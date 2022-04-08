Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Climate Change
ROCKPORT — On Saturday, April 9, at 3 p.m., over 30 Boston Children’s Chorus students will perform “In Our Hands” to shed light on the urgency of the climate crisis at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St, Rockport. Their message is “We’ve got the whole world in our hands. What can we do to ensure that our planet, our fragile ecosystems, and our diverse global communities continue to survive and thrive?” For tickets. $10 to $15, and more information, visit https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/7774/7775.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., in Rockport, has more events coming up this April, hybrid and Zoom. For Zoom link registration, questions and more information about all programs listed below.
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime. Join Youth Services Librarian Miss Emily. Stories and songs on Zoom. Ages 0 to 5. Will remain virtual event through March.
Wednesdays, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup for caregivers and children.. Register for Zoom link.
Tuesday, April 19, at 2 p.m., Movie Matinee— takes you back to the days of the big screen. Enjoy the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s. In the Brenner Room, a 2021 movie starring Jennifer Hudson as the iconic Aretha Franklin. No snacking. Masks not required.
Tuesday, April 19, 7 to 8:15 p.m. Zoom program with wild flower expert, Bill Gette — introduction to the wonders and ways of wild flowers. Please register to receive your Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Tuesday, April 19, 7 to 8 p.m., Jumpstart Your Financial Future— join Jennifer Bethel on Zoom for the final workshop from the Babson Financial Literacy Project to help you organize and prepare for your adult life! Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Tuesday, April 19, 7 to 8 p.m., Improving Communications Between Doctors and Patients— join Dr. Dennis Rosen on Zoom as he discusses his book ‘Vital Conversations’ including the importance of doctor-patient communication. Dr. Rosen is a pediatric pulmonologist and sleep specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital and Assistance Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Wednesday, April 20, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Painters Palette: A History of Color— join Mary Woodward on Zoom as she explores the world of colors, new pigments and dyes, and learn how some were discovered, created and exploited. Register for Zoom link.
Wednesday, April 20, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup — This caregiver-and-child group will meet in person in the children’s room OR on Zoom to share stories, songs, and sensory activities. Siblings welcome. Register for a Zoom link and activity packet.
Wednesday, April 20, 3 to 4 p.m., Let’s Make Slime — Join Miss Emily in the Brenner Room to make your own ball of ooey, gooey, nontoxic slime. All materials provided. Caregivers should plan to stay and help. Space is limited and registration is required.
Thursday, April 21, 6 to 7:30 p.m. , Teen Game Night— 7th to 12th graders meet in theBrenner Room for Teen Game Night. Play PS4, Switch and Wii Fit games with Free pizza! Space is limited and registration is required.
Savvy Caregiver
The Savvy Caregiver is an evidence-based Program providing support, knowledge, and skills to caregivers of a person with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia. The program is designed for informal caregivers of those either living at home or planning to return home, and in a moderate stage of illness. Group discussions include exploration of the multiple roles of the caregiver, strategies to work with the behavioral symptoms of their care recipient and acknowledging emotional issues that often accompany care provision. A virtual Savvy Caregiver workshop is scheduled for April 14 through May 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. To register, please contact Linda Baker at SeniorCare 978-283-1750 ext. 527 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org.
Gloucester Republicans
The Gloucester Republican City Committee meets on the third Saturday of each month at Shore Tech, Harbor Loop, at 9:30 a.m. If you’re concerned about the direction this country and our world are headed, please attend. Change starts at the local level, and many hands and voices are needed. Together, we can make a difference. All political persuasions are welcome.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library’s Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the west bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up through this winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some costs, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Dogtown run
Register, then mark the calendar to lace up your shoes and join the 5-mile trail run through Dogtown on May 21. The action starts at 9 a.m. at Summit Avenue, Rockport entrance, and supports Cape Ann Trail Stewards. The entry fee — $25/$30 — includes a 1-year membership to Cape Ann Trail Stewards (CATS), race goodies, T-shirt, bragging rights, and a tax deductible donation. CATS maintains trails throughout Gloucester, Essex, Rockport and Manchester. For more information and registration, visit www.capeanntrailstewards.org.
At Hammond Castle
The Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, is hosting ab Easter Egg Hunt with The Easter Bunny on the seaside lawn of the castle, with a themed sing along with Ice Queen Cosplay Princess Parties on Sunday, April 10, at 10:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m., Eggs color coded to age groups. Bring your own basket. Tickets are $5, adults; children, $10. The museum also will be open for guided and self-guided tours every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in April from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exception of Easter Sunday, when only self-guided tours will be offered. Register for egg hunt at www.hammondcastle.org. For general admission, visit www.hammondcastle.org/product-category/general-admission/ For more information, call 978-283-2080.
At Sawyer Free
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Avenue, Gloucester, swing through spring with quite a line-up activities. Take a look and see what sounds right for you. For all questions, call the library at 978=325-5500 or visit: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Otherwise, contact as individually noted. Now through April 30, Poetry without Paper Contest — Gloucester kids and teens’ annual poetry contest. Top prizes to each age groups. Poems must be submitted at SawyerFreeLibrary.org. Questions? Email:crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday Storytime with Marisa features music, movement, facts, and picture books. For families of all ages.
Saturday, April 9, 2 to 3 p.m., Ten Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s — An informative 60-minute education program on Alzheimer’s and other dementias affecting memory, thinking and behavior. Questions? Contact jsantomauro@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Chat with John Ronan
Gloucester poet & playwright John Ronan will hold a free fireside chat on Monday, April 11, at 6 p.m., in the Pavilion Room at the Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., as part of the hotel’s “Fireside Chat” Series. Ronan will read from his recent book, “Taking the Train of Singularity South from Midtown,”. which explores how love and language create community, and are set in Gloucester, New York, or Paris, in Panama or Newtown, from a commitment to social place and witness. Ronan, who has also worked as a movie producer and journalist, will be introduced by Ken Riaf, a local attorney and visiting professor at Endicott College and Salem State College who sits on the Schooner Adventure Board, and a former commercial scallop and gillnet fisherman. Light refreshments will be served. Food and drinks are available for purchase. RSVP via Eventbrite or email Concierge@BeauportHotel.com. Questions? 978-282-0008, or email: info@beauporthotel.com.
Backyard Growers
Backyard Growers has a line-up of three big back-to-back events at its new headquarters, at 103R Maplewood Ave, Gloucester. For tickets and more information, visit: www.backyardgrowers.org.
Friday, April 8, 11 to 12:30, Social Justice During An Ongoing Pandemic— Resources, Equity and Agency in Gloucester will be the focus at a panel nonprofit discussion moderated Professor Shoshana Madmoni-Gerber, of Suffolk University, with Melissa Dimond, Wellspring House; Susan Erony, Friends of Cape Ann Refugees; Lara Lepionka, Backyard Growers; and Jennifer Perry, The Open Door. Lunch, followed by buffet lunch and conversation with Seham Awad, local cook and Syrian refugee,. Tickets are $30, all inclusive; at www.backyardgrowers.org.
Friday, April 8, 3 to 5 p.m, Lara Lepionka’s Big Send-Off Open House— Say good luck, but not goodbye, to the Backyard Growers founder as she steps down to explore new opportunities after more than 12 years of inspiring leadership. Tasty treats, great garden stories, and a big thank you to Lara. RSVP to corinne@backyardgrowers.org.
Saturday, April 9, 10 to 11 a.m, Workshops: How to Plan Your Vegetable Garden— learn how to plan and optimize your vegetables garden at this training event for small and raised beds. With Q&A in person or via Zoom on Thursday, April 14, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.:for tickets or Zoom link, visit: www.backyardgrowers.org. Free for Backyard Growers, $15 general admission.
In Manchester
MANCHESTER — Manchester Historical Society has a fresh schedule planned for you this spring, beginning with April’s line-ip, below. With the exception of Mary Ellen Lepionka’s indigenous Manchester lecture at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, all events will be held at the Manchester Historical Society, 10 Union Street, Manchester. Questions? Call 978-526-7230, or visit: http://www.manchesterhistory.org/MHS3_Home.html.
Through Friday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.,— Spring art show continues with local artists’ work on view and for sale.
Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Art Show closing.
Saturday, April 9, 10:30 a.m., Teacup Gardens rescheduled to May 14— Fairy Gardens Day with stories and activities free family fun on MHM library front yard.
Art show ending
The Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St. in Manchester, welcomes all to its 2022 Spring Art Show, which running through April 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays to Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. View photography, paintings, fabric art, glass mosaic art, all on sale by 22 local artists. The closing reception will be Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to noon. Questions? 978-526-7230.
Festival concert
The Rockport American Legion Band presents a joint festival concert with the Cape Ann and Ipswich community bands and the North Shore Concert Band on Saturday, April 9, at 7 p.m., at the Dolan Arts Center, High Street, Ipswich. Snow date is Sunday, April 10, 2 p.m. Directors are David Benjamin, Nalani Fujiwara and Bob Rick have asked their players to provide a free, large ensemble program geared toward community players and their levels of ability. Rehearsals start Monday, March 21, at 7 p.m., at the Ipswich High School Band Room, with all three directors conducting, supported by local businesses and individuals. Please help if you can. Donations may be sent to Cape Ann Community Band, 32 Revere St., Gloucester MA 01930. Questions? Contact Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or David@DavidLBenjamin.com, Fujiwara at enigma15@verizon.net, or Rick at bobrick7337@yahoo.com.