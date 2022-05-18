Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.{/em}
Poetry reading
This Thursday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m., the Gloucester Writers Center will present poets Kevin Gallagher and Mary Buchinger reading their latest works at a free event at the Rocky Neck Cultural Center, 6 Wonson St. Although free, a $10 donation is much appreciated to support the Gloucester Writers Center’s community events. Visit gloucesterwriters.org.
Studio tour
For 39th year, art lovers are invited to take the Cape Ann Artisans Spring Open Studio Tour 4 on June 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The tour of 13 studio/workplaces of 16 artists is “self-guided” and visitors can do some advance planning to maximize their experience by using the brochure with a map now available at the Greater Cape Ann Chamber, North of Boston CVB on Interstate 95 South, Stage Fort Park Visitors Center, local banks, or at www.capeannartisans.com
At Sawyer Free Library
Sawyer Free Library is hosting events for people of all ages and interests. Unless otherwise noted, all events will take place at the library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester., and all questions, information and registration is available at sawyerfreelibrary.org or by calling 978-325-5500.
Thursday, May 19, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., STEM-tastic Thursday — First- through fifth-graders join children’s librarian Marisa Hall for a second afternoon of questions, experiments, and discovery. Registration is required.
Thursday, May 19, 6 to 7 p.m., film showing: “Lives Well Lived” — The Gloucester Senior Center, and Sawyer Free Library’s screening of the documentary to celebrate Older Americans Month. Questions? Contact bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org.