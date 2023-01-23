Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.