For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org Smithsonian in Essex
The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.
At Manchester’s library
MANCHESTER - Manchester-by-the Sea Library is hosting these programs:
Wednesdays, 9:45 to 10:45 a.m., Tai Chi Classes — ages 18 and older join Susan Halpern weekly at Manchester Community Center through May. Focus on the Sun-style upright stance with small arm movements and short steps. Register with Rachael Meneades at rmeneades@manchesterpl.org..
Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m., Songs for little ones — On Zoom with Ms. Carol. Register at 978-526-7711 or cbender@manchesterpl.org
From the Teen Loft:
Pick up a new DIY craft bag at the library to make a Valentine’s Day string heart. Don’t be surprised to discover a happy extra ball of joy inside!
Knit Wits’ teen knitting group needs a volunteer to lead weekly needles up. Contact Maile at mblack@manchesterpl.org, or 978-526-7711.
Handcraft a Valentine Card now through Feb. 13 — Drop by the library for Valentine card crafting to send to local seniors, nurses, doctors and support staff at local hospitals. Materials provided at Reference Room crafting table. Valentines’ delivery guaranteed!
February at Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, has a slate of events coming up. For registration, questions and more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Wednesdays at 10 a.m. — Stories, bubbles, songs and friends make a fun morning for children and their caregivers. Registration required.
Thursday, Feb. 10, 7 to 8 p.m., Staying healthy with the seasons — Licensed acupunturist Greta Williams, LIC, shares easy ways to stay healthy in the winter months — with accupressure, natural supplements, exercises, and more. Register for Zoom link with Mari Martin at mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Tuesday, Feb. 15, 6 to 8 p.m., Books n Brews Book Club at the Franklin Cape Ann— Dining and deep-dive book discussion of February read, “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides at The Franklin Cape Ann, 118 Main St. in Gloucester.. Copies at the library’s main desk or download from OverDrive, Libby or Hoopla. Registration required with Mari Martin at mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Thursday, Feb. 17, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Global Forum Book Group on Zoom— A moderated monthly group discusses titles books with big ideas and timely global challenges. This month: ‘MBS: The Rise to Power of Mohammed Bin Salman’ by Ben Hubbard. Copies available for check out. Register for Zoom link with Beth Pocock at: bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, Feb. 19, 2 to 4 p.m., Vision Board Workshop— Bring your dreams and goals for 2022, and make a vision board with materials and guidance provided. Registration required with Mari Martin at mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org..
Saturday, Feb. 26, 2 to 4 p.m., Saunders House WPA Mural Restoration Presentation — Learn about the historic murals and their restoration from the project’s professional conservator Lisa Mehlin. Registration not required.
At Manchester museum
MANCHESTER — Though the Manchester Historical Museum will remain closed until late February for a major inventory, remote programs are being scheduled. Links will be published as soon as they are available. Some March events may go virtual. Please watch the museum’s Facebook page for the most current details and links. Also, please note: Last week’s lecture, “Newport aka West Manchester in 1907,” is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAdnSXj6_mo&t=11s Contact the museum with questions at 978-526-7230, or info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org
Saturday, Feb. 12, at 10:30 a.m., Free Family Valentine Fun — Online through Manchester-by-the Sea Library’s Facebook page with craft packets available for pick up at the library, 15 Union St.
Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m., Gardening at the Trask House — a lecture with Cindy Brockway.
Sunday, March 6, 2 to 4 p.m., Spring Art Show Opening— Continues through April 9, Tuesdays- Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, March 12, 10:30 a.m. St. Patrick Day free family fun— Stories and Activities at the Manchester library, 15 Union St.
Wednesday, March 16, 7 p.m., Lecture with Kory Curcuru – The Booth Family, at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St. Members free, guest $10.