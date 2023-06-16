Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Car show
The Gloucester Daily Times will host Gabe Onorio’s Second Annual Cape Ann Car Show this Sunday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Times’ lot, 36 Whittemore St. Admission is free. The show will feature more than 50 cars, ‘50s and ‘60s music, a 50/50 raffle, and Nanna’s Fried Dough will be for sale. The raffle drawing will be held at 1:30 p.m. Onorio may be contacted for additional information at Gonorio1966@gmail.com.
Juneteenth Celebration
Head to down to Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, on Sunday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate the end of slavery in the United States with a day-long festival centered on Black joy. Participate in Reading Frederick Douglass Together, sponsored by MassHumanities and the Mass Cultural Council, with Denise Washington and Akili Haynes from Pop Up Poetry, dance to Rhythm Plus Soul, watch performances by Capoeira Ronda and the New England Black Circus, enjoy food from Butter Ur Biscuit and Holy Cow Ice Cream, and much more. For the full schedule and list of activities, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events/gloucester-juneteenth-celebration-6-18-23/
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within one to three business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Sit ‘n Knit
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Sit ‘n Knit (formerly Which Craft?) on Mondays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
Essex seniors
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging offers a variety of events and trips for seniors. For further information or to sign up for an event, please call the office at 978-768-7932 or visit the Senior Center at 17 Pickering St.
Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Games at the Senior Center — Scrabble, Boggle, Cribbage, Backgammon, Board Games and More! Join us or bring a friend and come play!
Tuesday, June 20, 11 a.m, Ladies Brunch, with chicken and waffles — Please call the office to RSVP before June 15.
Wednesday, June 21, Summer Solstice — Join people around the world in a full day of activities to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. The Essex Senior Center offers the following for people of all ages. Join us, or make a donation. 8 a.m.: guided walk with Gil at Cox Reservation; 9 a.m.: Breakfast at Senior Center; 10 a.m., Outdoor Games; 11 a.m., Memory Cafe; noon, lunch; 1 p.m., Games with Gil: Nostalgic Board Games; 2 p.m., Games with Gil: Buffalo Bingo; 3 p.m., POMS Movie; 5 p.m., Dementia Friends Session; 6 p.m., All ages musical trivia
Monday, June 26, 1 p.m., strawberry jam making — with guest chef Caroline Craig. Nothing says summer like fresh strawberries. RSVP is a must by June 22.
Tuesday, June 27, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., annual Council on Aging barbecue — at Tuck’s Point, Manchester. Grilled chicken, grilled hamburgers, a variety of salads, and strawberry shortcake. Bingo and prizes. Call to reserve a spot! $5 per person.
Tuesday, June 27, 1 p.m., Book of the month discussion — “Fellowship Point” by Alice Elliot Dark. Through the generosity of the Friends of the TOHP Burnham Library, multiple copies are available to borrow but please return them for others to read. New members are always welcome.
Thursday, June 29, noon, Essex Eats Lunch at The Farm — please RSVP by June 19. $15 per person.
Exchange open
The Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St., Annisquam Village, Gloucester, is open for the 2023 season. Hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.annisquamexchange.com.
Manship’s Firefly Fiesta
Summer nights belong to summer lights with three new events brought to you at nearby locations by Manship Artists Residency, 9 Leverett St., Gloucester. All events are free, but donations are gratefully accepted and advance registration is required online at ManshipArtists.org.
June 17, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Meet the stars of summer — with Gloucester Area Astronomy Club at an indoor night sky presentation followed by optional (and weather dependent) stargazing at nearby Halibut Point State Park, Rt 127 Rockport
June 29, 8 to 9:30 p.m., Manship Firefly Fiesta — second annual Firefly Fiesta at the Manship Artists Residency Family-friendly opportunity to learn native habitats and the magical, summer lights with whom we share this nights. With firefly specialist Dr. Chris Cratsley, Firefly Watch Pro Consultant.
July 1, 10 a.m. to Noon, Firefly Family Fun — “The Whats, Where and Whys of Fireflies” with firefly specialist, Dr. Chris Cratsley, Firefly Watch Pro Consultant at Lanesville Community Center, 7 Vulcan St.
Blood drives
During Trauma Awareness Month, the American Red Cross needs donors to help ensure a strong, stable blood supply is available at a moment’s notice. Type O negative blood donors are especially critical for emergencies.
Manchester-by-the-Sea Community Center, 40 Beach St. in Manchester, hosts a drive Friday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment to donate at these drives or other times.
Cribbage
- A local Gloucester-based cribbage league is looking for new members. The league plays Thursdays at 7 p.m., at the Pilot House, 3 Porter St, Gloucester. Cost is $5 a week and each round lasts ten weeks. For more information, call 978-491-8660.
- West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, will host a Cribbage Tournament on Monday, June 19, at 6:15 p.m.
- Cribbage at the Magnolia Library Center is on hiatus for the summer and will resume Labor Day. Players are asked to be a library member. For more information, email dotsieradzki@gmail.com.
Halibut Point
ROCKPORT — Halibut Point State Park, 4 Gott Ave. in Rockport, is offering a full schedule of programs this June. All programs are free to the public. Parking fee is $5 for Massachusetts license plate and $20 other state license plates. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. Guided group tours available with advance reservations: 978-546-.2997 or halibut.point@mass.gov. Any other questions about the listings or any programs at Halibut Point State Park, email Ramona Latham at ramona.latham@mass.gov
Saturday, June 17, 9 to 11 p.m., Night Sky & Stargazing — Meet at Visitor Center. View stars, galaxies, and planets! through powerful telescopes of the Gloucester Area Astronomy Club. Or bring your own. All ages.
Saturdays, June 17 and 24 , 10 to 11 a.m., When Granite was King — Babson Farm Quarrying History Guided Tour. Meet at parking area. Experience quarrying as it once was, touch tools of the trade that chiseld stone for buildings and road around the world .Heavy rain cancels.
Sunday, June 18, 8 to 10 a.m., Birding Basics Walks — Meet at parking area. Stroll our seaside treasure with Birding Basics. Watch species in the fields, woodlands and water’s edges. Learn bird sounds, habits, flight patterns. Bring binoculars if you have them. Rain or shine.
Saturday, June 24, 9 to 11 a.m., Tide Pool Exploration — Meet at visitor’s center, see the great diversity of life at the rocky shore. Explore tide pool zones and learn how their ecology works. Heavy rain cancels. All ages.
Saturday, June 24 Sketching to See , 1 to 3 p.m. — Meet at Visitor Center. Capture the beauty of Halibut Point on paper! with Jess Yurwitz from Slow River Studio for a beginner sketching lesson in the Park. Supplies included.. Advance Registration required at: https://www.slowriverstudio.com/events. Space limited. Rain cancels. Ages 8 and up.