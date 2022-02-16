Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Holocaust Symposium
Ninth- through 12th-graders are invited to participate in Lappin Foundation’s Holocaust Symposium for Teens, co-sponsored by Jewish Teen Initiative of Boston, on Wednesdays, March 2 through April 6 , from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. Participants will learn about the Holocaust from primary sources, including film, Holocaust survivors, writings and more. The symposium is free to students of all faiths. A certificate of completion will be awarded to students who attend all the sessions with their cameras on. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information, please contact Deborah Coltin at 978-740-4428 or dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org.
Irish magic
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging, 10 Central St., will celebrate St. Patricks Day on Tuesday, March 15, starting at 2 p.m. with “The Magic of Ireland,” a production of traditional Celtic ballads, reels, jigs, folk and drinking songs, at Crowell Chapel, 3 Rosedale Ave., Manchester. Transportation will be available will be available.
Also on tap are:
Wednesday, March 2, trip to Walmart in Danvers — Van pickup starts around 10 a.m.
Wednesday, March 9, trip to The Depot Diner in Beverly for a delicious meal from the extensive, reasonably priced menu. Limited to 12 seniors, van pickup starts around 11 a.m. Return around 1 p.m.
Friday, March 11, trip to the Christmas Tree Shops — Van pick up around 10 a.m., returns around 12:30 p.m.
Friday, March 18, trip to the malls — Choose between the Northshore or Liberty Tree malls. Van pick up starts around 10 a.m.
Wednesday, March 30, monthly mystery ride to somewhere on the North Shore; bring an appetite. Pick-up begins at noon, returns by 2 p.m.
The Council on Aging office — hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. — may be called at 978-526-7500 for information or to make reservations.
Pizza, puppets
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation is kicking off February school winter vacation with a free program of children’s entertainment Saturday, Feb. 19, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Featured will be story readings by popular Cape Ann authors and performers Stan & Daisy Nell, Alice Gardner, Peter Berkrot, and Pat Johnson; a puppet show by Through Me to You Puppeteers; a sea-shanties singalong led by Rockport musician Corey Wrinn; and last but not least, an option for a $10 discount on a large pizza at Sebastian’s, 56 Washington St., and an option to download a free printable PDF of Daisy Nell’s new coloring book “Moxie and the Whale.” Registration for a Zoom link is required by 5 p.m. Feb. 18 at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org/events.
Y Kids Theater
The Cape Ann YMCA has four-day Acting Intensive and Scene Study Workshop for 10- to 17-year-olds lined up for school vacation, Feb. 22 to 25. It will providean outlet to nurture creative potential through developing self-confidence, communication and teamwork skills. Includes audition and character preparation, scene study, storytelling, public speaking and confidence building. Visit https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/northshoreymca/activity/search/detail/39283?onlineSiteId=0&from_original_cui=true
An acting workshop for 5- to 9-year olds is filled, but there is a waiting list. Visit https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/northshoreymca/activity/search/detail/39282?onlineSiteId=0&from_original_cui=true-
The workshops are taught by award-winning professional actress Heidi Dallin, who can be reached at 978-729-1094 or dallinh@northshoreymca.org.
Stellwagen meeting
The Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary has scheduled the 64th Sanctuary Advisory Council meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The virtual meeting is open to the public but requires advance registration. A public comment session will be held at the meeting’s end. Registration is available at https://forms.gle/wXMWe5yeK1BdeLBh7. A copy of the agenda is available on the sanctuary’s website at https://stellwagen.noaa.gov/management/sac/meeting.html.
For more information, contact stellwagen@noaa.gov
Manchester library
MANCHESTER - Manchester-by-the Sea Library is hosting these programs:
Wednesdays, 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., Tai Chi Classes — ages 18 and older join Susan Halpern weekly at Manchester Community Center through May. Focus on the Sun-style upright stance with small arm movements and short steps. Register with Rachael Meneades at rmeneades@manchesterpl.org..
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Songs for little ones — On Zoom with Ms. Carol. Register at 978-526-7711 or cbender@manchesterpl.org
From the Teen Loft:
Pick up a new DIY craft bag at the library to make a Valentine’s Day string heart. Don’t be surprised to discover a happy extra ball of joy inside!
Knit Wits’ teen knitting group needs a volunteer to lead weekly needles up. Contact Maile at mblack@manchesterpl.org, or 978-526-7711.
Manchester museum
MANCHESTER — Though the Manchester Historical Museum will remain closed until late February for a major inventory, remote programs are being scheduled. Links will be published as soon as they are available. Some March events may go virtual. Please watch the museum’s Facebook page for the most current details and links. The lecture, “Newport aka West Manchester in 1907,” is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAdnSXj6_mo&t=11s. Contact the museum with questions at 978-526-7230, or info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org
Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m., Gardening at the Trask House — a lecture with Cindy Brockway.
Sunday, March 6, 2 to 4 p.m., Spring Art Show Opening— Continues through April 9, Tuesdays- Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, March 12, 10:30 a.m. St. Patrick Day free family fun— Stories and Activities at the Manchester library, 15 Union St.
Wednesday, March 16, 7 p.m., Lecture with Kory Curcuru – The Booth Family, at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St. Members free, guest $10.
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta amd omicron variants, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
Mondays: Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 1 to 6 p.m., through Feb. 14. First, second or booster of Pfizer vaccine.
Wednesdays: Hamilton Senior Center, 299 Bay Road, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., open to 12 and older. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
Thursdays: Essex Town Hall Annex, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Open to 12 and older. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
Fridays: Pediatric clinic for ages 5 to 12 only at Essex Town Hall Auditoriun, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 11 and March 4. Only Pfizer available. Children must be accompanied by adult and a mask must be worn.
Saturdays: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon. Registration required, indicate preference for Pfizer. Moderna or J&J. No walk-ins.
For more information on how to get a vaccine through GCACC, visit capeannclinic.com. Questions? Call 978-290-9618.
Quilters meeting
ROCKPORT — The Quilting & Knitting Social Group meets on Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport. For more information, 978-546-2573.
Parent mentoring
Parenting can be hard. Share your experience and lessons learned with another parent looking for a peer. Meet face-to-face weekly, enjoy activities together, strengthen confidence and self-esteem, get assistance in connecting with local resources, and talk confidentially about life’s challenges through one-on-one relationships between community volunteers and parents. This Pathways for Children program provides support to caregivers in obtaining their vocational, educational, and parenting goals. Pathways for Children is located at 29 Emerson Ave, Gloucester. If you’re interested, either as a mentor or a parent, contact social worker Tanya Cornetta at 978-515-5382 or tcornetta@pw4c.org.
Musical story time
ESSEX — On Tuesdays, tots aged 0 to 5 are invited to join Ruthanne at 10:30 a.m. at TOHP Burnham Library for songs, stories and fun. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. Registration is not required, but children must be accompanied by a caregiver For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.
WhichCraft?
ROCKPORT — Stop by the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room to work on needlecraft while enjoying lively conversation with fellow creatives at the WhichCraft? sessions. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Questions? 978-546-6934.
Stories, Bubble and Fun
Stories, Bubble and Fun are on tap every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Sawyer Free Library. 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning outside in the amphitheater! Or, if inclement weather, in the Library’s Friend Room. For more details, go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Public computers
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, has eight newly upgraded public computers which are available to the public on the main floor of the library. One-hour sessions are available with a 2-hour daily limit. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Pre-K Hooray
ESSEX — Join Pre-K Hooray on the lawn of TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, on Mondays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. for a play-based group with activities designed for focus on early literacy, communication and social-emotional learning. Children ages 3-5 are encouraged to register with their parent/caregiver. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.
Fighting anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Essex library open
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Curb pickup is still available. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. For more information, call 978-768-7410.