Pancake Breakfast
The Rotary Club of Gloucester will hold its annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the same weekend as the the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s Gloucester Waterfront Festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19 and 20. Both events take place in in Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester, and a special free parking area is available for Pancake Breakfast attendees. Tickets are $9, $5 for children 6 and younger, and are available at www.gloucesterrotary.org, or at the door.
Farmers Market
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Farmers Market is back in Harvey Park every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an extra hour added to make sure you have plenty of time to shop and meet all the vendors. Enjoy fresh, local produce, artisanal crafts, fresh flowers, and baked goods. The market now accept SNAP payments on behalf of eligible vendors, and SNAP customers can receive a dollar-for-dollar match for up to $10 per market. Short term parking options are available. For more information, stop by the Farmers Market Booth or email us at rockportexchange01966@gmail.com.
Fishermen’s Memorial Service
The annual Fishermen’s Memorial Service will be this Saturday, Aug. 19, at 5 p.m. This service is to remember and honor all of those who have lost their lives in the long history of Gloucester’s fishing industry. The service starts with a procession from the Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St., down Middle Street, across Western Avenue and onto Stacy Boulevard. Everyone is invited to join the procession. It is led by a line of drummers and many of those walking carry flowers to toss into the sea at the end of the ceremony to remember loved ones or hold boat oars carrying the names of Gloucester fishing boats, past and present.
Please join the Fishermen’s Memorial Service Committee in remembering those who lost their lives fishing from America’s oldest seaport.
Musical 400+ Salute
The Cape Ann Community Band will perform a “Salute to Gloucester’s 400th Anniversary” on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m., at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. As the highlight of the 2023 Antonio Gentile Bandstand Summer Concert Series, it will feature music special to Cape Ann. Musical David Benjamin has selected music from virtually every ethnic group to have emigrated here over the centuries, and will introduce local young musicians on the rise for a program of “Fantastic music overlooking the outer harbor.” Admission and Parking are free. Restrooms are ADA accessible. Bring a chair or blanket. For concert information and remaining schedule, visit: www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.
Cribbage
A local Gloucester-based cribbage league is looking for new members. The league plays Thursdays at 7 p.m., at the Pilot House, 3 Porter St, Gloucester. Cost is $5 a week and each round lasts ten weeks. For more information, call 978-491-8660.
On Monday, Aug. 21, the West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is hosting a Cribbage Night. The tournament begins at 6:15 p.m. Entry fee is $10 per person. For questions, please contact the church at 978-283-2817 or www.wgtccucc@gmail.net. The website is www.wgtccucc.org
Cribbage at the Magnolia Library Center is on hiatus for the summer and will resume Labor Day. Players are asked to be a library member. For more information, email dotsieradzki@gmail.com.
Halibut Point
ROCKPORT — Halibut Point State Park, 4 Gott Ave., is offering the following free public programs this August. Although the programs are free, there is a parking fee of $5 for Massachusetts license plates and $20 for other state license plates. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations available upon request. Guided group tours are available with advance reservations. For information about the listings or any programs at Halibut Point State Park, email Ramona Latham, ramona.latham@mass.gov, call 978-546-2997 or visit halibut.point@mass.gov
Sunday, Aug. 20, Birding Basics Walk, 8 to 10 a.m. Meet at parking area — For all ages welcome to stroll seaside treasure with Birding Basics. Watch field and water species. Learn bird sounds, habits, and fight patterns. Great views. Bring binoculars if you have. Rain or shine.