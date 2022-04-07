Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Climate Change Concert at Shalin Liu
On Saturday, April 9, at 3 p.m., over 30 Boston Children’s Chorus students will perform “In Our Hands” to shed light on the urgency of the climate crisis at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Their message is "we've got the whole world in our hands. What can we do to ensure that our planet, our fragile ecosystems, and our diverse global communities continue to survive and thrive?" How can we dismantle our structures of inequity? For tickets ($10 to $15) and more information, visit: https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/7774/7775
Judi Rotenberg shows at CAM
The Cape Ann Museum will host an exhibit of the vibrant, large scale works of Judi Rotenberg from April 30 to July 3. A life-long Rockport summer resident and highly-respected gallery owner, Rotenberg has spent 40 years creating vivid, colorful floral still life paintings. Daughter of the late American Impressionist painter and longtime Cape Ann resident, Harold Rotenberg, she has immersed herself in art since childhood, earning a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Boston University. Classically trained and accomplished at portraiture, landscapes, and still lifes, she was selected as a copyist at the Louvre Museum in 2012-13. Working primarily in acrylic, Rotenberg’s recent work are alive with color and motion. In connection with the exhibition, the museum is presenting an encore of its 2019 program, Cape Ann Blossoms, May 14 and 15. Gallery talks are also planned and information on them and program details can be found at www.capeannmuseum.org. The Cape Ann Museum is located ted at 27 Pleasant St. in downtown Gloucester.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., in Rockport, has more events coming up this April, hybrid and Zoom. For Zoom link registration, questions and more information about all programs listed below.
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime. Join Youth Services Librarian Miss Emily. Stories and songs on Zoom. Ages 0 to 5. Will remain virtual event through March.
Wednesdays, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup for caregivers and children. Register for Zoom link.
Tuesday, April 19 at 2 p.m., weekly Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee — takes you back to the days of the big screen. Enjoy the 60's, 70's, and 80's. Today. in the Brenner Room, a 2021 movie starring Jennifer Hudson as the iconic Aretha Franklin. No snacking. Masks not required.
Tuesday, April 19, 7 to 8:15 p.m., Zoom program with wild flower expert, Bill Gette — introduction to the wonders and ways of wild flowers. Register to receive your Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Tuesday, April 19, 7 to 8 p.m., Jumpstart Your Financial Future — join Jennifer Bethel on Zoom for the final workshop from the Babson Financial Literacy Project to help you organize and prepare for your adult life! Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Tuesday, April 19, 7 to 8 p.m., Improving Communications Between Doctors and Patients — join Dr. Dennis Rosen on Zoom as he discusses his book 'Vital Conversations' including the importance of doctor-patient communication. Dr. Rosen is a pediatric pulmonologist and sleep specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital and Assistance Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Wednesday, April 20, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Painters Palette: A History of Color — join Mary Woodward on Zoom as she explores the world of colors, new pigments and dyes, and learn how some were discovered, created and exploited. Register for Zoom link.
Wednesday, April 20, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup — This caregiver-and-child group will meet in person in the children’s room or on Zoom to share stories, songs, and sensory activities. Siblings welcome. Register for a Zoom link and activity packet.
Wednesday, April 20, 3 to 4 p.m., Let’s Make Slime — Join Miss Emily in the Brenner Room to make your own ball of ooey, gooey, nontoxic slime. All materials provided. Caregivers should plan to stay and help. Space is limited and registration is required.
Thursday, April 21, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Teen Game Night — 7th to 12th graders meet in the Brenner Room for Teen Game Night. Play PS4, Switch and Wii Fit games with free pizza! Space is limited and registration is required.
April at Manchester Historical Society
Manchester Historical Society has a fresh schedule planned for you this spring, beginning with April's line-up, below. With the exception of Mary Ellen Lepionka's indigenous Manchester lecture at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, all events will be held at the Manchester Historical Society, 10 Union St., Manchester. Questions? Call 978-526-7230, or visit: www.manchesterhistory.org/MHS3_Home.html.
Through Friday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Spring art show continues with local artists' work on view and for sale
Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Art show closing
Saturday, April 9, 10:30 a.m. — Teacup Gardens rescheduled to May 14. Fairy Gardens Day with stories and activities free family fun on MHM library front yard
Wednesday, April 20, 7 p.m. — Lecture with local historian Mary Ellen Lepionka— Indigenous Manchester, at 62 Sacred Heart Parish Hall, School St. Members free; guest, $10
Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Indigenous Artifacts event. Join local historian Mary Ellen Lepionka in a short program about the indigenous artifacts in the MHM collection; followed by appraisals of privately owned pieces. Registration required for artifacts identified and documented.
Tuesdays- Fridays, 10 to 3 p.m. — Spring Collections Exhibit. Manchester's Indigenous artifacts on display through through June 10
Indigenous Cape Ann at CAM
Cape Ann Museum will present its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann starting April 16. The collection will be on view Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m., in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. At 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, the Massachusetts Archaeological Society will present a 'CAM Talks' program, 'Indigenous Perspectives on Archaeology." Free for museum members; $10 for nonmembers, and live-streamed on Facebook and Vimeo. Hear first hand from the experts —Linda Coombs, author and historian from the Wampanoag Tribe, David Weeden, Tribal Councilman for the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe; Eric Lott, archaeologist and Board Member of the Massachusetts Archaeological Society at the Robbins Museum of Archaeology. For registration/information, visit: www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
Savvy Caregiver
The Savvy Caregiver is an evidence-based Program providing support, knowledge, and skills to caregivers of a person with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia. The program is designed for informal caregivers of those either living at home or planning to return home, and in a moderate stage of illness. Group discussions include exploration of the multiple roles of the caregiver, strategies to work with the behavioral symptoms of their care recipient and acknowledging emotional issues that often accompany care provision. A virtual Savvy Caregiver workshop is scheduled for April 14 through May 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. To register, contact Linda Baker at SeniorCare 978-283-1750 ext. 527 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org.
Gloucester Republicans
The Gloucester Republican City Committee meets on the third Saturday of each month at Shore Tech, Harbor Loop, at 9:30 a.m. If you're concerned about the direction this country and our world are headed, please attend. Change starts at the local level, and many hands and voices are needed. Together, we can make a difference. All political persuasions are welcome.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St., Essex. If it rains, check the library's Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.
Drum circle
Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale's Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.