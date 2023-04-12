Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks in advance.
Amvets meeting
Amvets Post 32 will a hold a meeting on Wednesday, April 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the post, 14 Prospect St. On the agenda are the election on post officers, bylaw changes and sale of the post building.
Sea Urchin Secrets
Gloucester’s Kryocz Auditorium, 9 Dale Ave, Gloucester, will host another free community presentation by GMGI on May 3 at 6 p.m. Join Science Director Donald G. Comb as he discusses how GMGI uses sea urchins as a model to understand the mechanisms of healthy aging. Given the close genetic relationship between sea urchins and humans, these findings could ultimately translate to preventative or therapeutic strategies for human age-related diseases and promote long and healthy lives. The oceans are home to the Earth’s longest-lived animals, including some that live healthy and disease-free for centuries. Though free, registration is required at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sea-urchin-secrets-the-spiny-science-of-longevity-tickets-558307251017. Questions? Contact Maggie Costello at: maggie.costello@gmgi.org
Manchester library appeal
MANCHESTER — By the end of April, Manchester residents will receive the annual appeal brochure from Friends of the Manchester Public Library. The appeal will also publicize the Friends' Annual Meeting scheduled for Manchester Community Hall on May 16. Two Young Adult local authors, Sarah Patt and Jeffrey Denoncour, will read from their latest books and attendees also will learn about the library’s plans to expand its presentations and programs. All are welcome. The annual Book Donation Drive is underway to support the Friends' annual Used Book Sale on Aug. 5.
Friends meeting
BEVERLY — The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
At Essex library
ESSEX – Spring comes fully loaded for learning, creating and fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website, www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m., Stories, fun, storyboards, songs and rhymes — for wee ones ages 0 to 2 with caregiver: at 10 a.m., preschoolers, ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. Register at www.essexpl.org
Saturdays at 10 a.m., Art Adventures — with Miss Julie leading the fun in art and music for ages 0-8 with caregiver. Registration a must at earlychildhoodpartners.com.
Wednesday, April 12, 7 p.m., Garden Design Session— 2nd floor stage with Holly on the logistics of home garden design. Bring a sketch and or photo of your space. Register at essexpl.org
Thursday, April 13, 4 p.m., “Girl Running: Bobbie Gibbs and the Boston Marathon” — Ages 4 to 10 explore Bobbi Gibb’s journey to the Boston Marathon. View shoes from Historic New England’s collection, marathon artifacts, and create your own marathon medal. In library, third floor.
Tuesday, April 18, 8:45 to 5 p.m., baby sitting certification class— 4-H Babysitters Training Course for ages 11 +. Free, 8 hour course includes safety, First Aid, Child Development, Nutrition, etc. Educational and fun. Register at essexpl.org/events
Tuesday, April 18, 10 a.m., Community Book Group — join discussion of The Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley. Books are available on Hoopla, Libby or pick up a copy at the circulation desk.
Wednesday, May 3, 12 to 4 p.m., Friends of Library PIEFEST fundraiser — enjoy a slice of pie with coffee, suggested donation $5/pp. Bakers needed, sign up at essexpl.org/events.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has the following on tap for seniors this March. Transportation by senior van is available for all events listed below. For information and reservations for all, please call the C.O.A. office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the COA office at 10 Central St.
Wednesday, April 12, shopping and dining trip to MarketStreet Mall in Lynnfield — Senior van pickup starts 11 a.m. Return around 2 p.m. Register as noted.
Friday, April 14, trip to the North Shore or Liberty Tree Mall — Senior van pickup around 10 a.m. Register as noted
Wednesday, April 19, trip to the Olive Garden in Danvers — casual Italian American restaurant. Senior van pickup around 11 a.m. Register as noted. Register as noted.
Friday, April 21, trip to Walmart in Danvers — senior van pick up starts 10 a.m. Register as noted
Tuesday, April 25, noon, April Lunch of the Month — at the Congregational Chapel , catered by the Causeway Restaurant. $10 per person open to the first 40 who sign up. Prepaid reservations required by April 20. Transportation available. Please call the Council on Aging Office at (978)526-7500.
Wednesday, April 26 Monthly Mystery Ride — senior van pick-up begins at noon, return by 2 p.m. Please call the C.O.A. office at (978) 526-7500 for more information or to book a reservation.
Friday, April 28, trip to the Addison Gallery of American Art — at Phillips Academy in Andover. Lunch at Grassfields, a steak & seafood restaurant. Museum is free; lunch on your own. Senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m. Return around 2 p.m. Register as noted.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale's Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Clothes Closet
St. Vincent de Paul Clothes Closet is open to the public every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the basement of St. Ann Church, Holy Family Parish, Pleasant Street. It open from 9 a.m to noon. Clothing is available in all sizes, from children to men and women. A donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated, but not necessary.