At Manchester library
MANCHESTER — April is chock full of great stuff to do at the Manchester Public Library. To register for the programs below and more, please visit: manchesterpl.org/events. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Manchester. Questions? Call 978-526-2017.
Through April 30 — Manchester Reads— “Lighten Up at the Library.” with laughter, humor and joy.
Friday, April 7, at 5:30 p.m., Screening of a classic comedy movie at the library.
Tuesday, April 11, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., TAB (Teen Advisory Board) — meets the second Tuesday of every month. Earn community service hours planning events, library projects.
Tuesday, April 11, 7 to 8 p.m., Author Chat with Kate Spencer — Virtual Q&A about her debut novel, “In a New York Minute”, plus discussion of her current projects.
Wednesday, April 12, 3:30 p.m., Silly Stories & Bingo —stories and picture bingo with Ms. Carol for ages 3-6 with caregivers. Registration required, with a minimum of 3 children needed to play.
Wednesday, April 12 at 7 to 8 p.m., Going Zero Waste As a Family with Sarah Robertson-Barnes on Zoom— Get ready for the MBTS Zero Waste Challenge, April 28- May 5. Organized with the Manchester by the Sea Sustainability Committee. Details and Zoom link at: mancesterpl.org/events
Thursday, April 13 and 27, 11 a.m. to noon, Mindfulness Meditation— with Alida Bryant, Dharma Leader and meditation instructor under the guidance of Anam Thubten Rinpoche. All welcome. Guided meditation, silence, discussion. Registration requested but not required.
Thursday, April 13, 7 to 8 p.m., Comic Chat with Cartoonist Harry Bliss webinar— join MPL’s Sara Collins and Maddy Willwerth for chat with Bliss about his New Yorker magazine covers, career, collaboration with Steve Martin and more
Friday, April 14 AT 5:30—7 p.m., Teen Writers Workshop— grades 7-12 join Teen Writers Workshop. Play games, write to prompts, share become part of the local writing community. Snacks! Registration required.
Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m., Seaside Saturday in the Children’s Room — join Ms. Julie for themed stories, crafts and activities. Please register on their website or call: www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com / 978-468-5489.
Tuesday, April 18, 2 p.m., Buildwave: hands on building game — for kids grades K-6, STEM-based workshop/creative building program structured like a video-game, with animations and music.
Tuesday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m., Diversity Book Group— finish a two-month read of “Born in Blackness: Africa, Africans, and the Making of the Modern World, 1471 to the Second World War” by Howard French.
‘The Color of Light’
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation welcomes Heather Atwood on Sunday, April 23, at 3:30 pm in the historic 1806 Meetinghouse, corner of Middle and Church streets, as she presents stories of Cape Ann artists and their contribution to the vibrant artistic tradition of the region in a series of narrated videos. In collaboration with Cape Ann Cinema, Atwood’s videos will be projected upon a large screen inside the darkened Meetinghouse. By sharing the stories of artists who have worked here, Atwood demonstrates how significant the Cape Ann artistic tradition has been, and continues today. Atwood, well know locally for her food writing, is a producer for 1623 Studios local cable TV station and co-hosts “Cape Ann Today.” For tickets, visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org or at the door. General $25; students with ID $5; children under 12 free.
GHS Mentoring
The Gloucester Mentoring Project, in partnership with Gloucester High School, is looking to the Cape Ann community to join as mentors to juniors and seniors. Deadline to apply is April 10. As a mentor, you’ll work one-to-one with students to help them plan for post-secondary career and education plans, sharing experience, tips, best practices and advice. For more information, visit https://www.wellspringhouse.org/education/college-and-career-readiness/gloucester-high-school-mentor-project/ Or email Mary Hardwick, community liaison, at MHardwick@wellspringhouse.org or fill out Wellspring’s Volunteer Inquiry Form, here: https://bit.ly/3l80uba.
Larkin Gala
DANVERS — On Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m., Essex Tech will hold its annual gala fundraiser in honor of Catherine Larkin and in support of the renovation and rebuilding of the Catherine Larkin Memorial Practice Cottage on the Essex Tech campus. The event will take place in a lawn tent in front of Smith Hall,at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, 565 Maple St, Danvers, and will feature music, hors d’oeuvres, a live and a silent auction, and a farm-to-table meal prepared by Essex Tech culinary students. A cash beer and wine bar will be on hand, and the 2023 Larkin Lifetime Achievement Award will be presnted. Tickets are $150,or $1,200 a table of 10. Available online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/larkin-gala-tickets-495248961977.
Kite Day
ESSEX — Saturday, April 15, is Kite Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cogswell’s Grant, 60 Spring St., Essex. Come fly a kite, bring your own or build one, and watch professional kite flyers from Kites Over New England. A limited number of kite-building workshops (courtesy of Blue Hill Observatory and Science Center) will be held with all materials included, where kids and adults can make their own kites and learn how to fly them. Free for flyers and spectators; $10 for kite-making workshop. Questions? Call 978-768-3632.
Israeli songs
The Eurovision Song Contest is a very big deal in Europe and on Wednesday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom Tamar Forman will lead an exploration of how the Israeli songs of the Eurovision Song Contest reflect the shifting political, sexual, and cultural identities and politics both within and outside of Israel. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Free adult ed
DANVERS — The NightHawks Adult Education Program at Essex Tech is offering free industry training programs in Auto Collision Repair, Construction, Culinary Arts, Electro-Mechanical Assembly, HVAC, and Welding. These courses include professional skills development and job placement assistance. If you are looking to start a new career then this could be the right path for you. The Career Technical Institute (CTI) initiative is funded through the Baker-Polito administration in collaboration with the MassHire North Shore Career Center. Spaces are limited so apply now at https://essex-adulted.coursestorm.com/.
Assisi Project
The Assisi Project, which has members around the world and is based in Gloucester, is holding a 15th anniversary fundraiser. Its goal is $15,000 to strengthen and expand its ministry. If it reach its goal, it plans to create a scholarship program, a guest-speakers program, assist local parishes with special projects, and support ongoing faith formation programs — including its popular podcast series. Tax-deductible gifts can be given to the Rev. James M. Achadinha or Cliff Garvey in person; shared online via GoFundMe; or mailed to The Assisi Project, Post Office Box 3158, Gloucester, MA 01931. Every person who donates $250 or more will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a place (ground and air travel, accommodations and meals included) on the group’s next pilgrimage to Assisi in 2024 (tentative)! If you have questions or need more information about the Assisi Project and its work in our parishes, please contact Father Jim or Garvey at cgarvey@assisiproject.com.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore e tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.