Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.