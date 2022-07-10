Rockport seniors
ROCKPORT — Rockport Council on Aging Senior Center will host the following summer events, free to the public at the Senior Center/Community House, 58 Broadway. For more information, call Cal Workman during working hours at 978-546-2573.
Wednesday, July 13, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., The Estate Plan Survival Kit— Certified Elder law Attorney Patrick G. Curley of Curley law Firm LLP. discusses how to protect your fa.m.—ily, assets, and independence as you age, at this free public workshop sponsored by the Mass Bar Association and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.
Tuesday, July 19, 10:15 — 11:15 a.m.— Healthy aging, healthy skin— Carol Pallazolla and a licensed nurse from Element Care present evidenced based information on how to care for your skin, the largest organ of our bodies. Learn to spot trouble spots and get helpful home remedy tips on how to nourish and protect your skin.
Aug. 9, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., introduction to the Greenbelt paths— Over 17,500 acres of natural public conserved land nearby and walking trails await you. All free to the public. Mary Ellen Kelly from the Essex County Greenbelt introduces you to this natural public resource with route maps of varying distances and terrain suitable for every fitness and interest level.
People palaces
Sawyer Free Library is hosting an evening with Carnegie Medal-winning and New York Times bestselling author Eric Klinenberg on July 14 from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by an audience discussion and a dessert reception at the library’s outdoor a.m.—phitheater. This event is free to the public. Come take part as NYU’s director of the Institute for Public Knowledge illustrates how social infrastructure like the modern library creates lasting and powerful connections where shared values and experiences build community consensus in “Palaces for the People.” Questions? Visit https://bit.ly/3QQuvHg.
Ladies’ Bible hour
A non-denominational ladies Bible, coffee hour study is held Wednesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Gloucester Assembly of God, 211 Washington St. in Gloucester. Ladies of all ages and all churches are welcome. This informal meeting includes Bible study, group discussion, prayer and fellowship. The study will be led by the Rev. Rebecca Keefe of Gloucester. More information is available by contacting Gloucester Assembly of God at 978-283-1736 or keefe93@comcast.net.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop, located at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused progra.m.—s. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
‘Mr Fullerton’
“Mr Fullerton Between the Sheets” is Gloucester Stage Company’s stea.m.—y, eyebrow-raising return to the Gilded Age by way of a daring new play by Anne Undeland. Directed by Judy Braha, “Mr Fullerton” is a turn-of-the-century tale of unbridled passion inspired by Edith Wharton’s love letters to her young lover, Morton Fullerton. Unearthed in the last 25 years, the letters tell of Wharton’s discovery of love in all the bliss, heartbreak, and madness of her mid-life affair in early 20th century Paris. Staring Sarah Newhouse as Edith Wharton, and Ryan Winkles as Mr. Fullerton. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. through July 24 at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main S. For full details and information about tickets, now on sale, visit GloucesterStage.com.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, cera.m.—ics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-da.m.—aged last spring, the west bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up through this winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. a.m.—erican Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some costs, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnha.m.— Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0 to 2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnha.m.— Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library’s Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the sa.m.—e time.
Bubble time
{p class=”p1”}Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., hosts “Stories, Bubbles, and Fun” on Wednesdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories and friends at the library. More information and registration is available at sawyerfreelibrary.org or by calling 978-325-5500.