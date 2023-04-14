Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Kite Day
ESSEX — Saturday, April 15, is Kite Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cogswell's Grant, 60 Spring St., Essex. Come fly a kite, bring your own or build one, and watch professional kite flyers from Kites Over New England. A limited number of kite-building workshops (courtesy of Blue Hill Observatory and Science Center) will be held with all materials included, where kids and adults can make their own kites and learn how to fly them. Free for flyers and spectators; $10 for kite-making workshop. Questions? Call 978-768-3632.
Kids crafts
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts We Craft on Saturdays while supplies last. Craft materials are provided and placed on the craft table in the Children's Room at 10 a.m. No registration. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Stellwagen council
NOAA’s Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary is seeking applicants for 10 primary and 11 alternate seats on its advisory council. The council ensures public participation in sanctuary management and provides advice to the sanctuary superintendent. The following seats are open: at large (one primary/one alternate), business industry (one primary/one alternate), conservation (two primary/one alternate), education (two alternate), fixed gear commercial fishing (one primary/one alternate), marine transportation (one primary/one alternate), maritime heritage (one primary/ one alternate), mobile gear commercial fishing (one primary/one alternate), recreational fishing (one primary), whale watch (alternate), and youth (primary/alternate). Those accepted should expect to serve either a two to three-year term. Applications must be received by May 1. For application/ information, email: Elizabeth.Stokes@noaa.gov; or call 781-546-6004; or post to 175 Edward Foster Road, Scituate, MA 02066. Or download at https://stellwagen.noaa.gov/.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door's new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Sit 'n Knit
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Sit 'n Knit (formerly Which Craft?) on Mondays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation.. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
At Manchester library
MANCHESTER — April is chock full of great stuff to do at the Manchester Public Library. To register for the programs below and more, please visit: manchesterpl.org/events. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Manchester. Questions? Call 978-526-2017.
Through April 30 - Manchester Reads— "Lighten Up at the Library." with laughter, humor and joy.
Friday, April 14 AT 5:30—7 p.m., Teen Writers Workshop— grades 7-12 join Teen Writers Workshop. Play games, write to prompts, share become part of the local writing community. Snacks! Registration required.
Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m., Seaside Saturday in the Children's Room — join Ms. Julie for themed stories, crafts and activities. Please register on their website or call: www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com / 978-468-5489.
Tuesday, April 18, 2 p.m., Buildwave: hands on building game — for kids grades K-6, STEM-based workshop/creative building program structured like a video-game, with animations and music.
Tuesday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m., Diversity Book Group— finish a two-month read of “Born in Blackness: Africa, Africans, and the Making of the Modern World, 1471 to the Second World War” by Howard French.
Thursday, April 27, 11 a.m. to noon, Mindfulness Meditation— with Alida Bryant, Dharma Leader and meditation instructor under the guidance of Anam Thubten Rinpoche. All welcome. Guided meditation, silence, discussion. Registration requested but not required.
'The Color of Light'
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation welcomes Heather Atwood on Sunday, April 23, at 3:30 pm in the historic 1806 Meetinghouse, corner of Middle and Church streets, as she presents stories of Cape Ann artists and their contribution to the vibrant artistic tradition of the region in a series of narrated videos. In collaboration with Cape Ann Cinema, Atwood’s videos will be projected upon a large screen inside the darkened Meetinghouse. By sharing the stories of artists who have worked here, Atwood demonstrates how significant the Cape Ann artistic tradition has been, and continues today. Atwood, well know locally for her food writing, is a producer for 1623 Studios local cable TV station and co-hosts “Cape Ann Today.” For tickets, visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org or at the door. General $25; students with ID $5; children under 12 free.