Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has some fun and inventive events coming up for folks of all ages. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info.
Tuesdays at 2 p.m., Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee — Enjoy a timeless classic of the silver screen in the Brenner Room. Aug. 9, catch the 2021 drama starring Judi Dench.
Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Preschool Story Time in the Garden— With Miss Emily. Children’s Room open 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.after story time .
Saturdays, 10 a.m., Crafting in the Children’s Room with a new craft weekly. Crafts are placed on the crafting table, while supplies last. No registration required.
Monday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m., Pop-up Art Class — Create a beautiful watercolor painting of an agate slice in the Brenner Room. Learn wet on wet watercolor and more. Easy, fun, striking results. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Monday night, Aug. 8, 3 p.m., Summer Night Sounds With Hands on Nature — Learn the sounds of a summer night. Crickets, katydids, the songs of the earth. Open to adults, children and teens in the Brenner Room. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2 p.m., “FDR’s Four Freedoms” — Franklin Roosevelt shared his vision for a new world order founded on “four essential freedoms” — freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want, and freedom from fear. This session, led by Jeffrey Urbin, Education Specialist at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum, brings FDR’s vision into focus. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive your Zoom link.
Tuesday, Aug. 9, 3 to 4 p.m., Children’s Art & Sensory Class — A new Summer program with Sarah Brown in the garden. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ and plan to remain with your child.
Tuesday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m., Movie Discussion Group — movie lovers talk movies on Zoom. Watch ahead on free platforms including KANOPY from the Rockport Public Library, registering at: https://rockportlibrary.kanopy.com/. Questions? Email Dana Mastroianni at: dmastroianni@rockportlibrary.org, or just show up on Zoom.
Wednesday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m., History of Love Songs — Zoom program on the History and origins of timeless Love Songs, enjoy some greats, with FiveMinuteMozart.com. Rregister at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ for Zoom link.
Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1 to 2 p.m., Play to Learn— a virtual/in person hybrid playgroup. Caregiver-and-child group in person in the children’s room OR on Zoom on at the same time. Share stories, songs, activities. Siblings welcome. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ for Zoom link/activity packet.
Thursday, Aug. 11, 2:30 p.m., Rolie Polie Guacomole Concert — outdoor, at Millbrook Meadow, parent-friendly, with winner of the prestigious Parents’ Choice and NAPPA Awards, ‘Rolie Polie Guacamole.’ Lyrics are lit with dazzling electric current of rhythm. All welcome!
Thursday, Aug. 11, 4 p.m., Rubik’s cube for kids — in the Trustees Room, Share strategies and compete with timed solves; cubes and timing mat provided or bring your own! Under 9 must be with caregiver. Questions? esouza@rockportlibrary.org
Thursday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m., Meditation Workshop — make meditation work for you, connect with peace and joy within you, with Arlene Samsel on Zoom.
Friday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m., Mushroom hunt — Assistant Library Director Dana Mastroianni leads you on a learning journey all about mushrooms at nearby location. Children under 16 must be with adult. Registration in advance is REQUIRED. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Book Sale
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Friends of the Library Book Sale returns Saturday, Aug. 6, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the library, 15 Union St, Manchester. Take advantage of deals and steals in hardcover fiction and nonfiction, children’s books, DVDs, puzzles and more] Both cash and checks are accepted. All proceeds benefit the Manchester Library. Come and bring a friend! Questions? Call 978-526-7711
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester offers the following summer events. and programs. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Summer Fridays, 2 to 4 p.m., Summer reading help for students Grade 4 and above — for a summer work packet or book from summer reading list, join Marisa in the Children’s Room. Questions? Contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
Wednesdays, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Stories, Bubble, and Fun — children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories & friends. Questions?
Fridays, Aug. 5, 12, 19 & 26, Noon time Poetry Primer— at the library till 1 p.m., with young Gloucester poet Willa Brosnihan. Grades 3 to 6 and younger. Write, read & rhyme; 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for grades 6 to 12. P Questions? Email: crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.orgor.
Saturday, Aug. 6, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Shark Week: Science Saturdays — with Children’s Librarian Marisa. A morning of family fun exploring science through sensory play, stories, music, and movement. EMail: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Farmers Market
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Farmers Market is back with local produce you won’t find in the supermarket. Find it every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in Harvey Park through Oct. 15. For more information, visit www.rockportexchange.org.
RNYE Sampler
Rockport New Year’s Eve will present its 2022 free Summer Sampler beginning at 4 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Rockport’s Back Beach Bandstand. 5 Star Phresh Phood will be on hand with food and Rockport Brewing Company will offer craft beers. Non-alcoholic drinks will also be available at this event, which features three live performances from three great bands. First up, ‘Down Home Swing.’ If you like jazz, blues, country, this one’s for you, with two couples, both professional musicians, delivering a rousing performance. Next,The Satch Kerans Band rocks original songs and selected covers. Last but never least, Henri Smith, a New Orleans native who thrills New England audiences with his home-grown jazz, blues, Creole, and Cajun-flavored music. Although free, donations are greatly appreciated. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 7, at 1 p.m. More information is available at https://rockportnye.org/summer-sampler-2022.
Furniture sale
For one day only, Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St., Gloucester. is selling first-rate, second-hand furniture, mirrors, lamps, carpets, artwork and more. outside, on its lawn. The shop will also be open from 9 am to 2 p.m.. Questions? Email info.annisquamexchange@gmail.com; visit www. annisquamexchange.co, or call 978-281-0358 during business hours: Wednesday through Friday, 10a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Summer concerts
David Benjamin, summer music director for the City of Gloucester, announces this concert series at 7 p.m. at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain dates for the Sunday shows are the next Wednesday evening.
Aug. 7 — The Continentals
Aug. 14 — Compaq Big Band
Aug. 20— Cape Ann Community Band. Rain date is the next Tuesday.
Aug. 21 — Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra
Aug. 28— Rico Barr Band
Admission and parking are free. Restrooms are handicap accessible. Bring a chair or blanket. Questions? Visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.
Sidewalk Bazaar
The 63rd annual Gloucester Sidewalk Bazaar takes place this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6, on Main Street in downtown Gloucester. This year’s features over 55 merchants, vendors and non-profits. The largest Gloucester marketplace event, it’s known for days of bargains, music, food, and discounts This year, discover new merchandise and shop yo live music from some of Cape Ann’s best musicians and bands. The Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team will be on hand to show and tell about their critters. Cape Ann Bible Church will provide games for tots. And Nana’s Fried Dough will join Main Street restaurants. All welcome. Just come on by and be part of the bustle.
Eagle Scout Court
ROCKPORT — Rockport Scout Troop 20 will be holding an Eagle Scout Court of Honor for the three boys who have recently earned Scouting’s highest honor on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 1 p.m. at Scout Hall on Mt Pleasant Street in Rockport.