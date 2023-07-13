Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
At Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., continues its summer programming for one and all. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website events calendar. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Friday Musical Mornings, 10 a.m. ,with Miss Kristy in the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele, and more. Ages 0 to 5 with caregivers followed by 30 minutes of play in children’s room. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Saturdays, 10 a.m., We Craft! — Visit the craft table in the Children’s Room for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts supplied for as long as supplies last. No registration
Mondays, 10 a.m., Free Play — in the Brenner Room for ages 0 to 5 with caregivers. Toys and sensory play materials provided.
Mondays, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Rockport Genealogy Group. Learn the basics with information, videos, possible guest speakers, databases, in person. An evening session meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Must register/cancel via email to baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime — in the Brenner Room for stories and songs. For preschoolers with caregiver.
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m., Games People Play. Board games for adults in person in the Trustees Room. Scrabble, checkers, cards, Monopoly, cribbage, Yahtze. You name it, just drop in and play it.
Dementia Friendly Walk
A Dementia Friendly Walk at the Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave. in Essex, is scheduled for Thursday, July 20, at 10 a.m. This walk is a safe and inclusive sensory experience for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers. Led by a trained guide from the Essex County Greenbelt, the walk will be tailored to participants’ abilities and includes seating opportunities along the way. No registration necessary. Walks are weather dependent and may be cancelled due to rain. More information is available by contacting Carrie Johnson at 978-281-1750 or carrie.johnson@seniorcareinc.org.