Aiding Rose Baker
The Rose Baker Senior Center is very active and volunteers are always needed. From filling in on the reception desk, to helping seniors with their computer skills, to teaching various types of exercise and to helping out with events, the center needs volunteers. Have some hours to spare at a vibrant and fun center of Gloucester’s community? Call Elise Sinagra at 978-325-5800.
Legion dinner
MANCHESTER — On Thursday, Dec. 9, Manchester American Legion Post 113 will hold a catered holiday roast beef dinner starting at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m., and the bar open at 3:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door for $15 each. Cash and checks will be accepted. Amaral-Bailey Legion Post 113 is located at 14 Church St., Manchester. Questions? 978-526-4591.
Peace on Earth
All are welcome to join a Zoom meditation session on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 7 to 8 p.m. with long time meditator, Nirav Sheth discussing the effect of meditation, with a simple, yet powerful meditation technique explained and practiced during the session. Take time out of your hectic schedule to relax and find peace on Earth this holiday season. Registration is required to obtain your link. Call 978-546-3259.
‘Before Brooklyn’
ROCKPORT — Author Ted Reinstein discusses his book “Before Brooklyn” on Thursday, Dec. 16, from 7 to 8 p.m. in an in-person event in the Brenner Room of Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., or virtually on Zoom. Learn about the little known heroes who fought segregation in baseball, from communist newspaper reporters to the Pullman car porters who saw to it that Black newspapers reached the homes of Blacks throughout the country. Reinstein is best known as a journalist and reporter for “Chronicle” TV news magazine. Registration is required for both in person and Zoom. Call 978-546-3259. Masks a must if indoors
Chorus rehearsing
The Northshoremen welcome men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church of the North Shore, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information, call 866-727-4988.
Rockport UU Fair
ROCKPORT — The Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport Holiday Fair will be held on Saturday, Dec 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 4 Cleaves St, Rockport. Festive, fun, and full of goodies.
Annisquam sale
Mark your calendars for Saturday Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Annisquam Historical Society’s pre-holiday sale featuring copies of historic photographs, plus mugs and books featuring a variety of historic images taken from its collection. The Annisquam Historical Society is located at 7 Walnut St., Gloucester, between 32 and 36 Leonard St. For more information, email info@annisquamhistoricalsociety.org.
Manchester open house
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Garden Club invites visitors to the free Holiday Open House at the historic Trask House, decked out in its period holiday finery. Open house hours are Friday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m., to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 5, from 2 to 4 p.m.; and continuing Tuesday to Friday, Dec. 6 to 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Also, on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, kids of all ages may join in family fun at the Manchester Historical Museum Hall. To register, visit https://www.earlychildhoodpartners.com.
Dinner for seniors
MANCHESTER — On Wednesday, Dec. 8, the Manchester Masons invite all Manchester senior citizens to the Annual Holiday Turkey Dinner. This seasonal event is festive, free of charge and will be held at the Manchester Masonic Lodge starting at 4:30 p.m. for appetizers and dinner. The first 80 Manchester senior citizens who call for a reservation will get to join in the feast. The Council on Aging van will be available for transportation to and from the Masonic Lodge. Call 978-526- 7500 by Dec. 2, for a reservation and to save a seat on the van.
Dungeons & Dragons
ROCKPORT — On Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. the Dungeons & Dragons Club will hold its monthly meeting, also available via Zoom, in the Brenner Room of Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Already an avid player? Then this is the club for you. Role playing and storytelling in worlds of sword and sorcery is what D&D is all about, where make-believe is driven by imagination in a structured format. Must be at least 10 years old and masks are a must for the in-person game. Questions? Call 978-546-6934, to register, visit https://rockportlibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/dungeons-dragons/
Veterans benefits
ESSEX — On Wednesday, Dec. 15, the Essex Senior Center, 17 Pickering St., will host a seminar for all veterans, families, and surviving spouses of those who served in the military at 10 a.m. The program will address Local Benefit Chapter 115 for low-income veterans & surviving spouses; Service-Connected Disability Claims; VA benefit Aid & Attendance; Welcome Home Bonus; Agent Orange; and more. A representative from the VA will be there to answer any VA questions you have. Coffee and snacks will be on hand. Questions? Contact Karen Tyler at ktyler@eessexvets.com or 978-356-6699. Details at www.eessexvets.com.
At the Sawyer Free
These events scheduled at Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. For more information or to register, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500:
Saturday, Dec. 4, 2 to 4 p.m., “Trout on the Edge” presented by Peter Johnsen, who documented his global explorations documenting the biological diversity of salmon and the people connected to it. Registration not required.
Thursday, Dec. 9, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., STEM-tastic Thursday! with Children’s Librarian Marisa. Questions, experiments and discovery for first- through fifth-graders. Space limited, registration required. Questions? Marisa Hall at mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call the library.
SFL Book Club To Go: Start your own book group with a kit containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook, and a reader’s guide of discussion. Pick up kit through the library’s online booking system for distribution, collect and return to the library. Includes 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester.
Linked-in Learning: Access new online resource for free with a library card. Choose from thousands of online courses to learn in-demand skills from real-world industry experts
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has begun automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Youth Writing Workshop
The Magnolia Library and Community Center is hosting a youth writing workshop for sixth- to eighth-graders who enjoy writing and reading, Mondays, 4:30 to 6 p.m., now to Dec. 20. The workshop, conducted by Magnolia resident and writer Linda Zoeller Anderson, asks the question, “What do you have to say for yourself?” Limited to 10 students, with rolling admissions, the cost per 90-minute session is $25, but the first session is free no matter when you start. Zoeller, whose poetry has appeared in literary journals including “The Charles River Review” and “Alimentum, The Literature of Food,” will emphasize creativity and self-expression. Sessions include read-aloud, discussion, free-writing, sharing, reflection, and examination of writing styles in literature, poetry, and pop culture. Writers will keep a notebook for short assignments and journaling. For more information, email Zoeller at allwritegloucester@gmail.com or visit https://tinyurl.com/ywwmagnolia to register.
Public computers
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, has eight newly upgraded public computers which are available to the public on the main floor of the library. One-hour sessions are available with a 2-hour daily limit. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta variant, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Walk-ins are welcome, but you are encouraged to register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
Mondays: Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 1 to 4 p.m., until year-end. First, second or booster of Pfizer vaccine.
Wednesdays: Hamilton Senior Center, 299 Bay Road, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register. Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna also available for immunocompromised individuals.
Thursdays: Essex Town Hall Annex, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; and Topsfield Town Hall, second floor, 2 to 3:30 p.m., through Oct. 14. First, second or booster of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and J&J vaccine available.
Saturdays: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon, Pfizer and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
For more information on how to get a vaccine through GCACC, visit capeannclinic.com. Questions? Call 978-290-9618.
Art exhibit
MANCHESTER — Barby Almy, a resident of Manchester for 50 years and co-owner of Beach Street Studios, is exhibiting her photography at Santander Bank, 17 Union St. in Manchester, through Dec. 5.
Musical story time
ESSEX — On Tuesdays, tots aged 0 to 5 are invited to join Ruthanne at 10:30 a.m. at TOHP Burnham Library for songs, stories and fun. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. Registration is not required, but children must be accompanied by a caregiver For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.
Which Craft?
ROCKPORT — Stop by the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room to work on needlecraft while enjoying lively conversation with fellow creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Questions? 978-546-6934.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Nurse at Senior Center
ROCKPORT — A North Shore VNA nurse will be at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport, on the second Thursday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. She is available to check blood pressure, do diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointments are necessary. For more information, call 978-546-2573.
Yoga on the lawn
On Tuesdays, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., the TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, invites children ages 2 to 6, to join Ms. Christine weekly for Stories and Yoga on the lawn, with a caregiver. Registration is required. Visit Early Childhood Partners CFCE at https://www.earlychildhoodpartners.com/
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3-5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library’s Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Drum circle
Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Holiday baskets
The Open Door is seeking donations for its annual Holiday Basket program. Each $30 donation provides a holiday basket to a local household, complete with a 14-pound turkey, gravy, dinner rolls, stuffing mix, cranberries, apples, carrots, squash and potatoes. To donate online, visit foodpantry.org. Or make checks payable to The Open Door, with “turkey” on the memo line and mail to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester MA 01930. Clients of The Open Door who wish to request a basket, call 978-283-6776 or visit foodpantry.org.