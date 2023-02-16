Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.}
Storytelling workshops
Have you ever wanted to tell a really good, Moth-like story — the kind you see on stage at Fish Tales? Do you have a million tales but don’t know where to start? This is the workshop for you! Led by expert storyteller Laila Goodman on Zoom, you’ll learn about detail, stakes, point of view, and more. Whether you’re new to the medium or a first-time teller, this is a great chance to build your skills. Zoom workshops are scheduled for Feb. 22 and and March 8, both from 6 to 8 p. m. Register for your Zoom link at https://givebutter.com/5ejoYW. Suggested donation is $10.
Economic Forum
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll will be guest speaker at the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s annual Economic Forecast Breakfast Forum on Wednesday, March 8, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Cruiseport Gloucester (Lower Level). A Q&A will follow. The event is limited to 90 attendees and pre-registration is required at https://business.capeannchamber.com/events/details/economic-outlook-breakfast-2023-24666?calendarMonth=2023-03-01. Cost is $45 members, $55 non-members.
Pancake breakfast
Pigeon Cove Circle will hold an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8 to 11 a.m. at 6 Breakwater Ave. Choose from plain, blueberry, and buckwheat pancakes with real maple syrup, sausage, orange juice, milk, coffee, and tea. Adults $10, kids, $5; 50/50 Cash Raffle. Bake sale table including Nisu. All proceeds benefit the circle’s building fund.
‘39 World’s Fair
Join Lappin Foundation and Gregg Philipson on Zoom on Monday, Feb. 27, at 7:30 p.m. for an exploration of the 1939 New York World’s Fair from a social, political and Jewish perspective as the world was on the brink of World War II. Learn fascinating facts about what was designed to be the greatest industrial and cultural exposition of the century. This program is free and everyone is welcome. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. For more information, email jane@lappinfoundation.org.
Portrait writing
In visual arts, great portraits do more than record a likeness; they tell us about their subjects. This three-session workshop will explore techniques for creating a written portrait: a piece of writing about a real person that moves beyond description and biography to get at something deeper about the subject. Led by Adam Tessier, the workshop meets the Sundays of March 5, 12 and 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Gloucester Writers Center, 126 East Main St. Suggested donation is $60. Register at https://givebutter.com/674nEa.
Thrift shopping
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester is offers quality clothing for infants, toddlers and children of all ages in its Regal Rummage Shop. Donations of quality children’s clothing are be also welcomed. The shop is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. MasterCard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking available at 33 Washington St.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership. Dues are waived for 2023 (thereafter $10 annually). Join Cape Ann Finns, a group of 290-plus open to everyone curious about this ethnic group’s heritage and contributions to shaping Cape Ann since the mid-1800s. An application and information about CAF is at www.capeannfinns.com. Or email your name and email address to capeannfinns@gmail.com. Or call 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Rain barrels
ROCKPORT — According to the EPA, rain barrels can save the average homeowner 1,300 gallons of water, decrease runoff and allow water to seep back into the ground slowly, thereby reducing polluted water run off. Rockport residents can use a rain barrel to be part of the solution. To participate in The Great American Rain Barrel Program, please visit:https://www.greatamericanrainbarrel.com/community/ and select Rockport as your town. Barrels are $89 each painted and $84 unpainted, available for pick up on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Rockport DPW Garage, 2 DPW Way, Rockport. Deadline for purchase is April 2 at midnight.
Business After Hours
Mark your calendar for Wednesday, Feb. 15, and head over to Woodman’s of Essex, 119 Main St., for the next Greater Cape Ann Chamber networker between 5 and 7 p.m. Join chamber members for light appetizers and a ribbon-cutting to celebrate Woodman’s recent renovations and re-opening now that the work is completed. Cash bar available. Free to members; guests pay $10. Please register to attend at https://business.capeannchamber.com/events/details/business-after-hours-woodman-s-of-essex-24657
Irish Sweepstakes
Try your luck by buying a ticket for the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s 24th annual Irish Sweepstakes. Several “pots of gold” amounting to$20,000 will be awarded: grand prize is $10,000, second prize is $2,500, five third prizes of $1,000, and five fourth prizes of $500. Tickets are $100 each and only 400 will be sold. Tickets will be distributed to chamber board members to sell, or visit the Greater Cape Ann Chamber at 24 Harbor Loop, Gloucester, or call 978-283-1601. Ticket purchase includes admittance to the Irish Sweepstakes Day party and drawing Thursday, March 16, at Gloucester Elks at Bass Rocks from 5 to 7 p.m.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this February. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library’s website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Thursday, Feb. 16, 1 to 2 p.m., author talk — with award-winning author Grace M. Cho discussing her memoir, ‘Tastes Like War’ a hybrid text about a daughter’s search for the roots of her mother’s schizophrenia. On Zoom. For link, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562.
Friday, Feb. 17, 3 to 5 p.m., Tween Take-Away Craft: Cacti Rock Pot – take-away craft kit for tweens has all materials to make your own cacti rock pot. No watering required. For students in grades 4-8. Registration is required. Questions? Contact: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
Thursday, Feb. 23, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Ladies Night - Sawyer Free’s Romance Book Club discusses ‘Duchess If You Dare’ by Anabelle Bryant, at 21 Main St. Open to all. Questions? Contact: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
Friday, Feb. 24, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Young Scientist Club Techy Turtle Relays — Students grades 4 to 8 learn the work of NOAA Sea Turtle Stranding and Disentanglement programs and mock turtle rescues using Sphero Robots. Meet at 21 Main St. Registration required. Contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 4 to 5 p.m., author talk with Sadeqa Johnson — join award winning author of ‘Yellow Wife’ – for an invigorating conversation about her new novel ‘The House of Eve.’ in which the lives of two women collide in an unexpected way. On Zoom. For link, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 4 to 5 p.m., author talk with Cassandra Clare — join bestselling author of ‘The Mortal Instruments Series’ online snd learn about her new book in ‘The Last Hours’ series, Chain of Thorns. On Zoom. For link, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562.
‘Annisquam,’ the play
Gloucester Stage presents “Annisquam,” on Friday, March 10, and Saturday March 11, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. This dark-comic-tragedy deals with adult themes and issues as it follows the decline and fall of a deeply troubled mental health professional who is in dire need of some professional help himself. Authored by Rockport Psychologist Lawrence Hennessy, and billed as a “Dark Psychological Night of Theater” it will be performed at The Gloucester Stage, 267 E Main St, Gloucester. Tickets are available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34549?_ga=
2.238185792. 1527674470.1675511962-523842585.1675511962, or through the box office. Call 978-281-4433.
Open Mic Nights
The Gloucester Writers Center holds open mic nights the first Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m., 126 East Main Street, Gloucester. Come early to sign up, enjoy refreshments and camaraderie with other writers. Bring five minutes of work to share! GWC open mics are low-key, supportive opportunities to share your work with peers in a comfortable setting. As always, parking is at Chapel Street + North Shore Arts, just down the road..
At Essex library
ESSEX – February is fully scheduled for fun, leaning and creating at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website: www.essexpubliclibrary.org. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Thursday, Feb. 16, 9 a.m., Community Book Group — Discussion of “The Plot” by Jean Hanff Korelitz. New comers welcome.
Coming to the Children’s Room during February Break — Register now, for this informative, interactive sharing of mammals, insects, reptiles and more.
Thursdays, Feb. 16 and 23, March 2 and 9, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Friendship Bracelet Making — with June for ages 8 to 14. All materials supplied, snacks on hand. Registration required for techniques/designs that interest you. Only 10 spots, so register ASAP.
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Diversity Book Group — “I am Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness” by Austin Channing Brown. Group meets monthly at the library. Book copies available at the front desk for reading a month prior. February we will read and discuss “I am Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness” by Austin Channing Brown.
Friday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m., Family Movie Afternoon — (date changed from Feb. 4) in the Children’s Room.A 2018 animated, super-hero story, with sequel coming in June. Recommended for ages 8+.
Mondays, Feb. 27 thru April 10, 3:30 p.m., F.E.E.D. Families Exploring Equity & Diversity Stories and Activities — a 7-week series for families and ages 3.5 to 6 are to share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer, Lindsay Banks and Manchester Public Library Children’s Librarian,Carol Bender..
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., continues into the New Yea with great programming for one and all. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website events calendar. Visit: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934. Also, please note: the library’s new hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Sunday.
Thursday, Feb. 16, at 3:30 p.m., Rescue Readers with Cape Ann Animal Aid— read to dogs or puppies waiting to be adopted. Help socialize and acclimate these amazing animals to human voices. Make a new furry friend! Register as above.
Thursday, Feb, 16, 6: p.m. Rockport Library Movie Discussion Group — on Zoom to discuss a movie and its content. Watch film in advance, for free from Rockport Public Library by registering at https://rockportlibrary.kanopy.com/. Films also be available via NETFLIX, AMAZON PRIME. Register as above for Zoom link.
Friday, Feb. 17, 3 p.m. Anime Club in the Brenner Room— Watch popular anime Spy x Family and enjoy some snacks. World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man! Register as above at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m., Games People Play — Board Game Time for Adults at the library. While kids with caregivers and teens are not excluded, this group focuses on offering a laid-back afternoon for adults. In the Trustees Room. Just drop in!
Saturdays We Craft!, 10 a.m. children’s room— join the craft table for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts are placed on the table at 10:00 a.m. and are available as long as supply lasts! No registration.
Monday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Sit & Knit Circle — New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation.
Blood drives
The Rockport Harbormasters and Ambulance are hosting a two-day blood drive with Boston CHildren’s Hospital, on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Feb. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Rockport Police Department, 168 Main St. February is heart month and the hosts are hoping to attract as many donors as possible for the children. To make an appointment, visit: bostonchildrens.org/halfpints and use the code ROCKPORT.
These Red Cross blood drives also are scheduled:
On Friday, Feb. 17, from 1 to 6 p.m., and Tuesday, Feb. 28, from 2 to 7 p.m., at the Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave, in Gloucester,
On Tuesday, Feb, 28, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church Parish Hall, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester. Appointments may be scheduled at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Gloucester. The Rev. Jim Achadinha may be contacted with questions a t978-281-4820, or frjim@ccgronline.com.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is offering plenty of events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this winter, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711. Unless otherwise noted, please register for all programs on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.
Thursday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m. to noon, Mindfulness Meditation — with Alida Bryant, Dharma Leader and meditation instructor under the guidance of Anam Thubten Rinpoche. Guided meditation, some silence, and discussion. Registration is requested but not required for every other Thursday in February and March.
Thursday, Feb. 16, 23, March 2 and 9, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Friendship Bracelet Making with June for ages 8 to 14. — Materials and snacks provided. Registration is required. Sessions build upon each other. Visit manchesterpl.org/events to see what design is being taught each week. Just 10 spots open, so register. asap.