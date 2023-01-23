Black baseball history
ESSEX – On Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m., join the TOHP Burnham Essex Public Library during Black History Month for an evening with popular author and WCVB-TV “Chronicle” reporter Ted Reinstein discussing his book, “Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball’s Color Barrier.” This free event will be held in the third-floor auditorium and is open to the public. No registration is required. For more info, visit: https://essexpubliclibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/before-brooklyn-an-evening-with-ted-reinstein/
Legion Dance
The Captain Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St., in Gloucester, is hosting a 21+ Throwback Dance on Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. Join the fun with DJ Skully to get your nostalgia on and dance the night away. For more information call 978- 283-9710, or visit www.post3.org or on Facebook Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3
At Manchester library
MANCHESTER – Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St, Manchester, has something for everything on the schedule taking us to February and beyond. All require registration unless otherwise noted. Check out the events and programs, then check into our website and register at: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-526-7711.
Monday, Jan. 23 at 3:30 p.m., Seasonal Stories & Bingo — With Ms. Carol, for ages 3 to 6 with caregivers. Registration is required.
Thursday, Jan. 26 at 3:30 p.m., Read to Gus, Certified Therapy Dog — Deb Kaneb and Gus, a Certified Reading Partner and Therapy Dog, look forward to hearing stories read by YOU! Sign up for a 15-minute appointment. Bring a favorite book or pick one out at the Library.
Monday, Jan. 30 at 3:30 p.m., The Snow Maiden: a Waldorf Puppet Story Time— presented by our friends from The Waldorf School at Moraine Farm. For preschoolers and their families.
Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m., Half Day of School Movie for kids ages 8+ — in the Children’s Room for an action-packed afternoon with this 2018 animated, super-hero story featuring Miles Morales. Rated PG. For more information and to register, please visit our website.
From the Teen Loft:
Saturday, Feb. 4, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Discover Tarot— Join tarot teacher, Laura Campagna, for a fun workshop to learn how to read tarot. No experience necessary. Bring Tarot deck, or we’ll supply. Also,. brings journal and pen or pencil. Ages 12 — Adult.
Friday, Jan. 27, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mystery Book Group — in the reading room & over Zoom, to discuss “21 Immortals: Inspector Mislan and the Yee Sang Murders” by Mohd Noor, Rozlan. Copies at the circulation desk or check out a digital audiobook and ebook through the Hoopla app. Use your MBTS library card to sign up.
Tuesday, Jan. 31, 7 to 8 p.m., Chaco & Aztec: The Center of the World (Virtual) — discover the culture and lives of the Ancestral pueblo people of Northwest New Mexico, immense structures , the mysteries of the Chaco roads, solar and lunar alignments built into these monumental structures.
Thursday, Feb. 2, 11 a.m. to 12 noon, Mindfulness Meditation— with Alida Bryant, a Dharma Leader and meditation instructor under the guidance of Anam Thubten Rinpoche. Guided meditation, some silence, and discussion. Registration is requested but not required so join every other Thursday in February and March.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., gets the New Year off to great start with great programming for one and all. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website events calendar. Visit: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934
Saturdays, ‘We Craft!’ 10 a.m. — craft materials provided at the craft table in the Children’s Room. No registration.
Saturdays, ‘Ask an Organizer,’ 11 a.m. — in the Brenner Room for a kids and caregivers program or at 3 p.m. for an adults, With home organizer Danielle Nichols (Oasis Organizing Solutions). No registration, just drop in.
Monday, Jan. 23, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., LEGOs and crating — after school in the Brenner Room with the library’s collection of LEGOs and crafting supplies. Children under 9 must have caregiver. Registration required.
Monday, Jan. 23, 4 p.m., Monday Afternoon Book Club — monthly meeting in the Trustees Room. This group discussion:”Pew” by Catherine Lacey. Copies at circulation desk. For assistance, email baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Monday, Jan. 23, 5 p.m., Rockport Genealogy Group — In-person only in the Rockport Room; learn the basics of genealogy with videos, guest speakers, databases, etc. Limited to 10 attendees. Must register for each of the 6 classes via email at dmastroianni@rockportlibrary.org.
Monday, Jan. 23, 5:30 p.m., Notable Fiction Book Club: “April in Spain” — in the Trustees Room and on Zoom. This month discussing “April in Spain” by John Banville. Contact ljspublic@earthlink.net for Zoom link to this and ongoing meetings. Call 978-546-6934 for copy of the book.
Tuesday, Jan. 24, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime — with Miss Emily in the Brenner Room for stories and songs for pre-schoolers with caregivers. .
Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2 p.m., Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee — this week, the 2022 comedy with Ryan Reynolds as a bank teller who discovers that he is actually an NPC inside a brutal video game. Screened in the Brenner Room. Just drop in.
Wednesday, Jan. 25, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.(new time) Play to Learn Playgroup — caregiver-and-child group meets in the children’s room, share stories Siblings welcome. Registration required.
Wednesday, Jan. 25, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons — (new day and time in the Brenner Room. Role play in worlds of sword and sorcery, friven by your own imagination. Registration required.
Wednesday, Jan.25, 7 to 9 p.m., History Book Club — in-person monthly in the Trustees Room. This month discussing peace between Palestinians and Israelis. Please read a book on this subject. Please contact Sam Coulbourn via email at scoulbourn1@verizon.net for more information.
Wednesday, Jan. 25, Hiking the Camino de Santiago Trail — on Zoom with Theresa Fersch sharing her own adventures of a 500-mile pilgrimage traveled by pilgrims for over 1,000 years. Advance registration required for your Zoom link.
Thursday, Jan. 26, at 10: a.m., Current Events Discussion Group — in person in the Trustees Room. Prepare to discuss news article with group. Open to all view points in a respectful manner. Advance registration required.
Thursday, Jan.26, 6 p.m., From Liverpool to Abbey Road — on Zoom with Vinnie Bruno following Beatle’s journey to fame , glory and Beatlemania. Explore highlights at Abbey Road Studios, solo post Beatles work. Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m., Musical Morning with Miss Kristy — in person ion the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele and more! For ages 0-5 with caregivers followed by 30 minutes of play children’s room. Registration required.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.