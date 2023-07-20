Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Clothes drive
Second Glance, thrift store of The Open Door, will hold a clothing drive at 2 Pond Road this weekend to support hunger relief. No appointments will be needed to make a clothing ONLY donation on Saturday, July 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 23, from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Donations must be clean, gently worn and unripped. Men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing for all seasons will be accepted. Donations help generate revenue for hunger-relief programs of The Open Door, which serves 1 in 6 Gloucester residents.
Court study
The League of Women Voters of Cape Ann is looking at the structure, rules and historic decisions of the Court. The text is “The Complete Idiot’s Guide to the Supreme Court” by Lita Epstein, J.D. The group is on “Forming Government Rights: Educating Our Kids (getting spanked, suspending students, testing for drugs, dealing with sexual harassment, legalizing school vouchers — 2002).” Meetings are on Zoom on the fourth Friday of the month, 10 a.m. All are invited to join in on Friday, July 28, 10 a.m. You don’t need the book. Email tsa_73@comcast.net for the Zoom address.
Pops in the Park
Celebrate Gloucester’s 400th at the Cape Ann Symphony’s free “Pops in the Park” concert on Friday, July 28 at 8 p.m., at Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. The show features “Celebration Overture,” a world premiere by Gloucester composer Robert J. Bradshaw performed by the 70-member professional orchestra. Free Parking is available at Stage Fort Park as well as a free shuttle service from these satellite locations: Gloucester High School, O’Maley Innovation Middle School, Magnolia Woods Recreation Area, and Rockport Transfer Station Park and Ride. Enjoy Rossini’s “Barber of Seville Overture”; Leroy Anderson’s “Selections from Irish Suite;” Aaron Copland’s “Hoedown”; John William’s “Adventures on Earth” and “Liberty Fanfare,” written in 1986 to celebrate the centennial of The Statue of Liberty; and more, culminating in Tchaikovsky’s “Finale of The 1812 Overture.” For information, visit pops.capeannsymphony.org or call 978-281-0543.
Build a dory
The Essex Historical Society & Shipbuilding Museum is offering a dory building course this summer from Aug. 14 to 17. Participants will construct their boat over the first three days of classes which run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. By Aug. 17, the dory should be done, paint dry and ready to transport home. Space in limited, so registration is required by emailing kd@essexshipbuilding.org. Coast is $1,800 per boat, including tuition; $200 per additional student. Become a museum member and save $100. Advance deposit of $500 due at time of registration. Four-boat minimum to run, eight-boat maximum. For more information, visit https://www.essexshipbuilding.org/new-events
Sail races
The Eastern Point Yacht Club is hosting Thursday Night Sailing Races, which are free and open to the public, through Aug. 31. Start time is 6 p.m. off Eastern Point between Niles and Raymond’s Beaches, with the race committee on VHF 72 after 5 p.m. Races are typically one hour to an hour and a half and are scored under PHRF handicap. Questions? Call 978-283-3520 ahead of time, refer to VHF on the water.
SeniorCare cruise
SeniorCare’s Sunset Cruise Fundraiser, an evening cruise aboard Cape Ann Whale Watch’s Hurricane II, happens Thursday, July 20. The evening includes a light dinner, dancing and entertainment with DJ Scottie Mac, and raffles. Tickets are $30 each and can be purchased by contacting SeniorCare at 978-281-1750 or online at www.seniorcareinc.org. Sponsor opportunities are available.
Dementia Friendly Walk
A Dementia Friendly Walk at the Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave. in Essex, is scheduled for Thursday, July 20, at 10 a.m. This walk is a safe and inclusive sensory experience for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers. Led by a trained guide from the Essex County Greenbelt, the walk will be tailored to participants’ abilities and includes seating opportunities along the way. No registration necessary. Walks are weather dependent and may be cancelled due to rain. More information is available by contacting Carrie Johnson at 978-281-1750 or carrie.johnson@seniorcareinc.org.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within one to three business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Exchange open
The Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St., Annisquam Village, Gloucester, is open for the 2023 season. Hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.annisquamexchange.com.🥳