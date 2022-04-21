Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Adventure Gala
Celebrate 95 years of schooner Adventure prevailing against wind, weather and all odds on Friday, May 6, with an evening of cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, dinner and dessert beginning at 5:30 p.m. at The Elks at Bass Rocks, 101 Atlantic Road in Gloucester. Raise your “sail” to bid at a live auction and support The Gloucester Adventure Inc. Tickets are $150 per person and your generosity helps fill Adventure’s sail, and supports the community with educational programs and the preservation of cultural heritage. This will also be an opportunity to meet new Executive DirectorStuart Siegel. Please note: Unvaccinated? Feeling unwell? Please perform an at-home COVID-19 test less than 24 hours before attending. If positive, please stay home. For tickets, more information and sponsorship openings, visit https://events.readysetauction.com/schooneradventure/prevailinggalaauctio
Spring concerts
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation’s spring concert series celebrates the music of Johann Sebastian Bach and pays tribute to those lost in the Holocaust, with the premiere of a specially commissioned work at a Holocaust memorial concert. Tickets for the two May concerts are $45 for preferred seating, $30 for general seating and $10 for students, available at the door or at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org, where you will also find full details. The Gloucester Meetinghouse is located at the corner of Middle and Church streets, Gloucester. The schedule is:
Sunday, May 1, 3 p.m., Yom HaShoah Holocaust Memorial Concert — world premiere of a specially commissioned work, “The Grip of Evil: The Endurance of Hope,” written and to be conducted by American composer Leslie Steinweiss. The program includes Holocaust remembrances plus narration by Judith Black.
Sunday, May 27, 3 p.m., baroque ensemble plays Bach on period instruments directed by Mark Dupere. Featured will be “Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major,” the Sinfonia from “Cantata Non sa che sia dolore,” the “Violin Concerto,” the Sinfonia from “Cantata Am Abend aber desselbigen Sabbatas,” and the “Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major.”
‘Planning Your Life’
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging is sponsoring the speaker series, “Planning Your Life — the Next Phase.” This free monthly program is geared to those 60 and older, and offered on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the handicapped/elevator accessible Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St., Essex. Intended to assist people in preparing for their future senior years, the sessions are conducted by experts on each topic. The schedule is May 17— Elder Law; June 21—Getting Organized; July 19— Travel and Leisure; Aug, 16—Lifelong Learning; Sept. 20 —Medicare 101; Oct. 18,— Planning Ahead for Your Departure: Funeral Planning; Nov. 15 — Social Security. Questions? Call 978-768-7932.
Indigenous Manchester
MANCHESTER — Manchester Historical Society has a fresh schedule planned for you this spring, beginning with April’s line-ip, below. With the exception of Mary Ellen Lepionka’s indigenous Manchester lecture at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, all events will be held at the Manchester Historical Society, 10 Union St., Manchester. Questions? Call 978-526-7230, or visit: http://www.manchesterhistory.org/MHS3_Home.html.
Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Indigenous Artifacts event— join local historian Mary Ellen Lepionka in a short program about the indigenous artifacts in the MHM collection; followed by appraisals of privately owned pieces. Registration required for artifacts identified and documented.
Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 to 3 p.m.— Spring Collections Exhibit— Manchester’s Indigenous artifacts on display through through June 10.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events. Rotenberg shows
The Cape Ann Museum will host an exhibit of large-scale works of Judi Rotenberg from April 30 to July 3. A life-long Rockport summer resident and highly-respected gallery owner, Rotenberg has spent 40 years creating vivid, colorful floral still life paintings. Daughter of the late American Impressionist painter and longtime Cape Ann resident Harold Rotenberg, she has immersed herself in art since childhood, earning a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Boston University. Classically trained and accomplished at portraiture, landscapes, and still lifes, she was selected as a copyist at the Louvre Museum in 2012-13. Working primarily in acrylic, Rotenberg’s recent work are alive with color and motion. In connection with the exhibition, the museum is presenting an encore of its 2019 program, Cape Ann Blossoms, May 14 and 15. Gallery talks are also planned and information on them and program details can be found at www.capeannmuseum.org. The Cape Ann Museum is located ted at 27 Pleasant St. in downtown Gloucester.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Teen opportunities
Cape Ann Museum’s Teen Arts Council offers paid opportunities for local teens to lead the development of youth initiatives. Each year, a new summer cohort learns behind-the-scenes operations at the museum, meets key staff and board members, and helps design installations. Applications for a new 2022 Summer Cohort are open and close Saturday, April 23. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/programs/teenartscouncil or email education@capeannmuseum.org.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., in Rockport, has more events coming up this April, hybrid and Zoom. For Zoom link registration, questions and more information about all programs listed below.
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime. Join Youth Services Librarian Miss Emily. Stories and songs on Zoom. Ages 0 to 5. Will remain virtual event through March.
Wednesdays, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup for caregivers and children.. Register for Zoom link.
Thursday, April 21, 6 to 7:30 p.m. , Teen Game Night— Seventh- to 12th-graders meet in the Brenner Room to pay PS4, Switch and Wii Fit games with free pizza! Space is limited and registration is required.
Savvy Caregiver
The Savvy Caregiver is an evidence-based Program providing support, knowledge, and skills to caregivers of a person with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia. The program is designed for informal caregivers of those either living at home or planning to return home, and in a moderate stage of illness. Group discussions include exploration of the multiple roles of the caregiver, strategies to work with the behavioral symptoms of their care recipient and acknowledging emotional issues that often accompany care provision. A virtual Savvy Caregiver workshop is scheduled through May 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. To register, please contact Linda Baker at SeniorCare 978-283-1750 ext. 527 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org.
Gloucester Republicans
The Gloucester Republican City Committee meets on the third Saturday of each month at Shore Tech, Harbor Loop, at 9:30 a.m. If you’re concerned about the direction this country and our world are headed, please attend. Change starts at the local level, and many hands and voices are needed. Together, we can make a difference. All political persuasions are welcome.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library’s Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Empty Bowl Dinner
The Open Door’s Empty Bowl TO GO 2.0 drive-through event will be held Saturday, May 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester. For Pay-What-You-can tickets for the event visit FOODPANTRY.org/empty-bowl. For the Empty Bowl online auction, visit biddingowl.com/theopendoor. Each ticket-holder for the event will receive a hand-painted bowl, soup prepared by a local restaurant, bread, a cookie, and a bottle of water. Proceeds support The Open Door Summer Meals for Kids and Mobile Market programs. Also, please note: Second Glance, which supports the Open Door through sales of first-rate second-hand treasures, needs donations of vintage clothing, accessories, jewelry, home décor, kitchenware, art, furniture, linens, and knickknacks from the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s for its Seaside Vintage Market, June 22 to 25, at Second Glance, 2 Pond Road. Donation appointments can be made at FOODPANTRY.org/booknow. Same-day appointments are available.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
At Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is hosting these events this April. All Zoom events require registration to receive link; visit www.manchesterpl.org/events, or the the library, 15 Union St. Thursday, April 21, at 6 p.m., Maine Audubon Society presents “State of Loons”— join Nick Lund from the Maine Audubon Society in an online presentation on the Common Loon, an iconic denizen of the state of Maine. Learn its physiology and habits as an underwater hunter. threats faced and how the Maine Audubon has worked for more than 35 years to protect them. Registration required for Zoom link. Friday, April 22, at 2 p.m., Children’s Room Story Special— Stories and Songs for a “BLUE PLANET” with Diane Edgecomb on the library lawn. Interactive story and song celebration of nature and the simple things. If rain, will meet at the Manche Sunday, April 24 at 9 a.m, Equity and Diversity Book Group at Masconomo Park — Families and children ages 4 to 8 share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer Lindsay Banks and Manchester Public Library children’s librarian Carol Bender. For information and to register, email Banks at FEEDinME.123@gmail.com or Bender at cbender@manchesterpl.org. Monday, April 25, at 3:30, 3:45, 4 and 4:15 p.m., Read with Gus —Join Deb Kaneb and Gus, a certified Reading Partner and Therapy Dog, to build reading confidence by providing a safe, nonjudgmental space to practice. For more information and to register for 15-minute appointment, please visit the library website.
Tuesday, April 26, at 6:30 p.m., The History of Black Communities in Maine— join Bob Greene, the 2021 recipient of the Maine History Society’s Neal Allen Award for his online presentation Maine’s Black history which goes back some 12 years before the Pilgrims landed, and their legacy as builders, farmers, fishermen, ship captains, educators, and more. Registration required for Zoom link. Tuesday, May 10, 5 to 6 p.m., Diversity Group discusses “The Souls of White Folk,”— discuss the works of by W.E.B DuBois. Copies available at the circulation desk. Registration required for Zoom link.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the west bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up through this winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some costs, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Dogtown run
Register, then mark the calendar to lace up your shoes and join the 5-mile trail run through Dogtown on May 21. The action starts at 9 a.m. at Summit Avenue, Rockport entrance, and supports Cape Ann Trail Stewards. The entry fee — $25/$30 — includes a 1-year membership to Cape Ann Trail Stewards (CATS), race goodies, T-shirt, bragging rights, and a tax deductible donation. CATS maintains trails throughout Gloucester, Essex, Rockport and Manchester. For more information and registration, visit www.capeanntrailstewards.org.