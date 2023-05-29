Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Flag Day
Gloucester Elks Lodge #892 is hosting a Flag Day Ceremony Commemorating the Birth of the American Flag on Wednesday, June 14, at the lodge at 101 Atlantic Road at 6.p.m. All are welcome to attend this service along with Sea Cadets, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and local officials. The ceremony will highlight the history of the our flag and explain how we arrived at the present-day flag.
St. Peter’s Novena
The annual nine-day Novena to Saint Peter will be held at the Capt. Lester Wass American Legion Hall, 8 Washington St., at 7 p.m., on Monday, June 12, through Tuesday, June 20. During this time of reflection, participants will offer prayers, petitions, and songs for the intercession of Saint Peter, patron of fishermen. For more information, please contact Joe Novello at 978-879-9239. All are welcome to attend.
At Halibut Point
ROCKPORT — Halibut Point State Park, 4 Gott Ave., is offering a full schedule of programs, all free to the public, this June.
While the programs are free, there are parking fees of $5 for vehicles with Massachusetts license plates and $20 for other state license plates.
An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. Guided group tours available with advance reservations: 978.546.2997 or halibut.point@mass.gov. Any other questions about the listings or any programs at Halibut Point State Park, email Ramona Latham at ramona.latham@mass.gov
Saturday, June 17, 9 to 11 p.m., Night Sky & Stargazing — Meet at Visitor Center. View stars, galaxies, and planets! through powerful telescopes of the Gloucester Area Astronomy Club. Or bring your own. All ages.
Saturdays, June 17 and 24 , 10 to 11 a.m., When Granite was King — Babson Farm Quarrying History Guided Tour. Meet at parking area. Experience quarrying as it once was, touch tools of the trade that chiseld stone for buildings and road around the world .Heavy rain cancels.
Sunday, June 18, 8 to 10 a.m., Birding Basics Walks — Meet at parking area. Stroll our seaside treasure with Birding Basics. Watch species in the fields, woodlands and water’s edges. Learn bird sounds, habits, flight patterns. Bring binoculars if you have them. Rain or shine.
Saturday, June 24, 9 to 11 a.m., Tide Pool Exploration — Meet at visitor’s center, see the great diversity of life at the rocky shore. Explore tide pool zones and learn how their ecology works. Heavy rain cancels. All ages.
Saturday, June 29 Sketching to See , 1 to 3 p.m. — Meet at Visitor Center. Capture the beauty of Halibut Point on paper! with Jess Yurwitz from Slow River Studio for a beginner sketching lesson in the Park. Supplies included.. Advance Registration required at: https://www.slowriverstudio.com/events. Space limited. Rain cancels. Ages 8+.
For job seekers
If you need help with your resume, cover letter, or some job searching advice, contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person resume and cover letter assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, Wi-Fi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, scanning, and saving via email and flash drive are all free at the Sawyer Free Library at 21 Main St. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Friends meeting
BEVERLY — The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to Cape Ann: Limit lawn watering, maintain healthy soils, choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water, use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature, leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil, sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off. Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do), cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation. Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Clothes Closet
The Saint Vincent de Paul Clothes Closet is open every Saturday EXCEPT the first Saturday of the month; hours are 9 a.m.to noon in the basement of St. Ann’s Church, Holy Family Parish, Pleasant Street. New and gently used clothing and footwear is available in all sizes for men, women, and children. All is provided free; donations are greatly appreciated.
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499.
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.