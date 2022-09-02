Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
100 Who Care
The nonprofit 100 Who Care Cape Ann will meet Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Annisquam Yacht Club, 17 River Road in Gloucester, on the outdoor covered porch. The group’s mission is to help the Cape Ann community by joining with 100 women who want to make an impact by pledging $100 at one-hour quarterly meetings to raise $10,000+ to support a local Cape Ann charity. This quarter’s nominees are SailGHS, the high school sailing club; Cape Ann Art Haven, a community art studio in Gloucester; and CCB Foundation of Rockport, which is opening The CORE Peer Recovery & Resource Center at the office complex at 11-15 Parker St. in Gloucester. More information can be found by visiting 100whocarecapeann.org.
‘Dogtown Commons’
Grace Schrafft will give an introductory talk on the history of witches in Gloucester. when Windhover Center for the Performing Arts presents two performances of a staged reading/installation of Percy MacKaye’s 1922 narrative poem, “Dogtown Common,” on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m. The performance takes place inside the back dance studio on the Windhover campus and lasts 90 minutes. Adapted and directed by Peter Littlefield and performed by Peter Berkrot, Judy Brain, Duncan Hollomon, Cass Tunick, Brian Weed and Deirdre Weed, music will be performed by Kathleen Adams. Windhover is located at 257R Granite St., (Route 127) Rockport, lawn parking is free. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit https://windhover.org/performances/.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has some fun and inventive events coming up as we ease into fall. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info. Please note:The Library will be closed on Monday, September 5th for Labor Day
Tuesdays at 2 p.m., Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee — Next up in the Brenner Room on Sept. 6 is a 2022 biographical/drama that follows a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey of redemption, and on Sept. 13 is 2022 mystery movie starring Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot who must investigate the murder of a young heiress.
Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Preschool Story Time in the Garden— With Miss Emily. Children’s Room open 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.after story time .
Saturdays, 10 a.m., Crafting in the Children’s Room — with a new craft weekly. Crafts are placed on the crafting table, while supplies last. No registration required.
Wednesday, Sept. 7, 1 to 2 p.m., Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup — This caregiver-and-child group meets in the children’s room or on Zoom to share stories,, songs and more. Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Wednesday, Sept. 7, 4 to 5 p.m., Board and Card Games — For kids ages 9+! Bring a game or choose from the library’s selection. No Registration Required.
Thursday, Sept. 8, at 4 p.m. Cubing Club — Rubik’s Cube, new in the Trustees Room for kids! Share strategies and compete with timed solves. Cubes and one timing mat available or bring your own. Under 9 must have caregiver. Questions? Email: esouza@rockportlibrary.org
Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11:a.m., Magician Ed Popielarcyzk— join him in the Brenner Room for a special magic show that digs deep into kid’s imaginations and includes levitating. Please register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. The Start U Reading series is made possible by the generous support of MEFA, The Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority.
Wednesday, Sept. 14, 1 to 2 p.m., Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup— caregivers-and-children meet in the children’s room OR on Zoom to share stories, songs, and sensory activities. Siblings welcome. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive a Zoom link and activity packet.
Wednesday, Sept. 14, Board and Card Games — in the Brenner Room; board and card games for kids ages 9+! Bring a game or choose one from the library’s selection. Required.
Thursday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m., new cubing club— Rubik’s cube solving for kids in the Brenner Room. Share strategies and compete with timed solves. Cubes and one timing mat available or bring your own. Questions? Email: esouza@rockportlibrary.org
Thursday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. Book Talk by Michael Meltsner— in the Brenner Room discussing hs new book, “Mosiac: Who Paid for the Bullet?”. No registration required.
Sargent House
Sargent House Museum will exhibit curated works of a group of Massachusetts women artists, offering a contemporary female take on the traditional interaction between figure and landscape. Works include Cori Champagne’s witty clothing piece “Gulf/PR,” with a built-in sleeping mat and flotation device for abrupt climate change; Leigh Craven’s “Winter Night,” in which ceramic, wood, veneer and paint combine to capture the fragile relationship of humans and nature in the darkness of winter; and Arevik Tserunyan’s integration of painting and collage inspired by the utopian world of Rococo and the Belle Epoque to evoke mysterious landscapes and uncertain narratives. The exhibition is available during museum hours Fridays, Saturday and Sunday, noon to 3 p.m., before Labor Day.
Harbor concerts
Harbor Loop concert organizers announced the musical line-up for the 2022 summer season at the park that overlooks Gloucester’s Inner Harbor, located off Rogers Street.
Music starts at 5:30 p.m. Organizers suggest bringing blankets and a picnic to enjoy with the free live music downtown.
The remaining schedule is:
Sept. 1, Mamadou Diop & Rum Runners.
Sept. 8, Keith Thomas Hickey’s band The Knobs and Mike Forgette’s Over The Bridge.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership, and as encouragement is offering free half-year memberships for new applicants at this time. Annual dues of $10 would begin in 2023, but there is no commitment to renew. Cape Ann Finns (CAF) is devoted to preserving the heritage of Finnish and Finnish Americans, and members need not have Finnish roots.bration. More information about the group and an application can be found at capeannfinns.com for more information. Or email your name, address, email address, telephone number, and Facebook name, if any, to capeannfinns@gmail.com or call Rob Ranta at 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
School clothing
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester is offering special tables of back-to-school clothing in its Regal Rummage Shop. Check out quality clothing for infants, toddlers and children of all ages. Donations of quality children’s clothing will also be also welcomed, so that all of Gloucester’s children will have what they need to start the school year. The shop is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mastercard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking available at 33 Washington St.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair e tower and replace e roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore e tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Bubble time
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., hosts stories, and ‘Bubbles, and Fun” on Wednesdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories and friends at the library. More information and registration is available at sawyerfreelibrary.org or by calling 978-325-5500.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Essex library
ESSEX — TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, is closed on Saturdays through Labor Day. Questions? Email April Wanner at awanner@essexpl.org. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.
Manchester 1772
MANCHESTER — Time-travel back into the history of Manchester with the multi-media exhibit “Manchester 1772: The Life & Work of a Small Fishing Town,” at Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St. From videos to actual fishing gear to a recreated fish yard with real salt codfish — you’ll see what was happening in Manchester 250 years ago. Time is running short, so plan to visit soon, free of charge. The museum is open Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.; and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. Questions? Call 978-526-7230.