Witch discussion
ROCKPORT — On Thursday, Jan. 6, from 7 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Library will present a Zoom discussion with author Daniel Gagnon. His new book, “A Salem Witch: The Trial, Execution, and Exoneration of Rebecca Nurse” will be published shortly, and the Danvers native, will speak about sites in his hometown that pertain to the 1692 witch trials. Vividly recreating 17th century Salem, Gagnon challenges interpretations of Rebecca Nurse’s life and the 1692 witch hunt in general. His book reveals a remarkable woman whose legacy has transformed how the witch hunt has been remembered. Sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport Public Library, registration is required at 978-546-6934 for a Zoom link. Please note: The library will be closed New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
Blood needed
The nation’s blood supply has dipped to concerning levels and could force hospitals to hold off on essential blood transfusions, the Red Cross says. Potential donors are urged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to ensure the Red Cross can replenish and maintain the blood supply. In thanks, January donors will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last, and donors of blood, platelets or plasma will automatically be entered to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. They will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Terms apply; visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information. For a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Manchester happenings
MANCHESTER — Although Manchester Historical Museum will be closed to the public until February to allow for inventory projects, its free Family Snowy Days held in conjunction with Manchester Public Library will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 10:30 a.m. The day at the library offers stories and activities. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Manchester. Questions? 978) 526-7711.
Then, local historian Beth Welin will lead a tour of 1907 Newport, also known as West Manchester, on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St. Members are free, guests pay $10. Questions? 978-526-1263.
Post Office holiday
All national U.S Post Office locations will closed Christmas and New Year’s days. They will be open, and regular mail delivery will resume, on Monday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Jan. 3. Blue collection boxes with final collection times before noon will not be affected by an early closing Dec. 24. If a box has a final collection time after noon, its mail may be picked up earlier. For mail pickup on Dec. 24, customers are asked to either put their mail into blue collection boxes by noon regardless of the final collection times posted on the box, or bring items to one of more than 34,000 Post Office locations. If unable to mail items before the scheduled collection box pickup times on Dec. 24, visit the online Postal Locator tool at tools.usps.com to find Post Office locations that may be open late.
Pen Pal Project
All Massachusetts teachers are invited to sign up classrooms for a free letter-writing kit, through the USPS Pen Pal Project, a free educational program for third- to fifth-graders, developed in conjunction with WeAreTeachers. Some 25,000 classrooms across the country can partner with matched classes to write 1 million letters with the goal of building friendships and understanding diverse perspectives, as well as improving students writing, communication, and collaboration skills. WeAreTeachers offers daily articles, videos and giveaways for educators. For more information, including official rules and instructions for teachers to sign their classes up for the project, visit WeAreTeachers.com. Also, subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, and visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.
Windhover news
ROCKPORT — Windhover Center for the Performing Arts’ Quarry Dance took place last summer and is the subject of a new film scheduled to premiere on Zoom next month; a teaser can be seen at https://youtu.be/l3ZOqwSJRZE. Windhover also seeks support to purchase a permanent frame tent to protect audience and performers from the elements, so that next summer’s large roster of innovative and dyc dance, theater and music productions will go on rain or shine. Contributions will continue to support the high quality artists who come to Windhover to perform, rehearse and teach classes for the public. Windhover’s website — www.windhover.org— has a DONATE button which links to Paypal. Or you can snd a check payable to Windhover, P.O Box 2249, Rockport, MA 01966. Windhover is a 501 non-profit so donations are tax-deductible.
Book Club To Go
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester makes it easy to start your own book group with kits containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Simply reserve and pick up the kit through the library’s online booking system and distribute the books to everyone in your book group. When your meeting is over, just collect all the books and return the kit to the library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
‘Matter of Balance’
SeniorCare, in conjunction with the Healthy Living Center of Excellence and the Rose Baker Senior Center, presents “A Matter of Balance,” on Tuesdays, Jan. 11 through March 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the senior center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. in Gloucester. The free eight-week free workshop focuses on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, older adults will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved. For information and to register, call Ann Freeman at 978-325-5812 or email afreeman@gloucester-ma.gov. You may also register online at www.healthyliving4me.org.
Segregation heroes
Author Ted Reinstein will discuss his new book “Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball’s Color Barrier,” at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 2 to 4 p.m.The award-winning, reporter for Boston’s “Chronicle” tells stories of the little known heroes who fought segregation in baseball — including the Red Sox, from communist newspaper reporters to the Pullman car porters who saw to it that Black newspapers reached the homes of Blacks throughout the country. No registration required.
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta variant, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
Mondays: Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 2 to 6 p.m., until Jan. 22, except for Dec. 27 and Jan. 17 First, second or booster of Pfizer vaccine.
Wednesdays: Hamilton Senior Center, 299 Bay Road, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register. Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna also available for immunocompromised individuals.
Thursdays: Essex Town Hall Annex, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 to 12:30 a.m., except for Dec. 23.
Fridays: Pediatric clinic for ages 5 to 11 only at Essex Town Hall Auditoriun, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 3 to 5 p.m. Only Pfizer available. Dec. 24 will be 10 a.m. to noon and there will be no clinic on Dec. 31. Children must be accompanied by adult and a mask must be worn.
Saturdays: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 9 a.m. to noon. Registration required, indicate preference for Pfizer. Moderna or J&J. No walk-ins.
For more information on how to get a vaccine through GCACC, visit capeannclinic.com. Questions? Call 978-290-9618.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Linked-in Learning
Access new online educational resources for free with a library card at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester. Choose from thousands of online courses to learn in-demand skills from real-world industry experts. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or or call 978-325-5500.
Nurse at Senior Center
ROCKPORT — A North Shore VNA nurse will be at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport, on the second Thursday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. She is available to check blood pressure, do diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointments are necessary. For more information, call 978-546-2573.
Yoga on the lawn
ESSEX _ On Tuesdays, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., the TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, invites children ages 2 to 6, to join Ms. Christine weekly for Stories and Yoga on the lawn, with a caregiver. Registration is required. Visit Early Childhood Partners CFCE at https://www.earlychildhoodpartners.com/
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3-5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library’s Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.