School clothes drive
The St. Vincent de Paul Society is holding a back-to-school clothes drive. The St. Vincent de Paul Closet, located in the basement of St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St., opens for donations on Aug. 27, and will be open every second and fourth Saturday of the month. Donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated.
Primary deadlines
In Gloucester, the deadline to register to vote or make changes to your voter registration for the Sept. 6 State Primary is Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the city clerk’s office at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave. Online voter registration is available at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ovr/; deadline is Aug. 27 at 11:59 p.m. Vote by mail and absentee ballot applications are accepted via email, fax and regular mail; submission deadline is Monday, Aug. 29, at 5 p.m. Absentee ballot in office voting by appointment deadline is Friday, Sept. 2. Vote by mail and absentee ballots can be returned via parcel post, hand-delivered to the city clerk’s office by the voter or family member only, or placed in the drop box located (in good weather) on the Warren Street entrance to City Hall. Early voting can be done in person at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., at these times: Saturday, Aug. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 29, 8:30 a.m. to p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 30, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 31, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Aug, 31, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and Friday, Sept. 1, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — the deadline for early voting in person. Questions? Call 978-281-9720 or email elections@gloucester-ma.gov.
Essex voting
ESSEX — In-person early voting for the Sept. 6 State Primaty will take place at Town Hall, 30 Martin St., on Saturday Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 29, through Thursday, Sept. 1, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Friday, Sept. 2, by appointment only. On Sept. 6, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Essex Public Safety Building, 11 John Wise Ave. For more specific details on the election in Essex, residents may visit www.essexma.org/town-clerk.
Schooner Adventure
On Sunday, Aug. 28, treat yourself to a Musical Sail from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., aboard the schooner Adventure, featuring Marina Evans and Bernardo Baglioni. Complimentary beverages; BYOPicnics. For tickets and more information, visit https://schooner-adventure.starboardsuite.com/e/musical-sail-400.
‘Americana Flags’
Cape Ann Museum is now showing “Americans Flags,” an exhibition of works by Tim Ferguson Sauder, an artist, designer and professor in the practice of design at Olin College of Engineering. On view at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green (CAM Green), the exhibition explores American identity through the creation of flags constructed by using mark-making collected from the different people and places that make up our now polarized country, to encourage discussion about awareness of and empathy for the many different people that make up America. Sauder worked with the CAM Teen Council to create both indoor and outdoor installations for this show.
Events related to this show are:
Saturday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m., CAMTalks: Americans Flagswith Tim Sauder — Cape Ann Museum Green, 13 Poplar St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 28, 1 to 4 p.m. Brazilian Independence Day Celebration — Downtown Campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 24, 12 to 4 p.m., Indigenous Heritage Day— . Cape Ann Museum Green, 13 Poplar St., Gloucester.
Adventure sail
On Sunday, Aug. 28, enjoy camaraderie and a special performance by international folk/Americana duo Marina Evans & Bernardo Baglion on a sunset sail onboard Gloucester’s historic schooner Adventure from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Pack a picnic. Tickets and more information available a: https://schooner-adventure.starboardsuite.com/e/musical-sail-400
Youth to Israel
Lappin Foundation invites the community to its 2022 Youth to Israel Adventure Welcome Home Event on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m. at Temple Ner Tamid, 368 Lowell Street in Peabody, featuring keynote speaker Josh Kraft, President of Kraft Family Philanthropies. Some of the teens will share their post-trip reflections about what this life-changing adventure meant to them. The Foundation will present the Robert Israel Lappin Award for Inspirational leadership to Lucy New and Sofia Vatnik, co-chairs of the Teen Antisemitism Task Force. A dessert reception will follow. This program is free and everyone is welcome to attend. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Jazz concert
On Sunday, Aug, 28 at 5:30 pm., the West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church will host the Jazz Dynamics, a group of Manchester professionals who are also jazz instrumentalists, in concert at 7 p.m. Tickets for the jazz show are $20 at the door
Rico Barr Band
David Benjamin, summer music director for the City of Gloucester, announces the Rico Barr Band will perform at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain date is Wednesday, AUg. 31. Admission and parking are free. Restrooms are handicap accessible. Bring a chair or blanket. Questions? Visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.
Foundation classes
Wellspring House in Gloucester is offering free, online “Foundations” Zoom courses to any young adult or adult learner interested in growing their skills in English Composition and Mathematics beginning Sept. 13. Offered only in the fall, these courses are available to students of all learning levels and ages, to help them improve skills, gain valuable confidence, and prepare to take the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) or the Accuplacer exam at North Shore Community College (NSCC). Laptops are available to borrow, as well as complimentary Wi-Fi hotspot access. Classes run Sept. 13 to Dec. 15, and in most cases, also qualify as course credit through Wellspring’s partnership with NSCC. Deadline to enroll is Sept. 6. For more information about education courses and other career planning and programming available from Wellspring, please visit www.wellspringhouse.org.
Legion dinners
MANCHESTER — Mark your calendar for the second Thursday of the month for “Dinners at the Legion.” This Sept 8, a roast pork dinner is on the menu, prepared by Julie Geary and Todd Crane. Doors open at 5 p.m., and dinner is served at 7 p.m., at Manchester American Legion Post 113, 14 Church St., Manchester. Tickets are $15 at the door. Cash and checks accepted. The bar opens at 3:30 p.m. Dinners are held the second Thursday of each month through next June. Questions? Call 978-526-4591{/div}
September at Manchester Library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is ready for fall with back-to-school events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this fall, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is loacted at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711.
Friday, Sept. 16, 4 to 6 p.m., Henna with Mandy — Teens, ages 11 to 19, get set to get gorgeous with natural henna. Snacks provided. No registration, just show up. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.
September at Teen Loft — Crafts, a pop-up art school, wilderness survival courses and more for ages 11 to 18. Check out the YA Programs listings at manchesterpl.org.
Teen Choice Book Award — Teens in grades 7-12 may vote Sept. 1 to 23 for their top Teen Book of 2020-21. Winners announced in October at the Massachusetts Library System’s Teen Summit. Visit https://www.mateenchoicebook.org/home), or www.mateenchoicebook.org.
Fair Prizes
MANCHESTER — With Manchester Public Library’s summer reading program coming to a close, now is the time for readers to total up reading minutes on their Bead Boards or Badge Journals and bring them into Ms. Carol. Those who have read 700 minutes will receive a Topsfield Fair Prize Packet that includes an admission ticket (based on age), and coupons for two rides, a hot dog and drink. Prizes were possible thanks to the Topsfield Fair Read & Win program and special thanks to The Friends of the Manchester Library for sponsoring the reading programs! Note: Children who attend Memorial School will have their minutes read will be sent to Ms. Sileg for the School Bike Raffle .
Amal Clooney
SALEM — International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University this fall. The visit comes as the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40th anniversary of its popular speaker series and plans a return to in-person events. Clooney’s visit is slated for Sept. 20, and will include a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer. The event will be held Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex in the Twohig Gymnasium. Tickets may be purchased at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Gloucester GOP
The Gloucester Republican City Committee meets on the third Saturday of each month at Shore Tech, Harbor Loop, at 9:30 a.m. If you’re concerned about the direction this country and our world are headed, please attend. Change starts at the local level, and many hands and voices are needed. Together, we can make a difference. All political persuasions are welcome.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Firefighters exam
Individuals who are interested in pursuing a career with the Gloucester Fire Department may apply now for the 2022 Municipal Firefighter written examination. The exam is meant to establish an eligible list from which to fill firefighter vacancies in civil service cities and towns in Massachusetts. The exam is scheduled to begin on Oct. 24, with an application deadline of Aug. 30. A late fee will be assessed to those who file applications after deadline. To apply, visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/2022-municipal-firefighter-examination. You must be 19 years of age on or before Oct. 24, to apply. Written examinations will be held at various sites across the state, and there is a fee of $75. Following the written test, candidates will receive a notice to appear for an entry-level physical ability test.
{h3 class=”p1”}Summer Carillon{/h3}
{p class=”p1”}Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish and the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport offers its last summer carillon concert Friday, Sept. 2, at 6:30 p.m. Luann Pallazola, Cynthia Cafasso, and Thomas Dort have prepared a program that includes familiar classics and international pieces, popular hymns and songs, patriotic melodies, and selections for children. Installed in 1922, the church’s carillon bells were the first toned set in the U.S. Although the bells can be heard from blocks away, the sound is best near the church. This year, Our Lady’s Guild will sell cold drinks, snacks, and even Super Raffle tickets to support the parish’s planned repair and restoration of the church’s historic bell towers. For more information, email Pallazola at lpallazola@gmail.com.
Hammond Castle
Gloucester’s historic seaside Hammond Castle has these events and programs coming up. Information and tickets are available at www.hammondcastle.org. Hammond Castle is located at 80 Hesperus Ave. (Route 127), in Gloucester. Questions? 917-715-5480
Candlelight & Spiritualism Tours: Candlelight tours are Thursdays, 6, 7 and 8 p.m.; spiritualism tours are at 9 p.m. on Sept. 1, 8, 15, and 29. Tickets, $20.
History Of Medieval Arms & Armor: Sept. 10, 11 a.m. Curatorial Director John Leysath on the history and engineering of medieval European armaments. On display: weaponry from the medieval to the Renaissance periods. Adults $25, kids under 12, $10. Tickets at www.hammondcastle.org
Sketch Class with Slow River Studio: Sunday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to noon. Sketch the enchanting grounds and breathtaking interior spaces of this celebrated New England landmark. Class is $15 per person.
Firebird Pops Orchestra: Film Night: Friday, Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m. Creative arrangements of beloved film music. Brendan J. Kenney conducts the chamber orchestra. Premier seating, $50. General Admission $40, on on the seaside lawn.
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
Sargent House
Sargent House Museum will exhibit curated works of a group of Massachusetts women artists, offering a contemporary female take on the traditional interaction between figure and landscape. Works include Cori Champagne’s witty clothing piece “Gulf/PR,” with a built-in sleeping mat and flotation device for abrupt climate change; Leigh Craven’s “Winter Night,” in which ceramic, wood, veneer and paint combine to capture the fragile relationship of humans and nature in the darkness of winter; and Arevik Tserunyan’s integration of painting and collage inspired by the utopian world of Rococo and the Belle Epoque to evoke mysterious landscapes and uncertain narratives. The exhibition is available during museum hours Fridays, Saturday and Sunday, noon to 3 p.m., before Labor Day.
Harbor concerts
Harbor Loop concert organizers announced the musical line-up for the 2022 summer season at the park that overlooks Gloucester’s Inner Harbor, located off Rogers Street.
Music starts at 5:30 p.m. Organizers suggest bringing blankets and a picnic to enjoy with the free live music downtown.
The remaining schedule is:
Sept. 1, Mamadou Diop & Rum Runners.
Sept. 8, Keith Thomas Hickey’s band The Knobs and Mike Forgette’s Over The Bridge
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Farmers Market
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Farmers Market is back with local produce you won’t find in the supermarket. Find it every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in Harvey Park through Oct. 15. And please note, payment by SNAP and EBT is accepted. For more information, visit www.rockportexchange.org.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
Which Craft?
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Which Craft? on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room. No instruction, just a getaway for crafters to work on needlecraft with lively company and conversations. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org. {em}
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership, and as encouragement is offering free half-year memberships for new applicants at this time. Annual dues of $10 would begin in 2023, but there is no commitment to renew. Cape Ann Finns (CAF) is devoted to preserving the heritage of Finnish and Finnish Americans, and members need not have Finnish roots.bration. More information about the group and an application can be found at capeannfinns.com for more information. Or email your name, address, email address, telephone number, and Facebook name, if any, to capeannfinns@gmail.com or call Rob Ranta at 202-420-8548.
{h3 class=”p2”}500 Club{/h3}
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Blood drives
The Red Cross is holding blood drives at the Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30.
It is also having a drive at the Ipswich Community Center, 25 Green St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
As a thank-you, all who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card. Details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Walk-ins are also welcome.
{h3 class=”p1”}School clothing{/h3}
{p class=”p2”}St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester is offering special tables of back-to-school clothing in its Regal Rummage Shop. Check out quality clothing for infants, toddlers and children of all ages. Donations of quality children’s clothing will also be also welcomed, so that all of Gloucester’s children will have what they need to start the school year. The shop is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mastercard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking available at 33 Washington St.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore e tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant ., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Bubble time
{p class=”p1”}Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., hosts stories, and ‘Bubbles, and Fun” on Wednesdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories and friends at the library. More information and registration is available at sawyerfreelibrary.org or by calling 978-325-5500.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Senior trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has a range of trips waiting for seniors through the summer. All require advance reservations for seat assignment on the van by calling the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500, or stopping by the office at 10 Central St. Please note: masks are required on the van..
Wednesday, Aug. 31, monthly mystery ride — You’re in for a treat, so bring your appetite. Senior van pick-up starts at noon, returns by by 2 p.m
Wednesday, Sept. 7, lunch at the Village Restaurant in Essex — enjoy award-winning fresh seafood and full menu. Reserve seat for Van pick-up around 11 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 9, to the malls— Choose between the North Shore or Liberty Tree malls. Reserve seat for van pick-up around 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 14, Castle Island and Sullivans— visit Castle Island and lunch at Sullivan’s. Castle Island located in South Boston; houses Fort Independence. circa 1834. Hot dogs, ice cream and great harbor views. Reserve seat for van pick-up, 10:30 a.m. Return by 2 p.m.
Essex library
ESSEX — TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, is closed on Saturdays through Labor Day. Questions? Email April Wanner at awanner@essexpl.org. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.
Manchester 1772
MANCHESTER — Time-travel back into the history of Manchester with the multi-media exhibit “Manchester 1772: The Life & Work of a Small Fishing Town,” at Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St. From videos to actual fishing gear to a recreated fish yard with real salt codfish — you’ll see what was happening in Manchester 250 years ago. Time is running short, so plan to visit soon, free of charge. The museum is open Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.; and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. Questions? Call 978-526-7230.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Produce for seniors
MANCHESTER — The Massachusetts Farmer’s Market Coupon Program, hosted by SeniorCare Inc. and the Manchester Council on Aging, is designed to give older adults the opportunity to eat more locally grown fresh vegetables and fruits, enjoy the health benefits and support local farmers. This year instead of issuing Farmers Market Coupons, bags of fresh produce from local farms will be distributed. Eligible seniors will receive two fresh produce bags on August 10 and 31. Participation is limited and based on a first-come, first-served basis, per person. To register or for more information, contact the COS office at Town Hall. You must be least 60 years of age, have a monthly income at or below $2,127 for a one-person household or $2,873 for a two-person household or participate in at least one of the following means-tested programs: food stamps/SNAP, fuel assistance/low-income home energy assistance, MassHealth, Medicaid, transitional assistance, or emergency aid.
Garden Club
MANCHESTER — On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Manchester’s Seaside Garden Club will hold its first meeting of the new season. Guest speaker is Rosemary Malfi, the pollinator network coordinator for Northeast Organic Farming Association Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Pollinator Network is a statewide initiative to connect and support the growing number of communities, organizations, growers, and researchers working to protect pollinators and native plant communities across the Commonwealth. The Seaside Garden Club supports the Pollinator Network. The club welcomes all types of gardeners, from beginners to experienced, to join. The club meets on the second Tuesday of the month, September to June, at the Manchester Community Center, =Harbor Point, Manchester. Social with light refreshments is at 7 p.m., followed by the program at 7:30 p.m. Annual membership is $30, make checks payable to The Seaside Garden Club, PO Box 94, Manchester, 01944. Guests are welcome to the September meeting for free. Subsequently, there is a $5 fee for guests.
HAWC breakfast
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and HAWC (Healing Abuse Working for Change) will hold its annual Working to Heal Breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Hawthorne Hotel, 18 Washington Square W, Salem. Members of the local business community, state Rep. Paul Tucker, and HAWC leadership and supporters will speak, and a survivor will share a story. Tickets are $75; if purchased before Labor Day, $65. There will be a memorial for HAWC founder Dale Orlando, Eastern Bank will be honored for its continued support, and Tucker will act as auctioneer of a Fund-a Need Auction. To register or donate, visit hawcdv.org/breakfast.
Magnolia cribbage
The Magnolia Cribbage League will meet Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. in the Magnolia Library Center, 1 Lexington Ave. This is an informal evening of cribbage games. The Magnolia Library Center requests a $25 donation from each player per quarter. Please come and sign up and discuss how this league will go forward. For more information, email Dot Sieradzki at dotsieradzki@gmail.com, or cll her at 1-978-835-2439.
Spirit medium
Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St., has brought back world-famous spirit medium Kevin Coan, and the public is invited to attend his readings on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m. Bring one picture (per ticket) of a loved one and maybe get an amazing reading. Complimentary light refreshments will be served and a 50/50 raffle will be available. Tickets are $30 at the door, or in advance at the GFC bar, or by contacting Joanna 978-729-2571.
‘Planning Your Life’
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging is sponsoring the speaker series, “Planning Your Life — the Next Phase.” This free monthly program is geared to those 60 and older, and offered on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the handicapped/elevator accessible Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St., Essex. Intended to assist people in preparing for their future senior years, the sessions are conducted by experts on each topic. The schedule is Sept. 20 —Medicare 101; Oct. 18 — Planning Ahead for Your Departure: Funeral Planning; Nov. 15 — Social Security. Questions? Call 978-768-7932.
Musicians wanted
Area musicians are invited to play in the Cape Ann Festival Band Concert on Oct. 22, as part of the Cape Ann and Ipswich community bands and the Rockport Legion Band. Rehearsals begin Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. in the band room of Ipswich High School, and continue on Oct. 13, 20 and 21, all at 7 p.m. The concert is slated for Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Musicians may contact David Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or casadvbe@comcast.net to register for the free program.
Food Drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Vietnam exhibit
The Annisquam Historical Society is sponsoring a Vietnam commemoration exhibit and veteran presentations to mark the end of U.S. military engagement in Vietnam 50 years ago (1972). Both events are open to the public. Local Vietnam veterans have put together memorabilia, photos, artwork, slideshows, video and paraphernalia from their tours of duty. The exhibit is on display at the Annisquam Historical Society Firehouse in Annisquam: Mondays, 3 to 5 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon this summer during the Farmers Market. The Firehouse exhibit can also be viewed by request. Contact the Annisquam Historical Society through its website, annisquamhistoricalsociety.org.
50th party
SeniorCare Inc. will host its 50th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Beauport Hotel, overlooking the harbor at 55 Commercial St. in Gloucester. This milestone event will feature a gourmet dinner, awards to five community leaders, a silent auction, and an evening of music and fun. ABC Home Healthcare Professionals present the celebration.
SeniorCare invites everyone to join it in celebrating this momentous event and to show support for its continued work with the Cape Ann and North Shore elder community. Tickets to the celebration are $125 each. Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available. For information or to reserve tickets and sponsorships/advertising, contact SeniorCare at 978-281-1750 or pr@seniorcareinc.org or go to www.seniorcareinc.org.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum is looking for volunteer docents for this 6-week collaboration with the Smithsonian. To get involved, email KD@essexshipbuilding.org, or call 978-768-7541.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Castagnacci show
“Notes from a Quarry”’ a special exhibition featuring Vincent Castagnacci’s paintings, will be on view at the Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., through Oct. 9, focusing on his more recent drawings and paintings and including earlier works that reflect Cape Ann’s the strong influence. For the past 40 years, Castagnacci’s family has owned property near Folly Cove’s rugged shoreline, out to Halibut Point and up into Dogtown, all of which are present in his works. Since 1973, he has served on the faculty of the University of Michigan, earning numerous citations and awards. Museum hours are Tuesday tp Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Ages 18 and younger and members are free. Cape Ann residents can visit for free on the second Saturday of each month. Questions? Call 978-283-0455 x110 or visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester offers the following summer events and programs. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Summer Fridays, 2 to 4 p.m., Summer reading help for students Grade 4 and above — for a summer work packet or book from summer reading list, join Marisa in the Children’s Room. Questions? Contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.