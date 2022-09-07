Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
T.S. Eliot festival
The Dry Salvages Festival to commemorate the work of the Nobel Prize-winning poet T.S. Eliot and his love for his boyhood Eastern Point summer home will be held for the first time on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25. Eliot often said he was happiest in Gloucester, and his poem, “The Dry Salvages,” is named after a rock off the coast that secured Gloucester’s place on the literary map. Literati and children alike are welcome to enjoy Eliot-based activities, which begin at 7 a.m. and include bird-watching tours, a stage performance of his most famous poems at the Gloucester Stage Company, Dry Salvages boat tours, a museum exhibition, and tours of his summer home, all at various Gloucester locations. The Windhover Center of Performing Arts in Rockport will host face painting; writing and cat poems, drawing. painting; and games. For complete information and tickets, visit https://tseliot.com/the-dry-salvages-festival/.
Magnolia cribbage
The Magnolia Cribbage League will meet Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. in the Magnolia Library Center, 1 Lexington Ave. This is an informal evening of cribbage games. The Magnolia Library Center requests a $25 donation from each player per quarter. Please come and sign up and discuss how this league will go forward. For more information, email Dot Sieradzki at dotsieradzki@gmail.com, or cll her at 1-978-835-2439.
Senior Day at Fair
On Monday, Oct. 3, Manchester Council on Aging is offering a trip to the Topsfield Fair. The oldest fair in the country, it’s home to giant pumpkins, lots of animals, great food and tons of fun. This day is Senior Citizen Day, so admission is only $10 for ages 60-plus. The senior van will start pickup around 10:30 a.m. Return expected about 2 p.m. For information and reservations, call the C.O.A. Office at 526-7500, or drop by the COA office at 10 Central Street, Town Hall, Manchester.
9/11 Ceremony
The City of Gloucester will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 9:50 a.m. at Fire Department Headquarters, 8 School St. On hand to honor those lost in the World Trade Center attacks in 2001, will be Gloucester fire, police and military personnel, as well as elected officials. Fire Chief Eric Smith welcome participants followed by a prayer by Chaplain Peter Aberle, and a moment of silence. The Gloucester Fire Department, in the tradition of the Fire Department of New York, will strike a “5-5-5-5” ceremonial alarm to honor all public safety personnel who died in the line of duty on Sept. 11, 2001.
Water restrictions
The City of Gloucester is implementing an immediate ban on all non-essential outdoor water use through Sept. 15. This change means hand watering is no longer allowed. Considered “essential” are water use for health or safety reasons by regulation, production of food and fiber, livestock maintenance, the core functions of business. Failure to adhere to the restrictions can lead to the imposition of fines. Residents who wish to report a violation are asked to call the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212. The ban will be assessed at the ban’s end. Note: not mandatory but recommended for private well owners.
Fire Restrictions
The current drought is increasing the wildland fire risk, with multiple brush fires in recent weeks. All outdoor fires, including the use of outdoor fireplaces, firepits and chimineas, are prohibited in Gloucester during this time. Residents are also asked to take care when disposing of combustible materials including cigarettes.
Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to the City of Gloucester:Limit lawn watering, maintain healthy soils, choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water, use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature, leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil, sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off. Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do), cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation. Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal.
At Halibut Point
Friends of Halibut Point State Park’s Annual Meeting will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 9 a.m. followed at 10 a.m. by Fred Peterson sharing quarrying tales and his vintage quarryman’s tools. Learn about the 100-year granite quarrying industry of yesteryear and today’s use of granite with Lanesville’s Terry and Kyle Dutton of D&D Masonry, who’ll share their presentation and demonstration of hand-tool granite stone splitting. Meet at the park’s Visitor Center, 4 Gott Ave., off Route 127, Rockport. For more information, visit halibut point state park@mass.gov
Learning for Leadership
Jewish teens in grades 9-12 are invited to participate in Learning for Leadership and acquire knowledge and build skills to lead with confidence, Sunday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Temple Ner Tamid, 368 Lowell St. in Peabody. The program will feature Charlotte Korchak, sirector of International Student Programs for Stand With Us. There will be two sessions, “Antisemitism Then and Now,” and “Concepts and Misconceptions about Israel, Zionism, and Jews.” Dinner will be offered between the two sessions. Teens are welcome to attend one or both sessions. This program is free and all are welcome. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
9/11 concert
The West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is hosting a free concert at the church on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. The Rev. Ross Varney will play his own compositions with central themes of faith, hope and love, including a memorial song commissioned for 9/11. He will also include some songs by Ken Medema, an internationally know Christian singer. Come and share your heart and voice in a couple of singalongs as well! There is no charge for this concert but free-will donations will be accepted.
You can find the 9/11 song and more about Varney at www.rossvarneymusic.com.
Cribbage and Chili
The West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is having a Cribbage Tournament and Chili Cook-Off at the church starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. There is a $20 fee to play until final elimination. Prizes. To register or for more information, please call Lauri at 978-290-6944 and leave a message.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.