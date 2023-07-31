Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Furniture sale
Stop into the Annisquam Exchange for the One-Day Annual Outdoor Furniture Sale on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon. Email info.annisquamexchange@gmail.com. if you'd like to bring items to sell (furniture, mirrors, lamps, carpets, small artwork). Drop-off and registration from 8 to 9 a.m. Pick bought or unsold items up by 1 p.m. The Exchange indoor shop will be open from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., 32 Leonard St., Gloucester. Telephone: 978-281-0358.
Fishtown regatta
On Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gloucester Maritime, Gloucester 400+ and SailGHS present a four-town Cape Ann youth sailboat racing regatta between Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester and Annisquam — between the Greasy Pole and Stage Fort Park in the Outer Harbor. Twelve teams (24 kids) will compete for the bragging rights and championship trophies, plus an overall trophy for best town score. Three boats per town, two kids per boat. Look for the red or yellow sails. Viewing is easy from Stacy Boulevard, Stage Fort Park or Pavilion Beach. Come root on our local heroes from around Cape Ann.
At Rockport Library
Saturday, Aug. 5, 10:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Family Movie Marathon— on the large screen of the Brenner Room. With discussion and family gathering space in the Trustees and Children's Rooms.
On Saturdays, We Craft!, 10 a.m., at craft table in the Children's Room with new craft supplied weekly. No registration required
Mondays at 10 a.m., Free Play for ages 0 to 5 — with caregivers in the Brenner Room! Play materials provided.
Monday afternoons , 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sit & Knit Circle — in the Trustees Room. Work on your project and enjoy conversation. No instruction.
Monday, Aug. 7, 2 p.m. Job Search Help — on Zoom with LinkedIn Customer Success Manager, Mike Fogarty, Leverage Your Presence on LinkedIn to Find Your Next Job. register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive your Zoom link.
Monday Fun, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., LEGOs and Crafting — in the ait-conditioned Brenner Room with the library's LEGOs and crafting supplies. Kids under 0 with caregiver. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Monday, Aug. 7, 3 to 4:15 p.m., English ESOL Conversation Group on Zoom — requires basic English speaking skills. Massachusetts residents only, residing in Massachusetts. Register by emailing: literacyservices@bpl.org, or leave a message at 617-859-2446.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 7 to 8:30 p.m., English ESOL Conversation Group on Zoom — requires basic English speaking skills. Massachusetts residents only, residing in Massachusetts. Register by emailing: literacyservices@bpl.org, or leave a message at 617-859-2446.
Thursday, Aug. 10, 2 to 3:15 p.m., English ESOL Conversation Group on Zoom — requires basic English speaking skills. Massachusetts residents only, residing in Massachusetts. Register by emailing: literacyservices@bpl.org, or leave a message at 617-859-2446.
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschoolers' Storytime — with Miss Emily and caregivers in the Brenner Room for stories and songs.
Tuesdays at 2 p.m. Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee — in Brenner Room. Tuesday, Aug. 8, watch a 2014 movie about an ex-hitman who comes out of retirement to track down the gangsters who took everything from him.
Tuesday, Aug. 8, 4:15 p.m. Summer Film Fun — in the Brenner Room for a 2016 animated film about an adventurous teenager who, with help from demigod Maui, sails on a daring mission. No registration. Just show up!
Tuesday, Aug. 8, 6:30 p.m. Movie Discussion Group on Zoom — Register for your link at register for link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive your Zoom link.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 10 a.m. Playgroup with Miss Mary — in the Brenner Room for child with caregiver. Songs, rhymes, stories, and sensory activities.
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m., Games People Play:— Board Game Time. laid-back afternoon for adults. name the game, we have it so you can play it. Just drop in.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dungeons & Dragons Youth Group— in the Trustees Room. Storytelling in worlds of sword and sorcery. Please register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, 5:15 p.m. Author Talk with Karin Gertsch — discussing her new novel, “Five Wishes” in the Brenner Room. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Thursdays, 10 a.m. Babies and Books — introduction to early literacy for babies 0-2 with caregivers in the Brenner Room
Thursday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. intermediate adult English language learners on Zoom— Massachusetts residents only. for the class. Please email literacyservices@bpl.org or leave a message at 617-859-2446 to register.
Thursday, Aug. 10, at 3 p.m., Song & Story Celebration at Millbrook Meadow — with Davis Bates, Parents’ Choice Award-winning singer & storyteller! Celebrate Empowerment Public Library. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Fridays 10 a.m. to noon, Harvard Law School Legal Services Center – On Zoom. Help and guidance on a wide range of legal issues. Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Friday, Aug. 11, at 3:30 p.m., Motown’s First Decade — in the Brenner Room with John Clark of the Great American Music Experience. discussing origins of Motown hit-making music vs. major record labels. You may be selected winner of a Motown themed prize. Registration a must at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Halibut Point
ROCKPORT — Halibut Point State Park, 4 Gott Ave., is offering the following free public programs this August. Although the programs are free, there is a parking fee of $5 for Massachusetts license plates and $20 for other state license plates. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations available upon request. Guided group tours are available with advance reservations. For information about the listings or any programs at Halibut Point State Park, email Ramona Latham, ramona.latham@mass.gov, call 978-546-2997 or visit halibut.point@mass.gov
Saturdays, Aug. 5, 12, 19, and 26, 10 to 11 a.m., When Granite was King — Babson Farm Quarrying History Guided Tour. Meet at parking area. Ages 8 and up learn and experience how the Rockport Granite Company once quarried granite stone for nationwide buildings, bridges, and breakwaters. Heavy rain cancels.
Sunday, Aug. 6, 11 a.m. to noon, Snakes of Massachusetts and the World — Experience local snakes and exotic snakes fans with safe handling. from Rick Roth, herpetologist and executive director of the Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team, outside the Visitors Center.
Saturday, Aug. 12, Night Sky & Stargazing, 9 to 11 p.m. at Visitor Center — All ages view wonders of the night sky with the Gloucester Area Astronomy Club's powerful telescopes. Stars, galaxies, planets! Bring flashlight and insect repellent. Rain or Clouds cancels.
Sunday, Aug. 20, Birding Basics Walk, 8 to 10 a.m.. Meet at parking area — For all ages welcome to stroll seaside treasure with Birding Basics. Watch field and water species. Learn bird sounds, habits, and fight patterns. Great views. Bring binoculars if you have. Rain or shine.