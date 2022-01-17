Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Free PCR testing
Curative has established a drive-through testing site in the parking lot at Stage Fort Park off Hough Avenue and is now taking appointments at https://book.curative.com/sites/34046. Walk-up tests will not be provided. The Stage Fort Park site is open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Books ‘n’ Brews
The Books ‘n’ Brews Book Club meets Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Franklin Cape Ann, 118 Main St., where the group can safely gather and have a meal while discussing “The Wonder,” by Emma Donaghue. Copies are available at the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., at the main desk or may be downloaded from OverDrive, Libby or Hoopla. Registration required at sawerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact Mari Martin at mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org.