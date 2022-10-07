Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Dogtown history
Heritage Films Theater in Danvers will present a “Local Mysteries and Folklore” program on Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. at Danvers Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St. in Danvers. Presenter Dan Tremblay will lead an examination of Dogtown in, Gloucester and the Old Salem Jail, circa 1813. No reservations. Email dh.tremblay@outlook.com for more information.
Musicians wanted
Area musicians are invited to play in the Cape Ann Festival Band Concert on Oct. 22, as part of the Cape Ann and Ipswich community bands and the Rockport Legion Band. Rehearsals begin Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. in the band room of Ipswich High School, and continue on Oct. 13, 20 and 21, all at 7 p.m. The concert is slated for Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Musicians may contact David Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or casadvbe@comcast.net to register for the free program.
Castagnacci show
“Notes from a Quarry”’ a special exhibition featuring Vincent Castagnacci’s paintings, at the Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., closes Sunday, Oct. 9. The show focus on his more recent drawings and paintings and including earlier works that reflect Cape Ann’s the strong influence. For the past 40 years, Castagnacci’s family has owned property near Folly Cove’s rugged shoreline, out to Halibut Point and up into Dogtown, all of which are present in his works. Since 1973, he has served on the faculty of the University of Michigan, earning numerous citations and awards. Museum hours are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Ages 18 and younger and members are free. Cape Ann residents can visit for free on the second Saturday of each month. Questions? Call 978-283-0455 x110 or visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Food Drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Vietnam exhibit
The Annisquam Historical Society is sponsoring a Vietnam commemoration exhibit and veteran presentations to mark the end of U.S. military engagement in Vietnam 50 years ago (1972). Both events are open to the public. Local Vietnam veterans have put together memorabilia, photos, artwork, slideshows, video and paraphernalia from their tours of duty. The exhibit is on display at the Annisquam Historical Society Firehouse in Annisquam: Mondays, 3 to 5 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon through September. The Firehouse exhibit can also be viewed by request. Contact the Annisquam Historical Society through its website, annisquamhistoricalsociety.org.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is in Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall are hosting “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, through to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum is looking for volunteer docents for this collaboration with the Smithsonian. To get involved, email KD@essexshipbuilding.org, or call 978-768-7541.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.