Hornets school records
MANCHESTER — As required by Massachusetts Regulation 603 CM 23.00, the Manchester Essex Regional School District is providing notification to parents and students who attended Manchester or Essex Schools and graduated in 201 that all temporary records will be destroyed on July 29, 2022. If you would like to obtain your record prior to destruction, please call 978-525-6060 by July 22, 2022.
Needy Meds webinars
With over $325,013,936.87 in prescription costs saved to date by subscribers with the free NeedyMeds card, the Gloucester-based nonprofit has grown into an invaluable health and medication resource for the city’s residents. Its free webinars are open to all with a free app that lets you gather, manage and share your health records from one secure location. Check out the schedule and join NeedyMeds, 50 Whittemore St., Gloucester.4Helpline available at 1-800-503-6897. For more information, email info@needymeds.org, or visit NeedyMeds.org.
June 24, 2:30 p.m., Make the Most of your Medical Appointments— prepare for your medical appointments, to make the most of your appointments time.
June 30, 12 noon, Diagnosis-Based Assistance Programs Savings — 25 minutes of learning how Diagnosis-Based Assistance Programs can help you save.
‘Gloria’ on stage
When crisis explodes during a seemingly ordinary day at the Manhattan publishing office, ambition trumps compassion as editorial assistants turn catastrophe into personal gain in “Gloria.” A Pulitzer Prize finalist play, written by the MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant recipient Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and directed by Bryn Boice, “Gloria” runs through June 26. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m., indoors at Gloucester Stage, 267 E. Main St., Gloucester. For tickets and info, call 978-281-4433, or visit www.gloucesterstage.com.
Rotenberg shows
The Cape Ann Museum will host an exhibit of large-scale works of Judi Rotenberg through July 3. A life-long Rockport summer resident and highly-respected gallery owner, Rotenberg has spent 40 years creating vivid, colorful floral still life paintings. Daughter of the late American Impressionist painter and longtime Cape Ann resident Harold Rotenberg, she has immersed herself in art since childhood, earning a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from Boston University. Classically trained and accomplished at portraiture, landscapes, and still lifes, she was selected as a copyist at the Louvre Museum in 2012-13. Working primarily in acrylic, Rotenberg’s recent work are alive with color and motion. Gallery talks are also planned and information on them and program details can be found at www.capeannmuseum.org. The Cape Ann Museum is located ted at 27 Pleasant St. in downtown Gloucester.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Gloucester GOP
The Gloucester Republican City Committee meets on the third Saturday of each month at Shore Tech, Harbor Loop, at 9:30 a.m. If you’re concerned about the direction this country and our world are headed, please attend. Change starts at the local level, and many hands and voices are needed. Together, we can make a difference. All political persuasions are welcome.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Senior Trips
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Senior Center has now resumed trips, and announces these excursions. Both offer transportation by motor coach. Prepaid registrations are required by calling the Council on Aging, 978-546-2573, or stopping by the office at 58 Broadway.
Monday July 11, 1 to 2 p.m., Rhode Island Lighthouse Cruise — Enjoy a pleasure cruise on the Narragansett Bay past ten of Rhode Island’s lighthouses. Before, enjoy a brunch buffet at Quonset O’Club then cruise from 1 to 2 p.m. Coach departs Rockport Park n’Ride lot on Blue Gate Lane at 8:15 a.m. and returns about 5 p.m. All expenses included in fee of $115, pre-paid by June 24.
Wednesday, Aug. 17, Charles Riverboat Cruise — a 70-minute narrated tour on the Charles River. The riverboat loops through Boston and Cambridge past plenty of highlights and historic buildings. First, enjoy lunch at the Cheesecake Factory. Coach departs Rockport Park n’Ride lot on Blue Gate Lane at 10:15 a.m. and returns about 5 p.m. All expenses included in fee of $98, pre-paid by Aug. 1.