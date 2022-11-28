Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Parade of Trees
A free Parade of Trees will be held at the Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church, 38 Gloucester Ave. in Gloucester, on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturday Dec. 3, noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday Dec. 4, from noon to 5 p.m. Mr. and Mr. Claus will be available for photos on Saturday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. The Gloucester Elementary and Middle schools’ bands will perform from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday and noon to 1 p.m. Sunday. Also Sunday, there will be a reading of “The Polar Express” at 2 p.m. and cookie decorating from 1 to 4 p.m. Raffles tickets to win a tree will be sold. All proceeds will benefit the Gloucester Fishtown Horribles Parade.
400+ book event
The Bookstore of Gloucester and the Gloucester400+ Organizing Committee are hosting an author event with Wayne Soini on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at The Bookstore, 61 Main Street, at 6 p.m. Soini’s book, “Ed and Jo” will be featured in a brief presentation followed by a question and answer session and book signing. “Ed and Jo” is a love story of the artists Edward Hopper and Josephine Nivison, his wife, which takes place in Gloucester during the city’s 1923 tricentennial. Soini wrote this historical fiction novel to commemorate Hopper’s work and life along with Gloucester’s quadricentennial. Book proceeds support events and programming for Gloucester’s 400th anniversary throughout 2023.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library warms you up for winter with a jam packed schedule of indoor activities and programs. Registration is required for all Zoom events, and for all in-person library events as noted at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
The Rockport Public Library is loacted at 17 School St., Rockport. For more information call 978-546-6934.