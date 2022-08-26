Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Primary deadlines
In Gloucester, the deadline to register to vote or make changes to your voter registration for the Sept. 6 State Primary is Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to to 5 p.m. in the city clerk’s office at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave. Online voter registration is available at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ovr/; deadline is Aug. 27 at 11:59 p.m. Vote by mail and absentee ballot applications are accepted via email, fax and regular mail; submission deadline is Monday, Aug. 29, at 5 p.m. Absentee ballot in office voting by appointment deadline is Friday, Sept. 2. Vote by mail and absentee ballots can be returned via parcel post, hand-delivered to the city clerk’s office by the voter or family member only, or placed in the drop box located (in good weather) on the Warren Street entrance to City Hall. Early voting can be done in person at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., at these times: Saturday, Aug. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 29, 8:30 a.m. to p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 30, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 31, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday, Aug, 31, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and Friday, Sept. 1, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — the deadline for early voting in person. Questions? Call 978-281-9720 or email elections@gloucester-ma.gov.
Essex voting
ESSEX — In-person early voting for the Sept. 6 State Primaty will take place at Town Hall, 30 Martin St., on Saturday Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 29, through Thursday, Sept. 1, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Friday, Sept. 2, by appointment only. On Sept. 6, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Essex Public Safety Building, 11 John Wise Ave. For more specific details on the election in Essex, residents may visit www.essexma.org/town-clerk.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has some fun and inventive events coming up as we ease into fall. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info. Please note:The Library will be closed on Monday, September 5th for Labor Day
Tuesdays at 2 p.m., Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee — Next up on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 2 p.m. in the Brenner Room — the 2022 biographical/drama that follows a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey of redemption.
Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Preschool Story Time in the Garden— With Miss Emily. Children’s Room open 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.after story time .
Saturdays, 10 a.m., Crafting in the Children’s Room — with a new craft weekly. Crafts are placed on the crafting table, while supplies last. No registration required.
Wednesday, Sept. 7, 1 to 2 p.m., Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup — This caregiver-and-child group meets in the children’s room or on Zoom to share stories,, songs and more. Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Wednesday, Sept. 7, 4 to 5 p.m., Board and Card Games — For kids ages 9+! Bring a game or choose from the library’s selection. No Registration Required.
Thursday, Sept. 8, at 4 p.m. Cubing Club — Rubik’s Cube, new in the Trustees Room for kids! Share strategies and compete with timed solves. Cubes and one timing mat available or bring your own. Under 9 must have caregiver. Questions? Email: esouza@rockportlibrary.org
Amal Clooney
SALEM — International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University this fall. The visit comes as the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40th anniversary of its popular speaker series and plans a return to in-person events. Clooney’s visit is slated for Sept. 20, and will include a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer. The event will be held Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex in the Twohig Gymnasium. Tickets may be purchased at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Gloucester GOP
The Gloucester Republican City Committee meets on the third Saturday of each month at Shore Tech, Harbor Loop, at 9:30 a.m. If you’re concerned about the direction this country and our world are headed, please attend. Change starts at the local level, and many hands and voices are needed. Together, we can make a difference. All political persuasions are welcome.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Quarry strikes
ROCKPORT — Labor unrest and economic depression led to the end of the century’s-old granite quarrying industry. Bring your brown-bag lunch and join Les Bartlett for a presentation at Halibut Point State Park in the newly renovated Visitor Center. Learn about this historic time period, and how it affected Rockport’s own quarrying industry, Friday, Aug. 26, from noon to 2 p.m. Halibut Point State Park is located at 4 Gott Ave., Rockport. Questions? Call 978-546-2997.
Firefighters exam
Individuals who are interested in pursuing a career with the Gloucester Fire Department may apply now for the 2022 Municipal Firefighter written examination. The exam is meant to establish an eligible list from which to fill firefighter vacancies in civil service cities and towns in Massachusetts. The exam is scheduled to begin on Oct. 24, with an application deadline of Aug. 30. A late fee will be assessed to those who file applications after deadline. To apply, visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/2022-municipal-firefighter-examination. You must be 19 years of age on or before Oct. 24, to apply. Written examinations will be held at various sites across the state, and there is a fee of $75. Following the written test, candidates will receive a notice to appear for an entry-level physical ability test.
Schooner Adventure
On Sunday, Aug. 28, treat yourself to a Musical Sail from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., aboard the schooner Adventure, featuring Marina Evans and Bernardo Baglioni. Complimentary beverages; BYOPicnics. For tickets and more information, visit https://schooner-adventure.starboardsuite.com/e/musical-sail-400.
‘Americana Flags’
Cape Ann Museum is now showing “Americans Flags,” an exhibition of works by Tim Ferguson Sauder, an artist, designer and professor in the practice of design at Olin College of Engineering. On view at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green (CAM Green), the exhibition explores American identity through the creation of flags constructed by using mark-making collected from the different people and places that make up our now polarized country, to encourage discussion about awareness of and empathy for the many different people that make up America. Sauder worked with the CAM Teen Council to create both indoor and outdoor installations for this show.
Events related to this show are:
Saturday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m., CAMTalks: Americans Flagswith Tim Sauder — Cape Ann Museum Green, 13 Poplar St., Gloucester.
Sunday, Aug. 28, 1 to 4 p.m. Brazilian Independence Day Celebration — Downtown Campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester.
Saturday, Sept. 24, 12 to 4 p.m., Indigenous Heritage Day— . Cape Ann Museum Green, 13 Poplar St., Gloucester.
Summer Carillon
Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish and the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport are offering Summer Carillon Concerts this Friday, Aug. 26, at 6:30 p.m.; and Friday, Sept. 2, at 6:30 p.m. Luann Pallazola, Cynthia Cafasso, and Thomas Dort have prepared programs that include familiar classics and international pieces, popular hymns and songs, patriotic melodies, and selections for children. Installed in 1922, the church’s carillon bells were the first toned set in the U.S. Although the bells can be heard from blocks away, the sound is best near the church. This year, Our Lady’s Guild will sell cold drinks, snacks, and even Super Raffle tickets to support the parish’s planned repair and restoration of the church’s historic bell towers. For more information, email Pallazola at lpallazola@gmail.com.
Farmers Market
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Farmers Market is back with local produce you won’t find in the supermarket. Find it every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in Harvey Park through Oct. 15. And please note, payment by SNAP and EBT is accepted. For more information, visit www.rockportexchange.org.
School clothing
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester is offering special tables of back-to-school clothing in its Regal Rummage Shop. Check out quality clothing for infants, toddlers and children of all ages. Donations of quality children’s clothing will also be also welcomed, so that all of Gloucester’s children will have what they need to start the school year. The shop is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mastercard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking available at 33 Washington St.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Essex library
ESSEX — TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, is closed on Saturdays through Labor Day. Questions? Email April Wanner at awanner@essexpl.org. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.
Manchester 1772
MANCHESTER — Time-travel back into the history of Manchester with the multi-media exhibit “Manchester 1772: The Life & Work of a Small Fishing Town,” at Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St. From videos to actual fishing gear to a recreated fish yard with real salt codfish — you’ll see what was happening in Manchester 250 years ago. Time is running short, so plan to visit soon, free of charge. The museum is open Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.; and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. Questions? Call 978-526-7230.
Adventure sail
On Sunday, Aug. 28, enjoy camaraderie and a special performance by international folk/Americana duo Marina Evans & Bernardo Baglion on a sunset sail onboard Gloucester’s historic schooner Adventure from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Pack a picnic. Tickets and more information available a: https://schooner-adventure.starboardsuite.com/e/musical-sail-400
Youth to Israel
Lappin Foundation invites the community to its 2022 Youth to Israel Adventure Welcome Home Event on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m. at Temple Ner Tamid, 368 Lowell Street in Peabody, featuring keynote speaker Josh Kraft, President of Kraft Family Philanthropies. Some of the teens will share their post-trip reflections about what this life-changing adventure meant to them. The Foundation will present the Robert Israel Lappin Award for Inspirational leadership to Lucy New and Sofia Vatnik, co-chairs of the Teen Antisemitism Task Force. A dessert reception will follow. This program is free and everyone is welcome to attend. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Jazz show
On Sunday, Aug, 28 at 7 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, 488 Essex Ave., will host the Jazz Dynamics, a group of Manchester professionals who are also jazz instrumentalists. Tickets for the jazz show are $20 at the door.
Rico Barr Band
David Benjamin, summer music director for the City of Gloucester, announces the Rico Barr Band will perform at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain date is Wednesday, AUg. 31. Admission and parking are free. Restrooms are handicap accessible. Bring a chair or blanket. Questions? Visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester offers the following summer events and programs. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Summer Fridays, 2 to 4 p.m., Summer reading help for students Grade 4 and above — for a summer work packet or book from summer reading list, join Marisa in the Children’s Room. Questions? Contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
School clothes drive
The St. Vincent de Paul Society is holding a back-to-school clothes drive. The St. Vincent de Paul Closet, located in the basement of St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St., opens for donations on Saturday, Aug. 27, and will be open every second and fourth Saturday of the month. Donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated.