Blood drive
A Red Cross blood drive will be held Aug. 15 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester. As a thank-you, all who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Walk-ins are also welcome.
‘Planning Your Life’
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging is sponsoring the speaker series, “Planning Your Life — the Next Phase.” This free monthly program is geared to those 60 and older, and offered on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the handicapped/elevator accessible Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St., Essex. Intended to assist people in preparing for their future senior years, the sessions are conducted by experts on each topic. The schedule is Aug. 16 —Lifelong Learning; Sept. 20 —Medicare 101; Oct. 18 — Planning Ahead for Your Departure: Funeral Planning; Nov. 15 — Social Security. Questions? Call 978-768-7932.
Musicians wanted
Area musicians are invited to play in the Cape Ann Festival Band Concert on Oct. 22, as part of the Cape Ann and Ipswich community bands and the Rockport Legion Band. Rehearsals begin Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. in the band room of Ipswich High School, and continue on Oct. 13, 20 and 21, all at 7 p.m. The concert is slated for Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Musicians may contact David Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or casadvbe@comcast.net to register for the free program.
Furniture sale
For one day only, Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St., Gloucester. is selling first-rate, second-hand furniture, mirrors, lamps, carpets, artwork and more. outside, on its lawn. The shop will also be open from 9 am to 2 p.m.. Questions? Email info.annisquamexchange@gmail.com; visit www. annisquamexchange.co, or call 978-281-0358 during business hours: Wednesday through Friday, 10a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Summer concerts
David Benjamin, summer music director for the City of Gloucester, announces this concert series at 7 p.m. at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain dates for the Sunday shows are the next Wednesday evening.
Aug. 7 — The Continentals
Aug. 14 — Compaq Big Band
Aug. 20— Cape Ann Community Band. Rain date is the next Tuesday.
Aug. 21 — Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra
Aug. 28— Rico Barr Band
Admission and parking are free. Restrooms are handicap accessible. Bring a chair or blanket. Questions? Visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.
Food Drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.