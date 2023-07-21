Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Bard in meadow
ROCKPORT — Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe will present Shakespeare Upon Millbrook, an Elizabethan variety show featuring scenes, sonnets, and songs from the works of William Shakespeare. Performances are Aug. 5 and 6, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Rockport’s Millbrook Meadow, on Beach Street opposite Front Beach. Admission is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted to benefit Rockport Millbrook Meadow Conservancy, and the CAST Scholarship Fund.
Murder mystery
ROCKPORT — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m., at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., the Sandy Bay Historical Society reopens the cold-case murder that rocked Rockport in 1932, when a well-respected Swedish immigrant, Arthur Okers, was brutally axed to death at high noon in his Main Street Tailor’s Shop. This is a “who dunnit,” with Oker’s murder leading to a second even more brutal murder, of a woman who made the fatal mistake of announcing at a gathering of well respected church people that she knew who the killer was. Could a member of Rockport’s highly respected Scandinavian community have committed the dastardly deeds? And if so, why and how did they escape into plain sight without a trace. These are just some of the questions thaty will be explored by local historians Rob Fitzgerald and Wayne Soini. with moderator Chris martin and Rob Ranta, Director of the Cape Ann Finns. All welcome. Admission is free.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering these events and trips for seniors. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the Council on Aging Office at 978-526-7500.
Friday July 21, lunch at The Village Restaurant in Essex — award-winning fresh seafood and more. Senior van pick up starts 11 a.m.
Tuesday, July 25, Senior Summer Cookout at Tuck’s Point — lunch served at noon, $12 per senior citizen. Prepaid reservations by July 20. Van available for transportation.
Wednesday, July 26, monthly mystery ride somewhere on the North Shore. Senior van pick-up starts at noon, returns by 2 p.m.
Friday, July 28, trip to Walmart in Danvers — senior van pick up starts 10 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 4, trip to the Lynn Museum —1897 cultural center collects, preserves and illuminates the city’s vibrant history. Van will begin to pick up at 10a.m., return around 1 p.m. Admission is free, $2 donation if able. Register as noted above.
Monday, Aug. 7, trip to the Peabody Essex Museum — Collections from 1700s to today, showcasing Salem’s history of trading. Van pick up starts at 10 a.m. Admission free; $2 donation if able. Register as noted above.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, lobster roll lunch at Gloucester’s Mile Marker Restaurant — Van starts picking up at 11 a.m., return by 1:30 p.m. Register as noted above.
Friday, Aug. 11, to the malls — Choose between Danvers and Peabody Malls, Shop, snacks, enjoy. Van pickup starts at 10 a.m. Register as noted above.
Wednesday, Aug. 16, trip to The Gourmet Gardens Restaurant in Danvers — Asian dishes at a reasonable prices. Senior van starts picking up at 11 a.m. Return by 1:30 p.m. Register as noted above.
Friday, Aug. 18, trip to Bearskin Neck — Rockport’s colorfully scenic bazaar shops, art and great easting on the harbor front. The van will start picking up at 10:15 a.m. with a return by 2 p.m. Register as noted above.
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 12 noon, Senior cook out at at Tuck’s Point-- Catered by the Causeway Restaurant, with lobster rolls, chicken salad rolls, fish chowder, pasta, chips, pickles, beverage and dessert. $12 per senior. Entertainment by Davis Bates, musician, Pre-paid reservation by Aug. 17.
Wednesday, Aug. 23, Monthly Mystery Ride — work up an appetite, hop on the van and head for a good time at a surprise destination on the North Shore; Pick up starts noon, return by 2 p.m. Register as noted above.
Friday, Aug. 25, trip to Trader Joe’s — and Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx, Walmart. Van pickup starts at 10 a.m. Register as noted above.
Wednesday, Aug. 30, trip to The Old Manse in Concord — 1770 home of patriot minister William Emerson, a National Historic Landmark, and center of Concord’s political, literary, and social revolutions. Van pick up starts at 10 a.m. Admission is free; $2 donation if able. Register as noted above.
Chorus meets
DANVERS — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 46 Cherry St., Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Food drives
In Manchester, “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
For My Brother's Table and its affiliated pantries in Lynn, the Seth Moulton for Congress campaign will be collecting non-perishable food donations as part of its second annual Democracy Summer food drive. Team Moulton volunteers will be at the Market Baskets at 227 Highland Ave, Salem, and 139 Endicott St., Danvers, and the Stop & Shops at 37 Enon St., Beverly, and 301 Newbury St., Danvers, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. this Saturday, July 22.