Friends meeting
BEVERLY — The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Crafts market
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is hosting a Last Minute Holiday Fair with Cape Ann Makers Market on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The event features local artisans and crafters. Lunch and goodies will be sold.
Israel @ 75
The Lappin Foundation invites the community to join Ido Aharoni as Israel’s 75th anniversary approaches for a look back at influential leaders and a peek at what may lie ahead. Aharoni is a Global Distinguished Professor for International Relations at NYU’s Graduate School of Arts and Science. The series runs Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom on Dec. 13, Part 1: The Influencers: David Ben Gurion, Golda Meir and Yitzhak Rabin; Jan. 10 — Part 2: The Influencers: Meanchem Begin, Shimon Peres, Ariel Sharon, and Benjamin Netanyahu; and March 14 — What’s in Store for Israel’s Next 75 Years? You are welcome to attend any number of sessions. The series is free and everyone is welcome. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom links. For more information email swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
History films
Heritage Films Theater of Danvers has scheduled the following free public programs for December:
“History of Vaudeville” will be held at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St, Hamilton. The program examines the beginnings and performers of this old-time style entertainment.
“Mysteries of Hammond Castle, Gloucester” will be begin at 1 p.m. Dec 20 in the Gordon Room at Danvers Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St. in Danvers. Attendees will review Hammond Castle films, examine the history and mystery of this unique castle on the Gloucester/Magnolia shore.
Details available by emailing dh.tremblay@outlook.comk.
COVID-19 clinics
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Board of Health is holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics for those 12 and older from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 9 and Jan. 23 at Town Hall, 10 Central St. Available will be the newly approved “bivalent booster,” as well as primary vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax. Those interested must register at www. capeannclinic.com. No walk-ins.
Menorah lightings
In Rockport, Chabad of Cape Ann plans to light a 9-foot menorah in Rockport on the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday, Dec. 18. The lighting will be at 4:30 p.m. at the Rockport Visitor Information Center on the corner of Mt. Pleasant Street and Broadway. The program is for all ages and it will include doughnuts, latkes, children’s activities and music. The event is open to the community and there is no charge to participate and no affiliation is necessary. RSVPs appreciated at ChabadCapeAnn.com/Chanukah.
In Gloucester, Temple Ahavat Achim has scheduled a Hanukkah celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 5:30 to 6 p.m. as the congregation lights its distinctive lobster trap menorah in front of the temple at 60 Middle St. There’ll also be singing with a live band, latkes or fried potato pancakes, and hot apple cider, as well as Hanukkah gelt for kids and more. While the event is free, registration is requested at www.taagloucester.org or by calling 978-281-0739.
In Ipswich, Chabad has also scheduled a Hanukkah celebration in Ipswich on Tuesday, Dec. 20, with a menorah lighting at 5:30 p.m. at the bottom of Town Hill and a party at 6 p.m. at Gathr, 42 Market St. The event will feature children’s activities, latkes, doughnuts and music. You can email Rivky@chabadcapeann.com for more info.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership, and as encouragement is offering free half-year memberships for new applicants at this time. Annual dues of $10 would begin in 2023, but there is no commitment to renew. Cape Ann Finns (CAF) is devoted to preserving the heritage of Finnish and Finnish Americans, and members need not have Finnish roots.bration. More information about the group and an application can be found at capeannfinns.com for more information. Or email your name, address, email address, telephone number, and Facebook name, if any, to capeannfinns@gmail.com or call Rob Ranta at 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Five Circles Tai Chi
ROCKPORT— Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.