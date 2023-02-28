Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low near 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.