Halibut Point
ROCKPORT — Halibut Point State Park’s free public spring programs are one of Rockport’s biggest draws, and for good reason. They give you access you access to spring bird song, woodlands and water edges that are a one-of-a-kind natural wonder. Check out the schedule below and mark your calendar for programs that make you want to spring into spring. Parking is free. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations available upon request. Guided group tours available with advance reservations: 978.546.2997 or halibut.point@mass.gov.
Spring Birding Basics: May 21, and June 18, 8 to 10 a.m. — Stroll seaside with birding watcher basics, bird song, Learn habits, flight patterns, etc. Bring binoculars. All ages, rain or shine. Meet in parking lot.
For information about the above or any programs at Halibut Point State Park, email Ramona Latham at ramona.latham@mass.gov.
At Rockport library
Mondays, 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. Rockport Genealogy Group— learn the basics with information, videos, possible guest speakers, databases, in person. An evening session meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Must register/cancel via email to: baudano@rockportlibrary.org)
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime — in the Brenner Room for stories and songs. For preschoolers with caregiver.
Wednesdays , 2 to 3:45 p.m., ‘Games People Play’ — Board games for adults in person in the Trustees Room. Scrabble, checkers, cards, Monopoly, Cribbage, Yahtze. You name it, just drop in and play it.
Friday Musical Mornings, 10 a.m. ,with Miss Kristy in the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele, and more. Ages 0-5 with caregivers followed by 30 minutes of play in children’s room. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Saturdays, 10 a.m., We Craft! — Join us at the craft table in the Children’s Room for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts supplied for as long as supplies last! at 10:00 a.m. No registration.