Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the even
Dogtown run
Register, then mark the calendar to lace up your shoes and join the 5-mile trail run through Dogtown on May 21. The action starts at 9 a.m. at Summit Avenue, Rockport entrance, and supports Cape Ann Trail Stewards. The entry fee — $25/$30 — includes a 1-year membership to Cape Ann Trail Stewards (CATS), race goodies, T-shirt, bragging rights, and a tax deductible donation. CATS maintains trails throughout Gloucester, Essex, Rockport and Manchester. For more information and registration, visit www.capeanntrailstewards.org.
At Hammond Castle
The Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester, is hosting spring events and also will be open for guided and self-guided tours every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in April from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exception of Easter Sunday, when only self-guided tours will be offered. Register for all events listed here at www.hammondcastle.org. For general admission, visit www.hammondcastle.org/product-category/general-admission/ For more information, call 978-283-2080
April 10, 10:30 a.m. & 12:30 p.m., Easter Egg Hunt with The Easter Bunny — on sea side lawn of the castle, with a themed sing along with Ice Queen Cosplay Princess Parties. Eggs color coded to age groups. Bring your own basket. Tickets are $5, adults; children, $10.
April 19, 11 a.m. & 1 p.m., Museum’s Day of Puppetry and music— For little ones and kids of all ages, in magical sea side castle; sing along with the Vaudeville Tickets, $15, kids under 2 are free. Reservations required.
April 20, 11 a.m. & 1 p.m., Knights & Ladies Day: History of Hammond Heraldry— an educational and hands-on introduction, this hour-long program is geared towards 7–11 year-olds, in the Great Hall, where their imaginations can run wild. Tickets are $10, adults/$15 children. Adult supervision required.
April 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kids’ Free Day at Castle— Kids are treated like royalty as we lower the drawbridge and roll out the red carpet to magical medieval castle.
April 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Opening celebration at castle— ribbon-cutting ceremony and daylong celebration of castle’s 47th consecutive year, free to the public for self-guided tours requiring advance registration.
Fish Tales
Tickets are now on sale for the Gloucester Writers Center’s April 7th installment of Fish Tales. This time, the theme will be “The Guest” — tales from local storytellers, shared from the stage, starting at 7:30 p.m., at Gloucester Stage, 267 E. Main St. It’s a celebration as well, as this is the 10th year of Fish Tales, a fundraising community event that will benefit both the Gloucester Writers Center and the Gloucester Stage. Tickets, $25, available at https://gloucesterstage.com/fishtales/.
Rockport Democrats
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Democratic Town Committee will meet in person Saturday, March 26, at 1:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Rockport Police Station, 168 Main St., to elect officers. Four candidates for lieutenant governor — Bret Boro, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, state Sen. Adam Hinds, and state Rep Tami Gouvela — will address the group. There will also be a report from the Net Zero Energy Committee. All Rockport residents registered as Democrats are encouraged to attend and new participants are always welcome. For questions or more information visit https://rockportdems.org.
Rockport Republicans
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Republican Town Committee will meet Saturday, March 26, at 10 a.m. in the conference room at the Rockport police station, 168 Main St., Rockport. Featured speakers are Peabody resident and small business advocate Robert May for Congress, Gloucester resident and state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, and third generation Rockport resident Jonathan Ring who is running for Rockport town clerk. To learn more about this event or the Rockport Republican Town Committee, email j_ring@hotmail.com or visit (16) Rockport Republican Town Committee | Facebook