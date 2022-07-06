Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has some fun and inventive events coming up for folks of all ages. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info.
Saturdays, 10 a.m., Saturday crafting— in the Children’s Room with a new craft weekly Crafts are placed on the crafting table, while supplies last. No registration.
Sunday, July 10, at 1 p.m., ancient “City of the Sun” Cahokia — on Zoom, with Justin Smock, Conservation Education Representative at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, discussing the ancient City of Cahokia, in present-day Illinois, inhabited by Native Americans from about 700 to 1400. A cultural power center of art during the Mississippian period, its inhabitants created the largest earthworks in North America. Register for Zoom link at:https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Sunday, July 10, at 2 p.m., Pokemon Bingo— in the Brenner Room with Miss Emily. Compete to win Pokemon cards and candy! Space limited, register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Tuesday, July 12, 10 to 11:30 a.m. — Preschool Storytime in the Garden with Emily for stories and songs on Tuesday, July 12th from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. in the garden! The children’s room will be open from 10:30-11:30 a.m. after storytime so children can pick out books and play.
Tuesdays at 2 p.m., Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee— Enjoy the timeless classic of the silver screen in the Brenner Room, This week, July 5, at 2 p.m., a 1944 classic movie starring Fred MacMurray and Barbara Stanwyck.
Tuesday, July 12, 3 to 4 p.m, Art & Sensory Class in the Garden – New weekly summer program for kids launches with Sarah Brown. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ and plan to remain with your child for the class.
Tuesday, July 12, 7 p.m., Rockport Library Movie Discussion Group— a dedicated group of movie lovers discuss film and content on Zoom. Please watch the film in advance, on platforms including KANOPY free at https://rockportlibrary.kanopy.com/. Or via pay content providers NETFLIX, AMAZON PRIME or request DVD through library. Registrations a must for Zoom link. Questions? email Dana Mastroianni, dmastroianni@rockportlibrary.org,
Wednesday, July 13, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m, The Music & Life of Scott Joplin — on Zoom with Dan Lupo discussing the life of Joplin, the inventor of singular, sophisticated style. A classically trained musician, he made ragtime a serious art form and his piano scores were later adapted for screen and ballet. Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Wednesday, July 13, 1 to 2 p.m., Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup — a hybrid caregiver-and-child group, in person in the children’s room OR on Zoom. Share stories, songs, and sensory activities. Siblings welcome. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ for Zoom link and activity packet.
Wednesday, July 13, 4 to 5 p.m., Snakes of New England and the World— in-person at Millbrook Meadow. Your chance to see native and exotic snakes close up with Rick Roth, local snake expert and Director of Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team, who’ll share some of his favorite snakes and talk about their lives and habits. No registration is required. If rain, meet in the Brenner Room.
Wednesday, July 13, 7 p.m., Hidden History: Puritans & Quakers in 17th Century New England —on Zoom, with local author and historian Olga Morrill discussing shocking events Few people are aware of the shocking events involving real people in Puritan New England, including happenings in the “Old Newbury” and Salisbury area. She will also discuss her book Vagabond Quakers: Northern Colonies. Register for Zoom link at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Rockport seniors
ROCKPORT — Rockport Council on Aging Senior Center will host the following summer events, free to the public at the Senior Center/Community House, 58 Broadway. For more information, call Cal Workman during working hours at 978-546-2573.
Wednesday, July 13, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., The Estate Plan Survival Kit— Certified Elder law Attorney Patrick G. Curley of Curley law Firm LLP. discusses how to protect your family, assets, and independence as you age, at this free public workshop sponsored by the Mass Bar Association and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.
Tuesday, July 19, 10:15 — 11:15 a.m.— Healthy aging, healthy skin— Carol Pallazolla and a licensed nurse from Element Care present evidenced based information on how to care for your skin, the largest organ of our bodies. Learn to spot trouble spots and get helpful home remedy tips on how to nourish and protect your skin.
Aug. 9, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., introduction to the Greenbelt paths— Over 17,500 acres of natural public conserved land nearby and walking trails await you. All free to the public. Mary Ellen Kelly from the Essex County Greenbelt introduces you to this natural public resource with route maps of varying distances and terrain suitable for every fitness and interest level.
Value of libraries
Sawyer Free Library is hosting an evening with Carnegie Medal-winning and New York Times bestselling author Eric Klinenberg on July 14 from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by an audience discussion and a dessert reception at the library’s outdoor amphitheater. This event is free and open to the public. Come take part as NYU’s Director of the Institute for Public Knowledge illustrates how social infrastructure like the modern library creates lasting and powerful connections where shared values and experiences build community consensus. Questions? Visit: https://bit.ly/3QQuvHg.
‘Mr Fullerton’
“Mr Fullerton Between the Sheets” is Gloucester Stage Company’s steamy, eyebrow-raising return to the Gilded Age by way of a daring new play by Anne Undeland. Directed by Judy Braha, “Mr Fullerton” is a turn-of-the-century tale of unbridled passion inspired by Edith Wharton’s love letters to her young lover, Morton Fullerton. Unearthed in the last 25 years, the letters tell of Wharton’s discovery of love in all the bliss, heartbreak, and madness of her mid-life affair in early 20th century Paris. Staring Sarah Newhouse as Edith Wharton, and Ryan Winkles as Mr. Fullerton. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. through July 24 at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St. For full details and information about tickets, now on sale, visit GloucesterStage.com.
Ladies’ Bible hour
A non-denominational ladies Bible, coffee hour study is held Wednesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Gloucester Assembly of God, 211 Washington St. in Gloucester. Ladies of all ages and all churches are welcome. This informal meeting includes Bible study, group discussion, prayer and fellowship. The study will be led by the Rev. Rebecca Keefe of Gloucester. More information is available by contacting Gloucester Assembly of God at 978-283-1736 or keefe93@comcast.net.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop, located at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Garden Tour
Tickets are on sale for the Generous Gardeners’ Garden Tour, celebrating its tenth year on Saturday, July 9. Explore private hidden gardens in West Gloucester that reflect the character of this unique landscape and the residents who created them. Many have fantastic views of Essex Bay and the Great Marsh. Five shuttle buses will run the route to drop off and pick up near to the gardens from four designated parking areas. Tickets are assigned for different times. Choose yours and choose an assigned parking area when purchasing tickets. Let the shuttles do your walking or get your steps in (just over 5 miles). Rain or shine. Catered lunch options available with ticket purchase. Timed tickets are $30 in advance, with information at GenerousGardeners.org. Proceeds help Generous Gardeners keep Gloucester glorious.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the west bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up through this winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some costs, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0 to 2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library’s Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Bubble time
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., hosts “Stories, Bubbles, and Fun” on Wednesdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories and friends at the library. More information and registration is available at sawyerfreelibrary.org or by calling 978-325-5500.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
‘Planning Your Life’
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging is sponsoring the speaker series, “Planning Your Life — the Next Phase.” This free monthly program is geared to those 60 and older, and offered on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the handicapped/elevator accessible Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St., Essex. Intended to assist people in preparing for their future senior years, the sessions are conducted by experts on each topic. The schedule is July 19— Travel and Leisure; Aug, 16—Lifelong Learning; Sept. 20 —Medicare 101; Oct. 18,— Planning Ahead for Your Departure: Funeral Planning; Nov. 15 — Social Security. Questions? Call 978-768-7932.
Musicians wanted
Area musicians are invited to play in an exciting band concert on Oct. 22, as part of the Cape Ann Festival Band Concert featuring the Cape Ann and Ipswich community bands and the Rockport Legion Band. Rehearsals begin Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. in the band room of Ipswich High School, and continue on Oct. 13, 20 and 21, all at 7 p.m. The concert is slated for Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Musicians may contact David Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or casadvbe@comcast.net to register for the free program.
Amal Clooney
SALEM — International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University this fall. The visit comes as the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40th anniversary of its popular speaker series and plans a return to in-person events. Clooney’s visit is slated for Sept. 20, and will include a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer. The event will be held Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex in the Twohig Gymnasium. Tickets may be purchased at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Food Drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Makers Market
Rockport’s historic Emerson Inn is the oceanfront setting this summer for monthly Cape Ann Makers Markets, creative collectives of original works for viewing and purchase by Cape Ann’s crafters and artisans from 6 to 9 p.m., free, Wednesday, July 13, Thursday, Aug. 11. The Emerson Inn is located at 1 Cathedral Ave., with Inn and street parking. Nature and coastal inspired handmade art and crafts include jewelry, metal smithing, painting, photography, fiber arts, candles, hand harvested artisanal sea salts, natural body care and much more. The inn offers a buffet dinner, bar service, and live music.
Crate Race
On Saturday, July 16, on Pavilion Beach in front of the Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., Chief Edward Conley and the Gloucester Police Department challenge community members to a lobster crate race on the waters of Gloucester Harbor to help support renovation of the Gloucester High School weight room. If you’re up for running across a series of lobster crates floating atop the water, with judges counting the number of crates you touch before falling into the water, you’ll be making a big splash for a good cause. Racers will be grouped based on weight. Extensive safety measures include boats to help participants get to shore; all must wear life jackets and foot protection. All proceeds go to the Gloucester Fishermen Athletic Association’s efforts to provide funding for renovating the Gloucester High School weight room, to be dedicated to the late Greg Swinson, who taught in Gloucester schools for 35 years and coached football and strength and conditioning. All participants are asked to make a $10 donation, but larger donations will be appreciated. To register, visit tinyurl.com/GPDLobsterCrateRace. To donate to the Gloucester Fishermen Athletic Association’s High School weight room project directly, visit gofund.me/697d1b09.
Summer concerts
David Benjamin, the summer music director for the City of Gloucester, announces a nine-concert series beginning on Sunday, July 10, with the Cape Ann Big Band and ending on Aug. 28 with the Rico Barr Band. All concerts will be Sundays at 7 p.m. at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Also, the Cape Ann Community Band will perform Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7p.m. Rain dates are the next Wednesday evening. Saturday concerts, the next Tuesday. Admission and parking are free. Restrooms are handicap accessible. Bring a chair or blanket. Questions? Visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.
Essex library
ESSEX — TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex has one cool summer reading program coming up for kids. All events require registration. Sign up and find more information on what’s up at www.essexpubliclibrary.org. Questions? Email: dfrench@essexpl.org, or call 978-768-7410
Wednesdays July 6 to Aug 3, 10 a.m. to 11 .am., Little Farmers presented by CFCE outside the library. A 5-week playgroup series to inspire a love for farming, gardening, and nature through hands-on learning
Available now on loan: Need a game? Giant Jenga, bocce, croquet, cornhole, pickleball and more are available for a three-week loan at all the libraries in the catalog. Visit https://mvlc.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/essex.
Hornets school records
MANCHESTER — As required by Massachusetts Regulation 603 CM 23.00, the Manchester Essex Regional School District is providing notification to parents and students who attended Manchester or Essex Schools and graduated in 2015 that all temporary records will be destroyed on July 29, 2022. If you would like to obtain your record prior to destruction, please call 978-525-6060 by July 22, 2022.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Gloucester GOP
The Gloucester Republican City Committee meets on the third Saturday of each month at Shore Tech, Harbor Loop, at 9:30 a.m. If you’re concerned about the direction this country and our world are headed, please attend. Change starts at the local level, and many hands and voices are needed. Together, we can make a difference. All political persuasions are welcome.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
Which Craft?
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Which Craft? on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room. No instruction, just a getaway for crafters to work on needlecraft with lively company and conversations. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, frpm 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Senior trip
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Senior Center has now resumed trips, and announces this excursions with transportation by motor coach. Prepaid registrations are required by calling the Council on Aging, 978-546-2573, or stopping by the office at 58 Broadway.
Wednesday, Aug. 17, Charles Riverboat Cruise — a 70-minute narrated tour on the Charles River. The riverboat loops through Boston and Cambridge past plenty of highlights and historic buildings. First, enjoy lunch at the Cheesecake Factory. Coach departs Rockport Park n’Ride lot on Blue Gate Lane at 10:15 a.m. and returns about 5 p.m. All expenses included in fee of $98, pre-paid by Aug. 1.