Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
FinnFunn Weekend
Cape Ann Finns and Gloucester 400+ have partnered to bring the 31st FinnFunn New England Weekend (FF23) to Gloucester on Saturday, Oct. 28. The October 27-29 weekend includes activities in both Rockport and Gloucester. Residents curious about the early Finns and American Finns clustered back of the Cape in Lanesville, Pigeon Cove and Rockport, their culture, and Finland will find many interesting program choices as well as discover similarities among Cape Ann’s immigrant groups. Throughout 2023, G400+ is not only spotlighting the Finnish community, but also several ethnic groups that helped shape the city over 400 years. Email capeannfinns@gmail.com or telephone 202-420-8548 for program information and attendance fees. Pre-register until May 14 by calling the number above for selected rate discounts. Online reservations start May 15. Complete information is soon to be posted at finnfunn.org.
Yard sale
Holy Family Women’s Guild will host a Yard Sale on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the courtyard between St. Ann School corner of Pleasant and Prospect streets, and the rectory off Prospect Street in Gloucester. Selection of arts and crafts, home décor, household items, small furniture, and vintage stuff. All proceeds will support Holy Family Parish. Rain date is April 29.
More information about the Women’s Guild and its work is available by contacting Arlene Lesch at arlene.lesch@outlook.com. New members and volunteers are always welcome.
Amvets meeting
Amvets Post 32 will a hold a meeting on Wednesday, April 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the post, 14 Prospect St. On the agenda are the election on post officers, bylaw changes and sale of the post building.
Stellwagen council
NOAA’s Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary is seeking applicants for 10 primary and 11 alternate seats on its advisory council. The council ensures public participation in sanctuary management and provides advice to the sanctuary superintendent. The following seats are open: at large (one primary/one alternate), business industry (one primary/one alternate), conservation (two primary/one alternate), education (two alternate), fixed gear commercial fishing (one primary/one alternate), marine transportation (one primary/one alternate), maritime heritage (one primary/ one alternate), mobile gear commercial fishing (one primary/one alternate), recreational fishing (one primary), whale watch (alternate), and youth (primary/alternate). Those accepted should expect to serve either a two to three-year term. Applications must be received by May 1. For application/ information, email: Elizabeth.Stokes@noaa.gov; or call 781-546-6004; or post to 175 Edward Foster Road, Scituate, MA 02066. Or download at https://stellwagen.noaa.gov/.
At Manchester library
MANCHESTER — April is chock full of great stuff to do at the Manchester Public Library. To register for the programs below and more, please visit: manchesterpl.org/events. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Manchester. Questions? Call 978-526-2017.
Through April 30 — Manchester Reads— “Lighten Up at the Library.” with laughter, humor and joy.
Tuesday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m., Diversity Book Group— finish a two-month read of “Born in Blackness: Africa, Africans, and the Making of the Modern World, 1471 to the Second World War” by Howard French.
Thursday, April 27, 11 a.m. to noon, Mindfulness Meditation— with Alida Bryant, Dharma Leader and meditation instructor under the guidance of Anam Thubten Rinpoche. All welcome. Guided meditation, silence, discussion. Registration requested but not required.