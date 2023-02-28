Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
At Old Sloop
ROCKPORT — Award-winning singer-songwriter Connor Garvey will bring his all-star band from Portland, Maine, to perform at the Old Sloop Presents concert series Saturday, March 11. The performance will be in the handicap-accessible Fellowship Hall of the First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St. at 7:30pm. Composer, pianist, and multi-instrumentalist Ben Cosgrove will open the show. His performances have been described as “electric and exhilarating”, and his music as “stunning”and “compelling and powerful.” Advance tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for those age 18 and under. Visit oldslooppresents.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. The suggested contribution at the door is $25 for adults, $5 for those age 18 and under, and $50 for families.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership. Dues are waived for 2023 (thereafter $10 annually). Join Cape Ann Finns, a group of 290-plus open to everyone curious about this ethnic group’s heritage and contributions to shaping Cape Ann since the mid-1800s. An application and information about CAF is at www.capeannfinns.com. Or email your name and email address to capeannfinns@gmail.com. Or call 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Rain barrels
ROCKPORT — According to the EPA, rain barrels can save the average homeowner 1,300 gallons of water, decrease runoff and allow water to seep back into the ground slowly, thereby reducing polluted water run off. Rockport residents can use a rain barrel to be part of the solution. To participate in The Great American Rain Barrel Program, please visit: https://www.greatamericanrainbarrel.com/community/ and select Rockport as your town. Barrels are $89 each painted and $84 unpainted, available for pick up on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Rockport DPW Garage, 2 DPW Way, Rockport. Deadline for purchase is April 2 at midnight.
Irish Sweepstakes
Try your luck by buying a ticket for the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s 24th annual Irish Sweepstakes. Several “pots of gold” amounting to $20,000 will be awarded: grand prize is $10,000, second prize is $2,500, five third prizes of $1,000, and five fourth prizes of $500. Tickets are $100 each and only 400 will be sold. Tickets will be distributed to chamber board members to sell, or visit the Greater Cape Ann Chamber at 24 Harbor Loop, Gloucester, or call 978-283-1601. Ticket purchase includes admittance to the Irish Sweepstakes Day party and drawing Thursday, March 16, at Gloucester Elks at Bass Rocks from 5 to 7 p.m.
Mary Magdalene
All are invited to the West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church Lenten Series, on the latest scholarship on Mary Magdalene from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, March 9, 16, 23 and 30. The Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Rice Smith, MDiv, ThM, PsyD., presents anew the power of Mary Magdalene as a figure through whom we understand the fluidity of being “woman”, as well as dimensions of the Christian message. Rev. Dr. Rice-Smith is an ordained United Church of Christ Minister with a special focus on trauma recovery, women in ministry and feminist theological studies. A free will donation of $10 to $30 for the series is requested to cover the expense of this program. Snacks from Jesus’ culture and era will be provided. The series will be held in downstairs in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Please use the Coveted Yarn entrance.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this February. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library’s website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 4 to 5 p.m., author talk with Sadeqa Johnson — join award winning author of ‘Yellow Wife’ – for an invigorating conversation about her new novel ‘The House of Eve.’ in which the lives of two women collide in an unexpected way. On Zoom. For link, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 4 to 5 p.m., author talk with Cassandra Clare — join bestselling author of ‘The Mortal Instruments Series’ online snd learn about her new book in ‘The Last Hours’ series, Chain of Thorns. On Zoom. For link, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., offers programming for one and all. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website’s events calendar, https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934. Also, please note: the library’s new hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Sunday.
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m., Games People Play — Board Game Time for Adults at the library. While kids with caregivers and teens are not excluded, this group focuses on offering a laid-back afternoon for adults. In the Trustees Room. Just drop in!
Saturdays, We Craft!, 10 a.m. children’s room— join the craft table for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts are placed on the table at 10:00 a.m. and are available as long as supply lasts! No registration.
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Story time — with Miss Emily in the Brenner Room for stories and songs for preschoolers; must be accompanied by caregiver.
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2 p.m., Tuesday Movie Matinee— in the Brenner Room for the 2000 drama placed in 1970’s Virginia. Denzel Washington is an African-American high school football coach in a newly integrated school.
Racism & Civil Rights: A Historical Perspective via Zoom — with professor David Kalivas reflecting on the history of racism and civil rights in the U,S. Register for Zoom link at : https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Wednesday, March 1, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Statewide Virtual Networking Group for 50 & Older Job Seekers — On Zoom. Includes a presentation and hands-on workshop on topics relevant to career transition, guest speakers, access to hiring managers, small group breakout rooms to network, and 1-on-1 coaching guidance. Register for Zoom link at:https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Wednesday, March 1, Play to Learn Playgroup – (NOTE NEW TIME) in the children’s room to share stories, songs, and sensory activities. Siblings welcome. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m, ‘Games People Play’: — Board Game Time for adults in the Trustees Room: checkers, cards, Monopoly, Cribbage, Yahtze or any other board game you can bring or access at the library. Just drop in!
Wednesday, March 1, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dungeons & Dragons — in the Trustees Room. Driven by imagination, fantasy adventures challenge the players/ of this hugely popular game. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.