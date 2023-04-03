Art Show
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Historical Museum’s Spring Art Show celebrates the bicentennial of the Abigail Hooper Trask House with a Spring Art Show. All are welcome to view 100 paintings and photographs of Cape Ann seascapes and landscapes, all of which are on sale, Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., through April 29. For more information, visit www.manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org. Questions? Email info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org, or call 978-526-7230.
'King Edward II'
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe will present Christopher Marlowe’s historic tragedy, “King Edward II”, for its spring production. The play deals with Edward II and his conflicts with the barons and the church. “King Edward II” will play at the historic Annisquam Village Hall, 36 Leonard St. in Gloucester on April 27 to 30 and May 4 to 7. Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 adult, $15 senior, $10 student, at the door or at Eventbrite. Not recommended for those under 15.