At Essex library
ESSEX – March is fully loaded for learning, creating and fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website: www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events Questions? 978-768-7410.
Thursdays, March 2 and 9, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Friendship Bracelet Making — with June for ages 8 to 14. All materials supplied, snacks on hand. Registration required for techniques/designs that interest you. Only 10 spots, so register ASAP.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m., Stories, fun, storyboards, songs and rhymes — for wee ones ages 0-2 with caregiver: at 10 a.m., preschoolersl, ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Register at www.essexpl.org
Tuesday, March 7 at 3:30 p.m., Explore the Shore with Author & Illustrator — Kids ages 4-10 meet Diane Polley and Marion Hall for a reading of their book “Let’s Go! Time to Explore the Shore” Dress for summer! Make a special craft! Signed copies available. No registration.
Saturdays March 4, 18, 25, at 10 a.m., Art Adventures program — Miss Julie leads the fun in art and music for ages 0-8 with caregiver. Registration is required at: earlychildhoodpartners.com
40th reunion
Gloucester High School Class of 1983 will celebrate their 40th reunion on Friday, June 23rd. The event will take place at the Gloucester Elk’s Lodge at 97 Atlantic Road from 6-10 pm. Ticket price is $50.00. Invitations will be sent out in March. If you have questions or your address has changed since the last reunion, please email Missie Bertolino Bankes at Bankes@comcast.net. If you wish to purchase your ticket now, please make your check out to GHS Class of 1983 and mail to Missie Bankes, 25 Powderhouse Lane, Boxford, MA 01921
Rockport Democrats
ROCKPORT — After a bit of a break, the Rockport Democratic Town Committee is back to having its monthly meetings. The next one is this Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m., in person at the Rockport Public Library and and also via Zoom. All are welcome. We will be saying thank you to our long time member and former chair, Mary B Francis, who will be moving to Maryland in April.
Breakfast Fundraiser
SeniorCare Inc. will hold its 49th annual Meals on Wheels Breakfast Fundraiser at The Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St., in downtown Gloucester on Friday, March 31, from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Tickets are $20 per person and include a “wicked” buffet breakfast. Tickets are available online at www.seniorcareinc.org or may be purchased at the door. Proceeds will benefit SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program. Sponsorship opportunities available. For information, call 978-281-1750 or visit www.seniorcareinc.org. Please join us for a wicked good time!
Bach concert
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation presents a concert of rarely heard pieces for three and four harpsichords with a period string ensemble at the Gloucester Meetinghouse, corner of Middle and Church streets, on Sunday, March 19, at 3:30 p.m. Virtuoso harpsichordists Elliot Figg, Frances Fitch, Lenora McCroskey, and Peter Sykes will be joined by the acclaimed string ensemble Arpeggione in a performance to celebrate the birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach. The concert, co-sponsored by H. Woody Brock and Scobie Ward, is part of the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation’s annual Autumn-Winter-Spring Series of concerts and events committed to presenting musical, cultural, and civic events for the Cape Ann community. Tickets are available online at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org or at the door. Preferred seating is $35; general seating $25; students with ID $5.
At Old Sloop
ROCKPORT — Award-winning singer-songwriter Connor Garvey will bring his all-star band from Portland, Maine, to perform at the Old Sloop Presents concert series Saturday, March 11. The performance will be in the handicap-accessible Fellowship Hall of the First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St. at 7:30pm. Composer, pianist, and multi-instrumentalist Ben Cosgrove will open the show.His performances have been described as “electric and exhilarating”, and his music as “stunning”and “compelling and powerful.” Advance tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for those age 18 and under. Visit oldslooppresents.org, John Tarr Store in Rockport, or The Bookstore of Gloucester. The suggested contribution at the door is $25 for adults, $5 for those age 18 and under, and $50 for families.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this February. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library’s website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org.
‘Annisquam,’ the play
Gloucester Stage presents “Annisquam,” on Friday, March 10, and Saturday March 11, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. This dark-comic-tragedy deals with adult themes and issues as it follows the decline and fall of a deeply troubled mental health professional who is in dire need of some professional help himself. Authored by Rockport Psychologist Lawrence Hennessy, and billed as a “Dark Psychological Night of Theater” it will be performed at The Gloucester Stage, 267 E Main St, Gloucester. Tickets are available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34549?_ga=2.238185792.1527674470.1675511962-523842585.1675511962, or through the box office. Call 978-281-4433.
Open Mic Nights
The Gloucester Writers Center holds open mic nights the first Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m., 126 East Main Street, Gloucester. Come early to sign up, enjoy refreshments and camaraderie with other writers. Bring five minutes of work to share! GWC open mics are low-key, supportive opportunities to share your work with peers in a comfortable setting. As always, parking is at Chapel Street + North Shore Arts, just down the road.
Lenten devotions
Lent, a time for prayer, penance, and almsgiving during which Christians are called to renew their faith in preparation for the celebration of the Resurrection at Easter, began Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport will observe the season according to the following schedule:
Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m. on Fridays through March 31, at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester..
The light is on for you: Mass, Confession & Eucharistic Adoration, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 9 through April 13, at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church.
Cursillo Ultreya
The Cape Ann Cursillo community is hosting its next Ultreya Friday, March 3, at St. John the Baptist Church Hall, 52 Main St. in Essex. There will be potluck at 6 p.m., followed by the Ultreya at 7 p.m., All are welcome and need not have made a cursillo encounter before. Questions? Call Albie Mitchell at 978-879-3655.
Vocal resonance
Dawn Pratson, founder and member of the a cappella group ‘LEVEN, is sponsoring “Osteophonie,” a workshop in vocal resonance, on Saturday, March 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at MAGMA, 11 Pleasant St Suite 64, Gloucester. The workshop is aimed at singers, musicians, healers, and anyone interested in developing deep listening ability in verbal or musical language. It consists of group and individual vocal exercises and improvisation with international educator, musician and composer, Françoise Lombard. Osteophonie, or the Art of Listening, develops listening skills by using the voice, based on the natural laws of vocal resonance. Cost is $55; $50 for seniors and students. To register, contact Pratson at 267-971-0926 or dalcrozephilly@gmail.com.
Cribbage
A local Gloucester-based cribbage league is looking for new members. The league plays Thursdays at 7 p.m., at the Pilot House, 3 Porter St, Gloucester, beginning March 10. Cost is $5 a week and each round lasts ten weeks. For more information, call 978-491-8660.
Or, drop in for an informal evening of cribbage at the Magnolia Library Center, any Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Players are asked to be a library member. For more information, email dotsieradzki@gmail.com.
TV board
1623 Studios, which provides community public access programming to Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester by the Sea and Essex, is looking for board members from any of the four Cape Ann communities.
Prospective members need to have demonstrated successful experience working collaboratively in groups and independently; communication and creative thinking skills; and interests in visual media, social media, and the Cape Ann community. Individuals must live or work on Cape Ann.
Interested applicants can email the Executive Committee at execcom@1623studios.org to express their interest and explain why they’d be a good fit.
For job seekers
If you need help with your resume, cover letter, or some job searching advice, contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person resume and cover letter assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, Wi-Fi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, scanning, and saving via email and flash drive are all free at the Sawyer Free Library at 21 Main St. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Friends meeting
BEVERLY — The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Israel @ 75
The Lappin Foundation invites the community to join Ido Aharoni as Israel’s 75th anniversary approaches for a look at “What’s in Store for Israel’s Next 75 Years?” on Tuesday, March 14, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. Aharoni is a Global Distinguished Professor for International Relations at NYU’s Graduate School of Arts and Science. The session is free and everyone is welcome. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom links. For more information email swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., offers programming for one and all. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website’s events calendar, https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934. Also, please note: the library’s new hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Sunday.
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m., Games People Play — Board Game Time for Adults at the library. While kids with caregivers and teens are not excluded, this group focuses on offering a laid-back afternoon for adults. In the Trustees Room. Just drop in!
Saturdays, We Craft!, 10 a.m. children’s room— join the craft table for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts are placed on the table at 10:00 a.m. and are available as long as supply lasts! No registration.
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m, ‘Games People Play’: — Board Game Time for adults in the Trustees Room: checkers, cards, Monopoly, Cribbage, Yahtze or any other board game you can bring or access at the library. Just drop in!
Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to Cape Ann: Limit lawn watering, maintain healthy soils, choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water, use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature, leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil, sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off. Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do), cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation. Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal.