Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Tax aides needed
Tax aides are needed for SeniorCare Inc.’s Tax Program. Volunteers will be available to provide information about the program, training, and commitment. Want to volunteer for the AARP Tax Aide Program? Join SeniorCare at its RSVP Volunteer Open House on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at SeniorCare, 49 Blackburn Center, Gloucester, to learn more about thisprogram, as well as additional volunteer opportunities. Light refreshments will be served
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering this trip for seniors. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the Council on Aging Office at 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Sept. 6, learn all about pizza from South Shore Bar Pizza — Sample pizza at free event at the Congregational Chapel. 11:30 am. Transportation available. Register as above
Spirit medium
Back by popular demand and open to the public is an afternoon with Kevin Coan, world-famous spirit medium, at the Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St. on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. Doors open at 1 pm. Bring a relative or a friend and one picture of a loved one and maybe get an amazing reading. Complimentary light refreshments will be served and a 50/50 raffle will be available. Tickets are $30 at the door, at the GFC bar, or by contacting Joanna at 978-729-2571.
Sit ‘n Knit
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Sit ‘n Knit (formerly Which Craft?) on Mondays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
Prose and poetry
In conjunction with Gloucester 400+, the Jonathan Bayliss Society presents “From Rocky Neck to Lane’s Cove: Gloucester Neighborhoods on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m., free, at the Rocky Neck Cultural Center, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester. George Sibley will introduce readings about Gloucester from the works of Gloucester novelists Peter Anastas and Jonathan Bayliss, poets Vincent Ferrini and Charles Olson, and historian Joseph Garland, Benjamin Anastas, Mary John Boylan, Henry Ferrini, Ken Riaf, and Ben Wildrick will read short passages about Rocky Neck, the Fort, the Cut, Stage Fort Park, Governor’s Hill, and Lane’s Cove. The readings will follow a guided Rocky Neck walk at 6 p.m. Friday kicks off the Bayliss Society’s weekend “Walking Gloucester: In the Footsteps of Anastas Bayliss Ferrini Garland Olson” honoring the five writers. For more information and to register in advance (required) visit www.jonathanbayliss.org/walkinggloucester.
Literary Festival
Gloucester novelists Peter Anastas and Jonathan Bayliss, poets Vincent Ferrini and Charles Olson, and historian Joseph Garland will be honored throughout the weekend of Sept. 9 to 10 in a program of short talks, readings, guided walks, slideshows, and a harbor tour. In conjunction with Gloucester 400+, the Jonathan Bayliss Society and other organizational partners present “Walking Gloucester: In the Footsteps of Anastas Bayliss Ferrini Garland Olson.” Events include guided walks in several Gloucester neighborhoods, talks at the Lanesville Community Center and Cape Ann Museum, and a boat tour of the harbor focusing on sites important to these writers. All are welcome; advance registration required. For full details and to register for any of the events, visit jonathanbayliss.org/WalkingGloucester.
Teen task force
High school students of all faiths are invited to join Lappin Foundation’s Teen Antisemitism Task Force. Students will hear from experts about ways they can combat antisemitism and all forms of hate, as well as put into action what they learn. There will be opportunities for teens to share their experiences and ideas as well. Meetings will be held Tuesdays from from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., once a month. The first meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 12, on Zoom when Tal-Or Cohen of Cyberwell will talk from Isreal about how teens can be a digital ambassador against antisemitism. For the complete calendar and list of speakers, visit LappinFoundation.org. There is no cost to join the task force and students can attend meetings as their schedules allow. For more information email dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org. The Teen Antisemitism Task Force is supported by CJP and the Jewish Teen Initiative.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Communion, Penance prep
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport offers a creative and innovative way for children to prepare for the Sacraments of Penance & Reconciliation (Confession) and First Holy Communion. Families are invited to attend one of six weekend Masses, including attending scheduled “Family Masses” throughout the year. Secondly, all second-graders and their parents or guardian) are asked to attend six Faith and Family Workshops and six Young Disciple’s Workshops. Each Faith & Family Workshop will be held in Our Lady of Good Voyage Hall for parents and children. And the Young Disciple’s Workshops will be held in Our Lady’s School at 13 Mt. Vernon St. where the children will gather with Betsy Works, catechists and other volunteers. The children’s preparation for the sacraments will include learning about the Mass and the Bible; reading from children’s literature; and engaging in hands-on activities with crafts, food art, music, dance and prayer.
All parents of students eligible for First Holy Communion (second grade and up) are invited to a First Holy Communion Family Meeting & Mass on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester. At this meeting, parents can submit a registration form and will receive the workshop schedule and materials for the program.
Those with questions or seeking more information may contact Father Jim at frjim@ccgronline.com or Betsy Works at bworks@ccgronline.com.
At Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., Rockportoffers programming for one and all. Zoom and in-person require registration on the library event calendar. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934
Games People Play, 2 to 3:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, board game time. Laid-back afternoon for adults. Name the game, we have it so you can play it. Just drop in.
Babies and Books, 10 a.m. Thursdays, introduction to early literacy for babies 0-2 with caregivers in the Brenner Room.
Harvard Law School Legal Services Center On Zoom, 10 a.m. to noon Fridays. Help and guidance on a wide range of legal issues. Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
We Craft!, 10 a.m. on Saturdays, at craft table in the Children’s Room with new craft supplied weekly. No registration required
Free Play for ages 0 to 5, 10 a.m. on Mondays, with caregivers in the Brenner Room! Play materials provided.
LEGOs and Crafting, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. on Mondays, in the air-conditioned Brenner Room with the library’s LEGOs and crafting supplies. Kids under 0 with caregiver. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Preschoolers’ Storytime, 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, with Miss Emily and caregivers in the Brenner Room for stories and songs.
Essex Regional Social Worker Open Office Hours, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday of the month, with Jessie Palm, Social Worker, in the Trustees Room. All welcome to seek support, information or resource referrals in a confidential setting. No appointment necessary.
Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee, 2 p.m. on Tuesday, in Brenner Room.
Hopper at CAM
“Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape” in 2023 — the first exhibition dedicated to Hopper’s formative development on Cape Ann is now running now at the Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester and through Oct. 16, and is presented in collaboration with the Whitney Museum of American Art. The exhibition features 65 works culled from the Whitney, the Brooklyn Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, National Gallery of Art, The Philadelphia Museum of Art and 23 other institutions and private lenders. Timed-entry tickets will be required for the Hopper show and are sale at www.capeannmuseum.org. Admission, which includes both “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann” and general museum entry is adults $23; Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students, $18; and youth younger than 18 are free.
Museum, zoo passes
Funded by the Friends, the Sawyer Free Library, 21 Main St., offers library cardholders passes to many local cultural attractions. To reserve library passes to the Boston Children’s Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Maritime Gloucester Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum, New England Aquarium, Sargent House Museum and Zoo New England, library patrons should visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact 978-325-5500.
Manchester Public Library offers passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England. Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve a timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711.
Tai chi
ROCKPORT— Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.
Cribbage
A local Gloucester-based cribbage league is looking for new members. The league plays Thursdays at 7 p.m., at the Pilot House, 3 Porter St, Gloucester. Cost is $5 a week and each round lasts ten weeks. For more information, call 978-491-8660.
Cribbage at the Magnolia Library Center is on hiatus for the summer and will resume Labor Day. Players are asked to be a library member. For more information, email dotsieradzki@gmail.com.
For job seekers
If you need help with your resume, cover letter, or some job searching advice, contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person resume and cover letter assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, Wi-Fi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, scanning, and saving via email and flash drive are all free at the Sawyer Free Library at 21 Main St. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to Cape Ann: Limit lawn watering, maintain healthy soils, choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water, use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature, leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil, sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off. Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do), cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation. Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Walk challenge
Registration is now open for Rockport and Manchester residents to enter the “Walk Massachusetts Challenge.” Stay healthy and win prizes for yourself and your Council on Aging. There are six challenges for different fitness levels, running through Oct. 31. As you complete each, you are entered into a drawing for a gift card. For each person who completes their challenge, their respective Council on Aging gets an entry to win up to $1,000 for fitness programing. To register, visit: walkmachallenge.com. For those who want to walk but don’t have access to a computer, the Council on Aging can help you with that. Eligible for Massachusetts residents 18 years old and up.
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499.
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
400+ tour
A project of the 400th+ Literary Committee, a Gloucester Literary Walking Tour has been scheduled on Saturday, Sept. 30. The tour is from 10 a.m. to noon, starting at Sawyer Free Library’s temporary location, 21 Main St., rain or shine. Home to great writers including the late 17th century feminist poet and writer Judith Sargent Murray, the 20th century’s Nobel Prize-winning poet T.S. Eliot, and Charles Olson and Vincent Ferrini who maintained a poetic dialogue, and Rudyard Kipling who wrote “Captains Courageous’ here. Henry Wordsworth Longfellow wrote “The Wreck of the Hesperus.’ Learn all about them and more with local literary raconteur Phil Storey who leads the tour, which is free, though donations will be gratefully accepted. Reservations are recommended at https://www.gloucesterma400.org/event/literary-gloucester-a-walking-tour/