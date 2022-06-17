Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Rotenberg shows
The Cape Ann Museum will host an exhibit of large-scale works of Judi Rotenberg through July 3. A life-long Rockport summer resident and highly-respected gallery owner, Rotenberg has spent 40 years creating vivid, colorful floral still life paintings. Daughter of the late American Impressionist painter and longtime Cape Ann resident Harold Rotenberg, she has immersed herself in art since childhood, earning a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Boston University. Classically trained and accomplished at portraiture, landscapes, and still lifes, she was selected as a copyist at the Louvre Museum in 2012-13. Working primarily in acrylic, Rotenberg’s recent work are alive with color and motion. In connection with the exhibition, the museum is presenting an encore of its 2019 program, Cape Ann Blossoms, May 14 and 15. Gallery talks are also planned and information on them and program details can be found at www.capeannmuseum.org. The Cape Ann Museum is located ted at 27 Pleasant St. in downtown Gloucester.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — Manchester Council on Aging has some trips slated. Make sure to reserve your seat on the van soonest, as these are very popular.
For more information, please call the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the office at Town Hall, 10 Central St., Manchester.
Saturday, June 18, Community Shredding event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., behind Town Hall. Bring documents you want shredded; truck will shred them on site.
Tuesday, June 21, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Take a stand against elder abuse in front of Town Hall on the Village Green. Join us in supporting World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Stop by and get informed. Wear purple to show your support. Questions? 978-526-7500.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has some fun and inventive events coming up for folks of all ages. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit: https://rockportlibrary.org/. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info.
Juneteenth holiday: The library will be closed on Sunday, June 19, and Monday June 20.
Monday, June 20, at 4 p.m, ‘Pride and Prejudice’ — Although the library will be closed for Juneteenth, the book group will meet in the garden (weather permitting) to discuss the 18th century Jane Austen classic, “Pride and Prejudice.’ Copies are available at the circulation desk leading up to the meeting. in a series of eighteenth-century drawing-room intrigues. If interested, email: baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Tuesday, June 21, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime in the Garden— Join Miss Emily for stories and songs. The children’s room will be open from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. after storytime so children can pick out books and play.
Tuesday, June 21, at 2 p.m. , weekly Mid-day Movie Matinee brings silver screen classic to the Brenner Room. This week, an inspiring and uplifting 2019 movie of a mother praying for a miracle to bring her 14-year old son back from the brink after being trapped under ice.
Wednesday, June 22, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Half Day Teen Gaming — in the Brenner Room for PS4, Switch games, pizza, and — via Zoom — ‘Intro to Museum of Bad Art 101’ Learn all about it from this insightful, pithy, and often humorous commentary. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive your Zoom link.
Essex library
ESSEX — TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex has one cool summer reading program coming up for kids. All events require registration. Sign up and find more information on what’s up at www.essexpubliclibrary.org. Questions? Email: dfrench@essexpl.org, or call 978-768-7410
Monday June 20: Library closed in observance of Juneteenth
Monday June 20, 2 to 4 p.m. Root Beer Floats at the Grove— If you’re in grades 1-5, see you there! Rain moves to the third floor at library from 4 to 6 pm. Register essexpl.org/events.
Tuesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. Community Book Group— Come and participate in the discussion. Pick up your copy of ‘Libertie’ by Kaitly Greenidge at the desk.
Friday, June 24, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., learn to knit — with Ms. Christine, no experience necessary. Children 6yo and up learn the basics., receive knitting needles and yarn to get you off to a good start. Register at EarlyChildhoodPartners.com or call 978-468-5489
Available now: Need a game? Giant Jenga, Bocce, Croquet, Cornhole, Pickleball and more are available for 3 weeks loan at all the libraries in the catalog. Visit: https://mvlc.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/essex,
Father’s Day sail
Sunday, June 19, belongs to dads. And from 4:30 to 7 p.m., schooner Adventure belongs to dads, on a salt air music cruise to be remembered, with nautical vocalists Janie Meneely and Rob van Sante giving a rousing concert of songs from the sea while sailing through Gloucester Harbor and beyond. Raise a glass to your favorite dad, and join the fun. Tickets are $60 for adults; children 18 and under are free; purchase at https://schooner-adventure.starboardsuite.com/e/fathers-day-benefit-musical-sail-289. Discounts for members, students, seniors, military & first responders. Includes complimentary beverages, BYO picnics welcome.
‘Gloria’ on stage
When crisis explodes during a seemingly ordinary day at the Manhattan publishing office, ambition trumps compassion as editorial assistants turn catastrophe into personal gain in “Gloria.” A Pulitzer Prize finalist play, written by the MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant recipient Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Bryn Boice, “Gloria” runs through June 26. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m., indoors at Gloucester Stage, 267 E. Main St., Gloucester. For tickets and info, call 978-281-4433, or visit www.gloucesterstage.com.