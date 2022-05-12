Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Legion Dinner
MANCHESTER — This month, Sean Zahn will be preparing Texas Pork Loin for the Legion dinner on Thursday, May 12, at 14 Church Street, Manchester. Dinner is served at 7 p.m. Cost is $15. Tickets will be sold at the door. Questions? email: sylvia.kirker@verizon.net or shkirker@gmail.com. Or visit https://www.manchesteramericanlegion.com/home.html.
Spring Craft Fair
The Gloucester Elks 892 is hosting our 2nd Annual Spring Craft Fair on Saturday, May 21 outdoors, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Elks parking lot, 97 Atlantic Rd #101, Gloucester. Thirty vendors, including Eleven Eleven Elixir, Cape Ann Sea Salt, Elated Designs, Sew Nice, Hold Fast Handcrafts, 1 Stop Custom Gift Shop, Ardizzoni Photography, Cedar Hill Farm, Temple of Enora, Wheelworks Pottery, Little Dress of Africa, Pat’s Photo, Katz Kreations, Visual Interest, J Quirky Crafts, Gloucester Sea Glass Designs. Questions? 978-283-1092.
‘Unsafe Spaces’
Join Lappin Foundation for the premiere of the film, “Unsafe Spaces,” on Monday, May 16, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Today’s college students are now being marginalized just for being Jewish. As their lives have moved into digital spaces, this discrimination has followed them there. The film will explore the marginalization of Jewish students from progressive spaces for just being Jewish. Jacob Baime, CEO of Israel on Campus Coalition, will present an Israel on Campus Climate Update following the film. The program is free to all. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. For additional information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Plant walk
MANCHESTER — “Useful & Medicinal Plant Walk” will be the topic Saturday, May 14, when Cape Ann TimeBank hosts a fundraiser from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Manchester Essex Conservation Trust, School Street parking lot, Manchester. Learn how plants you walk past every day are actually amazingly useful, and sometimes, edible on this short guided walk led by Iris Weaver, bioregional herbalist and foraging instructor. Learn to identify them, safely prepare and eat them, their medicinal values, safety protocols, resources. For full details, event information and sign-up, visit https://capeann.timebanks.org/event/13990-useful—medicinal-plant-walk
Garden Tour
Tickets are on sale for the Generous Gardeners’ Garden Tour, celebrating its tenth year on Saturday, July 9. Explore private hidden garden treasures in rural West Gloucester that reflect the character of this unique landscape and the residents who created them. Many have fantastic views of Essex Bay and the Great Marsh. Five shuttle buses will run the route to drop off and pick up near to the gardens from four designated parking areas. Tickets are assigned for different times. Choose yours and choose an assigned parking area when purchasing tickets. Let the shuttles do your walking or get your steps in (just over 5 miles). Rain or shine. Catered lunch options available with ticket purchase. Timed tickets are $30 in advance, with information at GenerousGardeners.org. Proceeds help Generous Gardeners keep Gloucester glorious.
Stone structures tour
Manchester Essex Conservation Trust is hosting a trail hike on May 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. Mary and James Gage, a mother and son team who’ve been researching stone structures in the Northeast for 30 years, will lead a hike a short but history-packed hike of stone structures in the Annisquam Woods in Gloucester. Join them on this one mile loop that includes Native American, ritual stone structures, and early stone quarrying technology and methods. Register at www.mect.org/events/ for more details.
Partners for AGH
Partners for Addison Gilbert Hospital will meet on Zoom on Thursday, May 19, at 2 p.m., All are welcome to join. Meetings are open to all. To register for your Zoom link, call 978-283-9911, email pego56@comcast.net.
Powder House Hill trails
MANCHESTER — Manchester Essex Conservation Trust welcomes you to join Anita Brewer, Olga Hayes, and Francie Caudill on May 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. as they lead a hike Powder House Hill’s set on trails smack dab in the center of town. Complete with vernal ponds and the old standpipe foundation, the trails were recently improved. Park along School Street and enter the woods behind the Boy Scout House at 74 School St., Manchester. For more information and to register, visit mect.org
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — Manchester Council on Aging has some new fun events on the slate. Make sure to reserve your seat on the van soonest, as these are very popular. For more information please call the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the office at Town Hall, 10 Central St., Manchester.
Wednesday, June 1, trip to Wegmans in Burlington— Lunch at Market Café, enjoy sushi, pizza, sandwiches, salads or many hot, chef prepared options. Then cruise the aisles and the huge variety of items. Pick up 11a.m. Return around 2 p.m.
Friday, June 3, trip to Ocean State Job Lots Plaza in Danvers— ever-changing array of household goods, apparel, pet supplies, kitchen pantry staples, and seasonal products (such as holiday, gardening, and pool supply) at a fraction of typical price. Visit nearby stores. Pick up starts at 10 a.m.
Saturday, June 18, Community Shredding event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., behind Town Hall. Bring documents you want shredded; truck will shred them on site.
Youth Orchestras auditions
IPSWICH — The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) nonprofit is looking for young musicians to join its ensembles for the 2022-2023 concert season. Auditions for all new and returning NMYO musicians take place Saturday, June 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ipswich High School, 134 High St., Ipswich. String musicians, with at least a year of lessons, and woodwind, brass, and percussion students, with two years experience as well as private lessons, are invited. NMYO offers up to seven ensembles including two beginning string ensembles; two full orchestras; a Wind Ensemble for intermediate and advanced winds, brass, and percussion; and two levels of Flute Choirs. Small chamber music ensembles are also offered as part of the Symphony program for advanced players. NMYO perform two major concerts and and weekly rehearsals in Topsfield/Boxford near Route 1 and just off Interstate 95. NMYO does not discriminate. For information, visit: nmyo.org/auditions. Questions? Email auditions@nmyo.org or phone 978-309-9833.
Music camp
TOPSFIELD — Join the Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) for its second annual summer music camp the week of July 18 to 22, at the historic Gould Barn in Topsfield. A combination of small and large ensembles, jazz, pops, fiddling, sound painting, symphonic, and more — youth musicians with at least two years of instrument study with a private teacher and the ability to read music, may register. No auditions required. Play music in both the barn and under canopies on the grounds. This is an opportunity to play music and keep up skills during the summer break. For information/ registration, visit: nmyo.org. Application deadline, June 15. You may also email info@nmyo.org or call Executive Director Terri Murphy at 978-309-9833.