Sidewalk Bazaar
The 63rd annual Gloucester Sidewalk Bazaar takes place this weekend, Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 4 to 6, on Main Street in downtown Gloucester. This year’s features over 55 merchants, vendors and non-profits. The largest Gloucester marketplace event, it’s known for days of bargains, music, food, and discounts This year, discover new merchandise and shop yo live music from some of Cape Ann’s best musicians and bands. The Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team will be on hand to show and tell about their critters. Cape Ann Bible Church will provide games for tots. And Nana’s Fried Dough will join Main Street restaurants. All welcome. Just come on by and be part of the bustle.
Vietnam exhibit
The Annisquam Historical Society is sponsoring a Vietnam commemoration exhibit and veteran presentations to mark the end of U.S. military engagement in Vietnam 50 years ago (1972). Both events are open to the public. Local Vietnam veterans have put together memorabilia, photos, artwork, slideshows, video and paraphernalia from their tours of duty. The exhibit is on display at the Annisquam Historical Society Firehouse in Annisquam: Mondays, 3 to 5 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon this summer during the Farmers Market. Veterans will make presentations at Annisquam Village Hall, 32 Leonard St., on Monday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. The Firehouse exhibit can also be viewed by request. Contact the Annisquam Historical Society through its website, annisquamhistoricalsociety.org.
Makers Market
Rockport’s historic Emerson Inn is the oceanfront setting this summer for a free Cape Ann Makers Market, a creative collectives of original works for viewing and purchase by Cape Ann’s crafters and artisans from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. The Emerson Inn is located at 1 Cathedral Ave., with inn and street parking. Nature and coastal inspired handmade art and crafts include jewelry, metal smithing, painting, photography, fiber arts, candles, hand harvested artisanal sea salts, natural body care and much more. The inn offers a buffet dinner, bar service, and live music.
Eagle Scout Court
ROCKPORT — Rockport Scout Troop 20 will be holding an Eagle Scout Court of Honor for the three boys who have recently earned Scouting’s highest honor on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. at Scout Hall in Rockport on Mt Pleasant St.
Harbor concerts
Harbor Loop concert organizers announced the musical line-up for the 2022 summer season at the park that overlooks Gloucester’s Inner Harbor, located off Rogers Street.
Music starts at 5:30 p.m. Organizers suggest bringing blankets and a picnic to enjoy with the free live music downtown.
The schedule is:
Aug. 4, John Jerome Music & Groove Therapy.
Aug. 11, Waterbound & The Chops.
Aug. 18, Alyssa O’Keefe Band & The Steve Lacey Jazz Quartet.
Aug. 25, Grateful Dead Night! Randy Robinson’s Reach for the Sun~A Jerry Garcia Tribute Band, Ukulovers & Sparky Warsnip’s Alligator Wine
Sept. 1, Mamadou Diop & Rum Runners.
Sept. 8, Keith Thomas Hickey’s band The Knobs and Mike Forgette’s Over The Bridge.
Halibut Point
ROCKPORT — On Thursday, Aug. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m., the state Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Halibut Point State Park and co-sponsor Friends of Halibut Point State Park invite friends and families to a grand re-opening “Evening by the Sea” celebration at the park on Gott Avenue. The event features an open house at the newly renovated Visitor Center, with new displays on the Granite Quarrying Industry, World War II building, tower, and military’s radar-research use, and the site’s natural heritage. Enjoy music by local Rockport band The Headlands. Food and ice cream available for purchase. No alcohol permitted. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. The entrance path to the quarry and Visitor Center is now Americans with Disabilities Act compliant for universal access. Rain or shine; heavy rain cancels. Questions? Visit: halibutpointstatepark@mass.gov.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester offers the following summer events. and programs. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Summer Fridays, 2 to 4 p.m., Summer reading help for students Grade 4 and above — for a summer work packet or book from summer reading list, join Marisa in the Children’s Room. Questions? Contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
Wednesdays, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Stories, Bubble, and Fun — children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories & friends. Questions?
Thursday, Aug. 4, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Tween Night: Paint-Along-Night — Kids grades 5 to 8 are invited to channel their inner ‘Bob Ross’and join the fun painting a nighttime landscape. Questions? Contact: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
Thursday, Aug. 4, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Community Forum: State Representative Candidates — All members of the public are invited to this Community Forum to hear from candidates for State Representative in advance of the primary in September 2022. Questions? Contact moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562.
Fridays, Aug. 5, 12, 19 & 26, Noon time Poetry Primer— at the library till 1 p.m., with young Gloucester poet Willa Brosnihan. Grades 3 to 6 and younger. Write, read & rhyme; 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for grades 6 to 12. P Questions? Email: crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.orgor.
Culture Splash
Thursdays through August 25, Discover Gloucester brings you “Culture Splash” from 4 to 7 p.m. Go for gallery strolls in Harbortown and on Rocky Neck, with free Water Shuttle across the harbor with Cape Ann Harbor Tours from 4 to 8 p.m. between Harbor Loop and Rocky Neck running every half hour from the Harbormaster dock and to The Studio restaurant on Rocky Neck. Visit https://discovergloucester.com/culture-splash/.
Senior trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has a range of trips waiting for seniors through the summer. All require advance reservations for seat assignment on the van by calling the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500, or stopping by the office at 10 Central St. Please note: masks are required on the van.
Friday, Aug. 5, trip to Bear Skin Neck— Stroll beautiful Rockport, check out the shops, art, water views, seafood. Senior Van will start picking up at 10:15 a.m. / return around 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 10, Lunch, art & gardens — bring an appetite to the Wenham Tea House, then see Hamilton & Wenham’s “Art Grows Here” — outdoor community art. Van pick-up starts at 11:15 a.m. Art tour is free, and lunch will be on your own.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.