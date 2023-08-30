Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Rabies clinics
Cape Ann Animal Aid is hosting a rabies vaccination and microchip clinic for community pet owners, by reserved appointment only at 10 and 10:30 a.m., and 2 and 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30. Vaccines will be administered by licensed veterinarians and microchips will be administered by trained staff. Three-year vaccines are available to pets with proof of prior rabies vaccination.
The clinics are at Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. Cost is $20 per rabies vaccine, $20 per microchip, and $35 for a combination of vaccine and microchip. Appointments can be reserved at bit.ly/caaaclinics. More information is available by emailing info@capeannanimalaid.org or calling 978-283-6055.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Open Mic Nights
The Gloucester Writers Center holds open mic nights the first Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m., 126 East Main St., Gloucester. Come early to sign up, enjoy refreshments and camaraderie with other writers. Bring five minutes of work to share! GWC open mics are low-key, supportive opportunities to share your work with peers in a comfortable setting. As always, parking is at Chapel Street + North Shore Arts, just down the road.
Tour de Greenbelt
ESSEX — Registration for the Tour de Greenbelt — Cycle for Land Conservation on Sept. 16 at www.ecga.org/tourdegreenbelt. Registration is open through Sept. 10 for this annual event to benefit Greenbelt’s local land conservation work. Untimed routes include a 25-mile and 50-mile road option, and a 40-mile and (new this year!) 28-mile Gravel Grinder option. Venture past open fields, into state forests, and along local farmland while passing more than 50 properties forever protected by Greenbelt. After the ride, cyclists can enjoy food and live music under the big tent at Cox Reservation on Eastern Avenue in Essex.
Happy as a Clam 5K
ESSEX — Special early bird pricing is in effect until Sept. 1 for those who register for the 2023 Happy as a Clam 5k Race, Walk & Fun Dashes at www.essex5k.org. Event date is Friday, Sept. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. and it is open to runners and walkers of all ages who want to support Essex Elementary School and all the enrichment programs the students hope to enjoy throughout the year. Create a team of family, friends, or co-workers and receive a registration discount, along with the ability to motivate each other through the training process. There will be a special Team Prize as well.
Essex seniors
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging offers a variety of events and trips for seniors. For more information or to sign up for an event, please call the office at 978-768-7932 or visit the Senior Center, 17 Pickering St., where, unless otherwise noted, all events will take place at the Senior Center.
Games with Gil, 1 p.m. Wednesdays . Try your hand at board games and you’ll never be board, Scrabble, Boggle, Cribbage, Backgammon and more.
Arts & Crafts, 1 p.m., Tuesdays.
Computer and tech help with Curt, 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesdays . Assistance with computer, tablet, phone, etc. Drop-in, no reservations required.
Hearing Wellness, 10:30 am., Second Wednesdays of the month, — meets as a group with new focus each month.
Balance in motion, 10 a.m., Tuesdays and Fridays, $5 donation requested.
Groove Fitness Video, 9:30 a.m., Mondays. Get your dancing shoes on and join this fun, energetic dance class! Video, no instructor.
Monthly Book Club, 1 p.m., last Tuesday of each month. Join us for a lively discussion about the current book of the month and other topics. Next meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 29, to discuss “The Shell Seekers” by Rosamund Pilcher. Multiple copies available to borrow but must be returned New members welcome!
FinnFunn
A public event on Oct. 27 to 29, partners Gloucester 400+ and the Cape Ann Finns present 2023 FinnFunn New England Weekend to spotlight the Finnish community on Cape Ann as part of G400+’s initiative to call attention to the ethnic groups that helped shape Gloucester. Residents and people living nearby who are curious about the early Finns and American Finns clustered back of the Cape in Lanesville, Pigeon Cove and Rockport, their culture, and Finland will find engaging program choices at their Gloucester and Rockport doorsteps as well as discover similarities among Cape Ann’s immigrant groups. Go to finnfun.org for complete details and registration online or by telephone for weekend, day, and/or single events.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.