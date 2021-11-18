Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Shop Small
Nov. 17 is Small Business Saturday and Essex shops and restaurants will be offering special items and discounts throughout the weekend. For a Restaurant Directory and a Directory of Shops, visit www.visitessexma.com
Can drive
West Gloucester Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is hosting a canned food drive to benefit The Open Door. Bins will be in the church parking lot until Nov. 22 so that donations can be dropped off at any time.
Holiday baskets
The Open Door is seeking donations for its annual Holiday Basket program. Each $30 donation provides a holiday basket to a local household, complete with a 14-pound turkey, gravy, dinner rolls, stuffing mix, cranberries, apples, carrots, squash and potatoes. To donate online, visit foodpantry.org. Or make checks payable to The Open Door, with “turkey” on the memo line and mail to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester MA 01930. Clients of The Open Door who wish to request a basket, call 978-283-6776 or visit foodpantry.org.
Stories, Bubble and Fun
Stories, Bubble and Fun are on tap every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Sawyer Free Library. 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning outside in the amphitheater! Or, in case of rain, in the Library’s Friend Room. For more details, go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Parent mentoring
Parenting is hard. Share your experience and lessons learned with another parent looking for a peer. Meet face-to-face weekly, enjoy activities together, strengthen confidence and self-esteem, get assistance in connecting with local resources, and talk confidentially about life’s challenges through one-on-one relationships between community volunteers and parents. This Pathways for Children program provides support to caregivers in obtaining their vocational, educational, and parenting goals. Pathways for Children is located at 29 Emerson Ave, Gloucester. If you’re interested, either as a mentor or a parent, contact social worker Tanya Cornetta at 978-515-5382 or tcornetta@pw4c.org.