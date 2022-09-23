Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Senior trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has a range of trips waiting for seniors through the summer. All require advance reservations for seat assignment on the van by calling the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500, or stopping by the office at 10 Central St. Please note: masks are required on the van.
Friday, Sept. 23, Concord Museum & lunch — see the oldest and most treasured collections of Americana in the country. Lunch follows at The Club Car Café. Reserve your seat at 978_526-7500. Van pick up an starts at at 10 a.m.. $12: Lunch is on your own.
Wednesday, Sept. 28, monthly mystery ride — bring your appetite for fun and treats to a mystery destination on the North Shore. Pick-up starts at 12 p.m./ return by 2 p.m. Reserve your seat at 978_526-7500.
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is in Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall are hosting “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, through to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum is looking for volunteer docents for this collaboration with the Smithsonian. To get involved, email KD@essexshipbuilding.org, or call 978-768-7541.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Castagnacci show
“Notes from a Quarry”’ a special exhibition featuring Vincent Castagnacci’s paintings, will be on view at the Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., through Oct. 9, focusing on his more recent drawings and paintings and including earlier works that reflect Cape Ann’s the strong influence. For the past 40 years, Castagnacci’s family has owned property near Folly Cove’s rugged shoreline, out to Halibut Point and up into Dogtown, all of which are present in his works. Since 1973, he has served on the faculty of the University of Michigan, earning numerous citations and awards. Museum hours are Tuesday tp Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Ages 18 and younger and members are free. Cape Ann residents can visit for free on the second Saturday of each month. Questions? Call 978-283-0455 x110 or visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
School clothes drive
The St. Vincent de Paul Society is holding a back-to-school clothes drive. The St. Vincent de Paul Closet, located in the basement of St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St., opens for donations every second and fourth Saturday of the month. Donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is ready for fall with back-to-school events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this fall, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is loacted at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711.
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.
September at Teen Loft — Crafts, a pop-up art school, wilderness survival courses and more for ages 11 to 18. Check out the YA Programs listings at manchesterpl.org.
Teen Choice Book Award — Teens in grades 7-12 may vote Sept. 1 to 23 for their top Teen Book of 2020-21. Winners announced in October at the Massachusetts Library System’s Teen Summit. Visit https://www.mateenchoicebook.org/home), or www.mateenchoicebook.org.
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome!=, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499. Passcode: 123456.
Hammond Castle
Gloucester’s historic seaside Hammond Castle offers candlelight tours on Thursdays, 6, 7 and 8 p.m.; a spiritualism tour is at 9 p.m. on Sept. 29. Tickets, $20. Information and tickets are available at www.hammondcastle.org. Hammond Castle is located at 80 Hesperus Ave. (Route 127), in Gloucester. Questions? 917-715-5480
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
Barbecue dinner
Our Lady’s Guild is hosting a BBQ & Beans Supper on Friday, Sept. 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Our Lady’s Rectory parking lot off Prospect Street. A donation of $15 is requested for each adult; and $10 for each child age 10 and younger. The menu will include pulled pork, barbecue chicken, coleslaw, and baked beans provided by Ribs Within of Gloucester, as well as coffee, desserts, and a cash bar. There will also be a 50-50 raffle and entertainment will be provided by TimeSync Quartet. All proceeds will support Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish. For tickets or more information, please contact Linda Galvin at 617-803-6050 or lindagalv2010@gmail.com.
Blessing of the Animals
The Blessing of the Animals will be held this year, rain or shine, on Sunday, Oct. 2, from noon to 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway, Rockport, in celebration of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi. The church invites all to stroll by St. Mary’s Courtyard anytime between noon and 4 with their pet (or with a photo of their pet). Each animal will be individually blessed and will receive a St. Francis medallion and a Blessing certificate. Animals should be on a leash, lead, or in a cage or carrier. A donation will be taken to benefit Cape Ann Animal Aid and its shelter.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-49887.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Farmers Market
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Farmers Market here with local produce you won’t find in the supermarket. Find it every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in Harvey Park through Oct. 15. And please note, payment by SNAP and EBT is accepted. For more information, visit www.rockportexchange.org.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
Which Craft?
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Which Craft? on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room. No instruction, just a getaway for crafters to work on needlecraft with lively company and conversations. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has some fun and inventive events coming up as we ease into fall. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info. Please note:The Library will be closed on Monday, September 5th for Labor Day
Tuesdays at 2 p.m., Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee — Next up in the Brenner Room on Sept. 6 is a 2022 biographical/drama that follows a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey of redemption, and on Sept. 13 is 2022 mystery movie starring Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot who must investigate the murder of a young heiress.
Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Preschool Story Time in the Garden— With Miss Emily. Children’s Room open 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.after story time .
Saturdays, 10 a.m., Crafting in the Children’s Room — with a new craft weekly. Crafts are placed on the crafting table, while supplies last. No registration required.
A Matter of Balance
“A Matter of Balance” is an eight-week free workshop focusing on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, participants will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved. It will be held Mondays from Sept. 26 through Nov. 21 at the Hamilton Senior Center. For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org. Learn more at https://seniorcareinc.org/a-matter-of-balance/.
‘Planning Your Life’
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging is sponsoring the speaker series, “Planning Your Life — the Next Phase.” This free monthly program is geared to those 60 and older, and offered on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the handicapped/elevator accessible Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St., Essex. Intended to assist people in preparing for their future senior years, the sessions are conducted by experts on each topic. The schedule Oct. 18 — Planning Ahead for Your Departure: Funeral Planning; Nov. 15 — Social Security. Questions? Call 978-768-7932
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership, and as encouragement is offering free half-year memberships for new applicants at this time. Annual dues of $10 would begin in 2023, but there is no commitment to renew. Cape Ann Finns (CAF) is devoted to preserving the heritage of Finnish and Finnish Americans, and members need not have Finnish roots.bration. More information about the group and an application can be found at capeannfinns.com for more information. Or email your name, address, email address, telephone number, and Facebook name, if any, to capeannfinns@gmail.com or call Rob Ranta at 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
School clothing
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester is offering special tables of back-to-school clothing in its Regal Rummage Shop. Check out quality clothing for infants, toddlers and children of all ages. Donations of quality children’s clothing will also be also welcomed, so that all of Gloucester’s children will have what they need to start the school year. The shop is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mastercard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking available at 33 Washington St.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair e tower and replace e roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore e tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Rockport housing
ROCKPORT — Harborlight Homes will hold a public information session on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. via Zoom and in-person at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St in Rockport. Information and applications are now available for the Harborlight Homes’ Granite Street Crossing housing complex in Rockport at https://harborlightcp.org/granite-street-crossing/.
Bubble time
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., hosts stories, and ‘Bubbles, and Fun” on Wednesdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories and friends at the library. More information and registration is available at sawyerfreelibrary.org or by calling 978-325-5500.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Essex library
ESSEX — TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, is closed on Saturdays through Labor Day. Questions? Email April Wanner at awanner@essexpl.org. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.