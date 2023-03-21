Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Writing through Genres
Starting on Wednesday, March 22, the Gloucester Writers Center will host “Writing through the Genres,” a series of five classes from 10 a.m. to noon with Amesbury Poet Laureate Ellie O’Leary. The classes will run March 22, 29, and April 5, 12, 19, and are for anyone who’s ever wanted to write and wondered what they would say and how you would say it. This introduction explores options, offering an opportunity to discover new avenues of expression. Places are limited. Suggested donation is $175. No one will be turned away regardless of donation ability. But registration is required at https://www.gloucesterwriters.org/edu-programs/workshop-writing-through-the-genres. The Gloucester Writers Center is at 126 East Main St., Gloucester.
Trask Bicentennial
To mark the 1823-2023 Bicentennial of the Abigail Hooper Trask House, “Nabby Hooper Part Two” — the extraordinary life of Abigail Hooper Trask, entrepreneur and iconoclast — will be the focus of a special event hosted by the Manchester Historical Museum on Wednesday March 22, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the American Legion Hall, 14 Church St. Savory and sweet snacks will be on hand as well as a cash bar. Free to MHM members, guests $10. Please RSVP to 978-526-7230.
Cursillo Ultreya
ESSEX — The Cape Ann Cursillo Community will be hosting its next Ultreya Potluck on Friday, March 31, at St. John the Baptist Church, 52 Main St. in Essex. Pot luck starts at 6:30 p.m. and the Ultreya follows at 7 p.m. All are welcome and need not to have made a Cursillo Encounter weekend to attend. For more info please call Albie Mitchell @978-879-3655 or e-mail albiemitchell@me.com.
40th reunion
Gloucester High School Class of 1983 will celebrate its 40th reunion on Friday, June 23. The event will take place at the Gloucester Elk’s Lodge at 97 Atlantic Road from 6-10 pm. Ticket price is $50.00. Invitations will be sent out in March. If you have questions or your address has changed since the last reunion, please email Missie Bertolino Bankes at Bankes@comcast.net. If you wish to purchase your ticket now, please make your check out to GHS Class of 1983 and mail to Missie Bankes, 25 Powderhouse Lane, Boxford, MA 01921..
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this March. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library’s website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 978-325-5500.
Tuesday, March 21, 4 to 5 p.m., Celebrity Chef author talk— with Jernard A. Wells on Zoom discussing his latest cookbook, ‘Southern Inspired: More Than 100 Delicious Dishes from My American Table to Yours’. Register for Zoom link at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562.
SFL Home Delivery: Sawyer Free Library provides free home delivery to residents of all ages who are unable to visit the library due to special needs, illness, or disability. Librarians will work to be sure to deliver items that match interests. To learn more or request items, contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562 or visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
SFL Book Club To Go: Start your own book club with kit containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Reserve and pick up through SFL’s online booking system. After meeting, collect books and return the kit to library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has the following on tap for seniors this March. Transportation by senior van is available for all events listed below. For information and reservations for all, please call the C.O.A. office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the COA office at 10 Central St.
Wednesday March 22, lunch trip to Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University— American art of the 1960s and 1970s and more. Lunch at Chateau Restaurant. Pick up starts 10 a.m. Museum is free; lunch is on your own. Register as noted above.
Friday, March 24, Trip to Trader Joe and Walmart — also, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx. Pick up starts at 10 a.m. register as noted above.
Wednesday, March 29, trip to Farmer Brown’s Farm Stand — Quality produce at reasonable prices from the best vendors. Pick up starts at 11 a.m. Register as noted.
At Rockport library
Tuesday, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime — for preschoolers with caregiver with Miss Emily in the Brenner Room for stories and songs.
Tuesday, at 2 p.m. ‘Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee’ This week in the Brenner Room watch a 1944 noir/mystery film with Gene Tierney and Dana Andrews.
Wednesdays from 2 to 3:45 p.m., ‘Games People Play’ — Board games for adults in person in the Trustees Room. Scrabble, checkers, cards, Monopoly, Cribbage, Yahtze. You name it, just drop in and play it.
At Essex library
ESSEX – Spring comes fully loaded for learning, creating and fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website, www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Tuesday, March 21, 6:30 to 8 p.m., College Essay Writing Workshop— on the 3nd floor, with Tracy Stephens, local English teacher, sharing helpful advice and strategies for writing a compelling college application essay. Read sample essays, ask questions, brainstorm. Register at https://www.tcsprep.com/
Wednesdays, 9 a.m., Stories, fun, storyboards, songs and rhymes — for wee ones ages 0-2 with caregiver: at 10 a.m., preschoolers, ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Register at www.essexpl.org
Thursday, March 23, 7 p.m., third floor, History of the Essex Railroads — Rockport resident Alan MacMillan’s illustrated lecture on the history of railroads in Essex, including model trains, artifacts of railroading, & even train tickets from the Essex Branch of the B&MRR. Register at essexpl.org/event.
