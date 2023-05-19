Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Klezmer dance
Local band Too Klez for Comfort plays this Saturday, May 20, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.at the at the Rocky Neck Cultural Center, at 6 Wonson St. in Gloucester. The high-energy dance band plays a variety of music, including traditional klezmer and Jewish repertoire, Yiddish theater pieces, jazz standards, original works and “borscht belt Latin numbers.” Suggested donation is $20. BYOB. For information, visit: https://rockyneckartcolony.org/events/list.
Plant sale
The Annisquam Sewing Circle Annual Plant Sale is also this Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to noon.
The sale will be held in the yard between the Annisquam Exchange and the Village Hall at 34 Leonard St. in Gloucester.
Annual, perennials including rose bushes, geraniums, lavender and many more of gardeners' favorites. The sewing circle donates proceeds to local charities and scholarships.
Dahlia Sale
The Generous Gardeners plant sale is Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to noon, by the tennis courts at the western end of Stacy Boulevard. Along with selling extra boulevard dahlia tubers, Generous Gardeners will be offering amateur gardeners a chance to turn those tubers into award-winning dahlias, for its first annual dahlia competition on Sept. 30. Its called 'Generous Gardeners Dazzling Dahlias' and it's for photographers as well as dahlia growers. For entry guide line for the competition to be held at Bass Rocks Golf Club, 27 Beach Road, Gloucester on Sept. 30, visit https://bit.ly/432r6ug.
Book drive
MANCHESTER — Friends of the Manchester Library are accepting book donations from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 20, and Jun 10, for the Annual Summer Book Sale. Bring books to the parking lot at Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School, 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester. Please only donate books you would be willing to buy; no ripped pages, mold or broken spines. Please do not drop off books at any other time — they cannot be accepted. The book sale will be Aug. 5.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this May. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library's website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 978-325-5500.
Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Stories, Bubble and Fun - Children with caregivers enjoy a fun morning with librarian Christy Rosso at Movement Arts Gloucester MA (MAGMA), 186 Main Street, 5/fl. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Open Play at the Library-- Unstructured play for lags 0-2 with caregivers at SFL at 21 Main St.. Books and toys provided. No registration. Questions? jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Friday, May 19, 11:15 a.m. to 12 noon., Musical Storytime with Ruthanne Paulson -- Join Ruthanne Paulson at SFL at 21 Main St.. No registration. Questions? Contact: jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Friday, May 19, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., YGSC Field Trip: Vernal Pond -- Young Gloucester Scientists Club field trip, with Rick Roth and Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team for 4th-8th graders. Registration required at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Saturday, May 20, 2 to 3 p.m., Author Talk with Courtney Summers-- NYTimes Bestselling YA Author - a riveting hour online with acclaimed author of young adult novels. A virtual event. For link, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Gloucester Literary Tour -- Learn about Gloucester's Literary Tour series. In SFL Meeting Room at 21 Main St. Questions? Email bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org
SFL Home Delivery: Sawyer Free Library provides free home delivery to residents of all ages who are unable to visit the library due to special needs, illness, or disability. Librarians will work to be sure to deliver items that match interests. To learn more or request items, contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562 or visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
SFL Book Club To Go: Start your own book club with kit containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Reserve and pick up through SFL’s online booking system. After meeting, collect books and return the kit to library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Plant sale
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Garden Club will be host its annual plant sale on Saturday, May 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Rockport High School parking lot on Jerden's Lane. The plants are being donated by garden club members from their own gardens, and by local garden centers and nurseries.
'Fly me to the moon'
Launched on Dec. 25, 2021, the James Webb Space Telescope has been sending breathtaking images from deep space that reveal our own solar system beyond Mars. On Sunday, May 21, at 3:30 p.m., the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation presents a program of stunning images captured by the Webb Telescope, with narration by noted broadcaster Dana Hersey, live organ accompaniment by Peter Krasinski, with commentary by Rob Newton, creator of the Cape Ann Cinema. With its 21-foot structure of gold plated mirrors, the Webb remains the most powerful telescope ever built. The program, which opens with the 1902 silent movie, “Trip to the Moon,” by French director Georges Me̒liès, will be held at the Gloucester Meetinghouse, corner of Middle and Church Streets, and projected on a large screen. Tickets are available online at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org or at the door. General seating $25; students with ID $5; children under 12 free.
Larkin Gala
DANVERS — On Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m., Essex Tech will hold its annual gala fundraiser in honor of Catherine Larkin and in support of the renovation and rebuilding of the Catherine Larkin Memorial Practice Cottage on the Essex Tech campus. The event will take place in a lawn tent in front of Smith Hall, at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, 565 Maple St, Danvers, and will feature music, hors d’oeuvres, a live and a silent auction, and a farm-to-table meal prepared by Essex Tech culinary students. A cash beer and wine bar will be on hand, and the 2023 Larkin Lifetime Achievement Award will be presnted. Tickets are $150, or $1,200 a table of 10. Available online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/larkin-gala-tickets-495248961977.
Blood drives
During Trauma Awareness Month, the American Red Cross needs donors to help ensure a strong, stable blood supply is available at a moment’s notice. Type O negative blood donors are especially critical for emergencies. As a thank-you, all who come to give through May 19 will receive a $10 e-gift card. Those who come May 20 to 31 will get an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last. Plus, through May, those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB® All-Star Game in Seattle.
Drives are being held at:
Our Lady of Hope, 1 Pineswamp Road in Ipswich, on Friday, May 19, from noon to 5 p.m. in the church basement, hostd by the Ipswich Knights of Columbus. Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter "ourladyofhope" to schedule an appointment. You can also visit redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history question on the day of your appointment.
Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave., on Monday, May 22, and Thursday, June 1, both from 2 to 7 p.m.
Manchester-by-the-Sea Community Center, 40 Beach St. in Manchester, hosts a drive Friday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment to donate at these drives or other times.
'100 Voices'
Local artist Stephanie Benenson brings the stories of immigrant families alive with spoken word and laser lighting for a immersive 400+ experience presented by Cape Ann Museum and the CAM Teen Council. A work of light and sound by Harbor Voices, it was created with community voices at senior centers, offices of public officials, public schools, nonprofit groups, and historical societies. Storytellers were invited to share in any language, resulting in a multilingual, inclusive presentation that shares a wide range of global immigration perspectives, each represented in a beam of light. The exhibition is on display at the Cape Ann Museum Green Campus from May 19 to 21. Free viewing hours are 10 am to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Free school and group trips include a private artist led tour and conversation about social impact through public art. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org
Emergency Services Day
ROCKPORT — Rockport Emergency Services Day takes place Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at T-Wharf in downtown Rockport. In its 31st year, it is a free family event and youngsters can touch a truck or piece of equipment. The event features volunteers of the Rockport Fire, Ambulance and Forest Fire departments, Rockport Harbor department, U.S. Coast Guard Station Gloucester, Massachusetts State Police, and the state Division of Marine Fisheries. There is also a Boston Children's Hospital blood drive that same day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To sign up to donate, call 617-355-6677.
At Manchester library
MANCHESTER — It's May and Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library, 15 Union St., is chock full of great stuff to do. For a complete schedule and to register for events and programs, please visit manchesterpl.org/events. Questions? Call 978-526-2017. Please register for all programs on the website, https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
VOX and Wonder Books is a new collection in the Children's Room offering audio and print picture and chapter books bound together. Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. Just push a button to listen and read through speaker or head phones.
Thursdays in May, 6 to 7 p.m,, MBTS Bike and Pedestrian Committee Book Discussion. Group shares "There Are No Accidents: The Deadly Rise of Injury and Disaster - Who Profits and Who Pays the Price" by Jessie Singer. Copies at circulation desk or download digital audiobook on Libby, a free library ebook / audiobook service.
Saturday, May 20, 2 p.m., 4H friends for Rabbits & Cavies: story time, with petting stations and Q&A.
Tuesday, May 23, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., AAPI Heritage Month Diversity Book Group meeting. Two riveting graphic memoirs available now to check out at the front desk. Note: In June we will discuss Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr, Malcom X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation by Anna Malaika Tubbs. Books for checkout now at front desk.
Tuesday, May 23 at 7 to 8 p.m., 50 Hikes in Eastern Massachusetts" with Author Madeline Bilis on Zoom. Register as noted above for Zoom link.
Wednesday, May 24, 4 p.m., Mysteries on the Move -- puzzle-busters in grades 6 to 10 join game master Pam Hatch for a problem-solving adventure. Registration requited.
Thursday, May 25, 11 a.m. to 12 noon, Mindfulness Meditation -- with Dharma Leader Alida Bryant. Beginners and experienced meditators welcome.
Halibut Point
ROCKPORT — Halibut Point State Park's free public spring programs are one of Rockport's biggest draws, and for good reason. They give you access you access to spring bird song, woodlands and water edges that are a one-of-a-kind natural wonder. Check out the schedule below and mark your calendar for programs that make you want to spring into spring. Parking is free. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations available upon request. Guided group tours available with advance reservations: 978.546.2997 or halibut.point@mass.gov.
Spring Birding Basics: May 21, and June 18, 8 to 10 a.m. — Stroll seaside with birding watcher basics, bird song, Learn habits, flight patterns, etc. Bring binoculars. All ages, rain or shine. Meet in parking lot.
For information about the above or any programs at Halibut Point State Park, email Ramona Latham at ramona.latham@mass.gov.