Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Middle Street Walk
This year, the Middle Street Walk is Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. will host these special events:
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Gingerbread Contest Display. Check out all entries at the library, with special prizes for the best historic Gloucester house. Register a Gingerbread House at sawyerfreelibrary.org.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Gloucester: Then and Now Photo Exhibition. Side-by-side pictures of past and present and histories.
10 a.m. to noon: 15-minute tours of Saunders House murals. Professional conservator Lisa Mehlin will lead tours. See murals currently being restored and learn about them. Registration required at sawyerfreelibrary.org
Noon: Curious Creatures in Children’s Library: An engaging introduction to live and exotic animals from around the world; their habitats, biodiversity, and conservation. Children of all ages.
Find more information on library events visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-281-9763.
The full Middle Street Walk schedule may be found at middlestreetwalk.org.
Elks Craft Fair
Over 30 vendors are ready for holiday shoppers at the Gloucester Elks Craft Fair on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Elks, 97 Atlantic Road in Gloucester. A raffle will also be held to benefit Elks Care Share. For more information, call 978-283-1092.
Holidays at the castle
On Sunday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m., and back by popular demand, a second encore performance of Christmas at the Castle will be performed by the Firebird Pops Orchestra, as part of the castle's annual Deck The Halls holiday celebration. Tour the museum decorated with unique, one-of-a-kind, holiday room concepts by local florists and interior designers. Tickets are $25 per person.
The grounds and castle will be illuminated with thousands of holiday lights, as, for the first time, Hammond Castle Museum hosts a Holiday Lights & Illumination every evening through Jan.2. No reservations are required to visit the outdoor grounds that will be open to guests nightly for free from 4:30 to 10 p.m.
Advanced registration and more information is available at www.hammondcastle.org. The Hammond Castle Museum is located at 80 Hesperus Ave, Gloucester
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta variant, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Walk-ins are welcome, but you are encouraged to register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
Mondays: Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 1 to 4 p.m., until year-end. First, second or booster of Pfizer vaccine.
Wednesdays: Hamilton Senior Center, 299 Bay Road, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register. Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna also available for immunocompromised individuals.
Thursdays: Essex Town Hall Annex, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; and Topsfield Town Hall, second floor, 2 to 3:30 p.m., through Oct. 14. First, second or booster of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and J&J vaccine available.
Saturdays: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon, Pfizer and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
For more information on how to get a vaccine through GCACC, visit capeannclinic.com. Questions? Call 978-290-9618.
WhichCraft?
ROCKPORT — Stop by the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room to work on needlecraft while enjoying lively conversation with fellow creatives at the WhichCraft? sessions. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Questions? 978-546-6934.
Pre-K Hooray
ESSEX — Join Pre-K Hooray on the lawn of TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, on Mondays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. for a play-based group with activities designed for focus on early literacy, communication and social-emotional learning. Children ages 3-5 are encouraged to register with their parent/caregiver. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/
Cape Ann Lights
Guaranteed to raise your holiday spirits are Cape Ann Lights — 150 locations lit to make the season bright. Pack up the car and enjoy this second annual Winter Lights Celebration on Cape Ann, a gift from businesses throughout Gloucester, Rockport, Essex and Manchester-by-the-Sea to bring you joy with twinkling lights and creative window displays through Jan. 2. For a custom-designed downloadable digital map with lit locations clearly marked, visit https://discovergloucester.com/winter-lights-cape-ann/.