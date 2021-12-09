Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Global Forum Book Group
On Thursday, Dec. 16, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Sawyer Free Library’s Global Forum Book Group will meet. This moderated monthly group discusses titles concerning big ideas and global challenges. December’s book is “How Democracies Die” by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt. Visit the library, 2 Dale Ave., or call to check out the book. Registration required. Space limited. Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Astronomy Club
Join Gloucester Area Astronomy Club on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester, to discuss what’s up in the sky, particularly the winter skies above us. No registration required. Meet on main floor. Questions? Email info@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.